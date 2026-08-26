PRE-EXISTING CONDITION Sets Dates for Hari Nef and Edie Falco

Additional details have been revealed for Pre-Existing Condition written by Tony Award nominee Marin Ireland which returns to the stage next week at the Greenwich House Theater. Directed by Tony Award nominee Maria Dizzia, performances for the limited engagement begin on Tuesday, September 1 with an opening night set for Monday, September 14, and currently on sale through Saturday, December 19.

The role of ‘A’ will be performed by Academy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Lupita Nyong’o (September 1-26), Tony and Emmy Award nominee Phillipa Soo (September 28 – October 17), Tony Award nominee Susannah Flood (October 18-November 7), Actor Award nominee Hari Nef (November 9-28), and by Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Edie Falco (November 30 – December 19).

The cast also includes Drama Desk Award nominee Greg Keller, Pulitzer Prize finalist Dael Orlandersmith, and Drama Desk Award winner Sarah Steele, reprising their roles from the production’s run at the Connelly Theater; and understudies Josh Tobin and Sarin Monae West. Drama Desk Award winner Susannah Perkins will be replacing Sarah Steele in October.

The play centers on an unnamed woman, brought to life in sequential engagements by the formidable Lupita Nyong’o, Phillipa Soo, Susannah Flood, Hari Nef, and Edie Falco alongside a powerhouse returning cast featuring Dael Orlandersmith, Sarah Steele, and Greg Keller. Staged at the historic Greenwich House Theater, Pre-Existing Condition explores the quiet challenges and everyday indignities of moving forward after a life-altering relationship.

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming