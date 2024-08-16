Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 16, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 16, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

This Week's Call Sheet Sunday, August 18

The Wiz closes on Broadway

Marc Anthony And More Join WARRIORS Album From Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis

by A.A. Cristi

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis have unveiled initial casting for The Warriors concept album, out everywhere October 18. . (more...)

Video: Lorin Latarro Unpacks Her 3-Broadway Show Year

by Joey Mervis

Lorin Latarro is having a hat trick of a Broadway season, and she's not upset about it. Since the perfromer-turned-choreographer made her Broadway choreography debut with 2012's Scandalous, she's been back to create movement for seven more Broadway shows.

Video: CHICAGO's Ariana Madix Shares Her Broadway Firsts

by Joey Mervis

What are some of the milestone moments that have most impacted our favorite Broadway performers? We're finding out with 'Broadway Firsts'- a new series that unpacks the events that shaped the stars who grace theatre's biggest stages.

THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS Will Come Alive This Fall at the New York Botanical Garden

by Nicole Rosky

On a dark, cool night, under the glow of the moon…The New York Botanical Garden comes alive with the magic of TIM BURTON’S THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS LIGHT TRAIL, inspired by the timeless 1993 classic film Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas.. (more...)

Photos: Robert Downey, Jr., Sarah Paulson, and More Visit OH, MARY!

by Bruce Glikas

The new Broadway play Oh, Mary! has recently been visited by several celebrity guests, among them including Robert Downey, Jr., Melissa McCarthy, Sarah Paulson, Amy Adams, and more. Check out photos from backstage here!. (more...)

Kyle Selig Will Replace Grant Gustin in WATER FOR ELEPHANTS

by Nicole Rosky

BroadwayWorld has just learned that WATER FOR ELEPHANTS will welcome Kyle Selig (Mean Girls) to the role of Jacob Jankowski beginning Tuesday, September 3, 2024.. (more...)

BEETLEJUICE JR. Is Now Available for Licensing Through MTI

by Nicole Rosky

Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International announced the licensing availability of Beetlejuice JR., the 60-minute Broadway Junior adaptation of the smash hit musical.. (more...)

Teal Wicks, Corey Mach, and More Join & JULIET North American Tour Cast

by Stephi Wild

The full cast has been set for the North American tour of & Juliet! The tour will begin performances September 22, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. Learn more about the full cast here!. (more...)

Licensing Rights Available for THE OLYMPIANS, Featuring Music of Miley Cyrus, Kelly Clarkson & More

by Nicole Rosky

Theatrical Rights Worldwide just announced that performance rights for the new musical comedy, THE OLYMPIANS, are now available for licensing worldwide.. (more...)

