Photos: Jeff Daniels Visits HEATED RIVALRY: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY
See photos of Jeff alongside Jay Armstrong Johnson and more!
Last night, Jeff Daniels stopped by Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody Off-Broadway at The Culture Club. Daniels took photos with the company backstage post-show, including with Aaron Alcaraz, who made his debut performance last night as Shane Hollander in the off-Broadway show, having previously played the role in the Canadian concert production last month.
Inspired by the hit show about hockey, Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody follows starry-eyed golden boy Shane Hollander on his journey from power center to power bottom.
The current cast features Jay Armstrong Johnson as Ilya Rozanov and Aaron Alcaraz as Shane Hollander, with Ryann Redmond, Cherry Torres, and Ryan Duncan rounding out the ensemble, and Shelby Acosta and Daniel Brackett as standbys.
Photo credit: Tricia Baron
Jay Armstrong Johnson, Jeff Daniels, Aaron Alcaraz
Jeff Daniels, Cherry Torres, Ryann Redmond
Jeff Daniels, Daniel Brackett, Aaron Alcaraz
Jay Armstrong Johnson, Jeff Daniels, Aaron Alcaraz
Jeff Daniels, Jay Armstrong Johnson
Alan Kliffer, Jeff Daniels, Cherry Torres, Aaron Alcaraz, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Ryann Redmond, Daniel Brackett
Alan Kliffer, Jeff Daniels, Cherry Torres, Aaron Alcaraz, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Ryann Redmond, Daniel Brackett
Jeff Daniels, Aaron Alcaraz, Jay Armstrong Johnson
Alan Kliffer, Jeff Daniels, Cherry Torres, Aaron Alcaraz, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Ryann Redmond, Daniel Brackett