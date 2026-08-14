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Photos: Slash Makes Broadway Debut in THE LOST BOYS

Slash performed in “Have to Have You,” alongside Tony Award Winner Ali Louis Bourzgui, and more.

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SLASH made his Broadway debut in The Lost Boys on Broadway. SLASH also serves as a co-producer for the Broadway production. See photos!

SLASH performed in the 4-time Tony Award winning Broadway musical during the musical number “Have to Have You,” alongside Tony Award Winner Ali Louis Bourzgui, LJ Benet, Maria Wirries, Brian Flores, Sean Grandillo, and Dean Maupin

When Michael moves to California with his younger brother Sam and their mother Lucy, he’s desperate to leave his old life behind and start fresh. A wild night out on the boardwalk finds him in the shadows of Santa Carla and brings him face-to-face with David, the magnetic leader of a local rock band. David and his bandmates offer Michael freedom, adventure, and the connection he’s been longing to find. But when the band’s dark secret finally comes out, Michael must decide how far he’s willing to go to belong.

Photo credit: Laurel Hinton

Photos: Slash Makes Broadway Debut in THE LOST BOYS Image


Slash in The Lost Boys

Photos: Slash Makes Broadway Debut in THE LOST BOYS Image


Slash in The Lost Boys

Photos: Slash Makes Broadway Debut in THE LOST BOYS Image


Slash in The Lost Boys

Photos: Slash Makes Broadway Debut in THE LOST BOYS Image


Slash in The Lost Boys

Photos: Slash Makes Broadway Debut in THE LOST BOYS Image


Slash in The Lost Boys

Photos: Slash Makes Broadway Debut in THE LOST BOYS Image


Slash in The Lost Boys

Photos: Slash Makes Broadway Debut in THE LOST BOYS Image


Slash in The Lost Boys

Photos: Slash Makes Broadway Debut in THE LOST BOYS Image


Slash in The Lost Boys

Photos: Slash Makes Broadway Debut in THE LOST BOYS Image


Slash in The Lost Boys

Get The Lost Boys Tickets From $71

More on this show: Photos: THE VAMPIRE LESTAT's Sam Reid Visits THE LOST BOYS on Broadway · 6/4/2026


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