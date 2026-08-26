Legendary Actor Tim Curry Has Passed Away at 80

Legendary film, TV, and stage actor Tim Curry has passed away at age 80. Curry rose to prominence with his portrayal of Dr. Frank-N-Furter in The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975). reprising the role he had originated in the 1973 London and 1974 Los Angeles stage productions of The Rocky Horror Show.

Curry is also known for films such as Clue, Addam's Family Reunion, and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. His longest-running animated role was as Nigel Thornberry in The Wild Thornberrys, which ran for five seasons on Nickelodeon from 1998 to 2004.

Curry's other stage work includes various roles in the original West End production of Hair, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart in the 1980 Broadway production of Amadeus, the Pirate King in the 1982 West End production of The Pirates of Penzance, Alan Swann in the Broadway production of My Favourite Year and King Arthur in Broadway and West End productions of Spamalot from 2005 to 2007.

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Curry received an Emmy Award as well as nominations for a Grammy Award, two Olivier Awards and three Tony Awards. He won the Daytime Emmy Award for his performance as Captain Hook in the Fox animated series Peter Pan and the Pirates (1990–1991). He was nominated for Tony Awards Best Actor in a Play in 1981 for Amadeus. He later received two nominations for Best Actor in a Musical, for My Favorite Year in 1993 and Spamalot in 2005.

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