Video: Watch a Music Video for 'Carriage Trip' from Broadway-Bound REGENCY GIRLS

The producers of Regency Girls, the Broadway-bound original musical comedy, have released a brand-new music video for the show’s rollicking musical number, “Carriage Trip.” The release comes just ahead of a live appearance by the production tomorrow, Saturday, August 15, at The Festival, hosted at Hutton Brickyards in Kingston, NY.



Described as Pride and Prejudice meets Bridesmaids, Regency Girls is a raucous and daring new musical comedy that pairs high-society parody with a contemporary edge. The show features a book by Emmy-winning writers Jennifer Crittenden and Gabrielle Allan (“Seinfeld,” “Scrubs,” “Veep”), music by three-time Emmy-nominated composer Curtis Moore (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), and lyrics by two-time Tony and Grammy nominee Amanda Green (Mr. Saturday Night, Hands On A Hardbody, Bring It On: The Musical). The production is directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes (Spamalot).



Elinor Benton is in a predicament: she’s pregnant, unmarried, and living in 19th-century England. What’s a young woman to do? Facing certain ruin, she gathers up her ride-or-dies and sets off on the ultimate road trip to find the one woman who might offer a chance to change her fate. This epic journey transforms each of them as they try to shape their own futures.



The newly released “Carriage Trip” video offers audiences an exclusive look at the show’s female principal cast, and captures the hilarious, rebellious energy of the production. The video features actors Krystina Alabado, Isabelle McCalla, Ryann Redmond, and Kate Rockwell, who starred in the show’s critically acclaimed world premiere production in 2025 at The Old Globe in San Diego, CA.



The video, shot on location throughout New York City, was produced by Katharine Quinn, And That’s Showbiz and directed by Quinn and Josh Rhodes.



Regency Girls is produced and developed by Robyn Goodman and Josh Fiedler of Aged in Wood Productions and Nicole Hudson of HudsonMann.

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