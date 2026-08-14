Video: Learn the Tony-Winning Choreography from BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB

Ben is back with a new season of Dance Captain Dance Attack! Join your Broadway buddy, Ben Cameron (Wicked, Aida, Footloose, Broadway Sessions), as he goes into the studio to learn original Broadway choreography from the folks who know it best... the dance captains!

Viewers are encouraged to learn the choreography along with Ben and the dance captains in this fast paced, often hysterical, look into the world of some of Broadway's hardest working players. Learn all about what Dance Captains do and watch previous episodes!

In this episode, watch as Ben hits the rehearsal room at A.R.T./New York to break down Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck's Tony-winning choreography for Broadway's Buena Vista Social Club with the help of dance captains Marielys Molina and Héctor Juan Maisonet. Can you keep up? We hope so, because later today, August 14th, Lupita Nyong’o will host a special summer “dance along” performance at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre.

This special event invites audience members to dance along with the show from their seats. When the music moves them, all audience members are free to give in to the rhythm—swaying their hips, shaking their shoulders, or just enjoying the energy of this shared celebration. The production kindly asks the audience to dance responsibly and to take their seats between songs so everyone can enjoy the show.

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