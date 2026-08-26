PRE-EXISTING CONDITION Sets Dates for Hari Nef and Edie Falco
The role of ‘A’ will be performed by Hari Nef November 9-28, and by Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Edie Falco November 30 – December 19.
Additional details have been revealed for Pre-Existing Condition written by Tony Award nominee Marin Ireland which returns to the stage next week at the Greenwich House Theater. Directed by Tony Award nominee Maria Dizzia, performances for the limited engagement begin on Tuesday, September 1 with an opening night set for Monday, September 14, and currently on sale through Saturday, December 19.
The role of ‘A’ will be performed by Academy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Lupita Nyong’o (September 1-26), Tony and Emmy Award nominee Phillipa Soo (September 28 – October 17), Tony Award nominee Susannah Flood (October 18-November 7), Actor Award nominee Hari Nef (November 9-28), and by Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Edie Falco (November 30 – December 19).
The cast also includes Drama Desk Award nominee Greg Keller, Pulitzer Prize finalist Dael Orlandersmith, and Drama Desk Award winner Sarah Steele, reprising their roles from the production’s run at the Connelly Theater; and understudies Josh Tobin and Sarin Monae West. Drama Desk Award winner Susannah Perkins will be replacing Sarah Steele in October.
The play centers on an unnamed woman, brought to life in sequential engagements by the formidable Lupita Nyong’o, Phillipa Soo, Susannah Flood, Hari Nef, and Edie Falco alongside a powerhouse returning cast featuring Dael Orlandersmith, Sarah Steele, and Greg Keller. Staged at the historic Greenwich House Theater, Pre-Existing Condition explores the quiet challenges and everyday indignities of moving forward after a life-altering relationship.
The creative team for Pre-Existing Condition includes Cate McCrea (scenic design), Enver Chakartash (costume design), Isabella Byrd (lighting design), Palmer Hefferan (sound design), Taylor Williams (casting director), Anne Kauffman (creative consultant), and Elizabeth Allen (production stage manager). Regular People serves as general managers for the production.