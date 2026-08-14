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Photos: Jeff Daniels Visits HEATED RIVALRY: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY

See photos of Jeff alongside Jay Armstrong Johnson and more!

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Last night, Jeff Daniels stopped by Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody Off-Broadway at The Culture Club.  Daniels took photos with the company backstage post-show, including with Aaron Alcaraz, who made his debut performance last night as Shane Hollander in the off-Broadway show, having previously played the role in the Canadian concert production last month. 

Inspired by the hit show about hockey, Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody follows starry-eyed golden boy Shane Hollander on his journey from power center to power bottom.

The current cast features Jay Armstrong Johnson as Ilya Rozanov and Aaron Alcaraz as Shane Hollander, with Ryann Redmond, Cherry Torres, and Ryan Duncan rounding out the ensemble, and Shelby Acosta and Daniel Brackett as standbys.

Photo credit: Tricia Baron 

Buy Tickets to Heated Rivalry

More on this show: HEATED RIVALRY: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY to Host Pride Events in June · 5/28/2026


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