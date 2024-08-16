Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 16, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 16, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Sunday, August 18
Marc Anthony And More Join WARRIORS Album From Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis
Video: Lorin Latarro Unpacks Her 3-Broadway Show Year
Video: CHICAGO's Ariana Madix Shares Her Broadway Firsts
THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS Will Come Alive This Fall at the New York Botanical Garden
by Nicole Rosky
On a dark, cool night, under the glow of the moon…The New York Botanical Garden comes alive with the magic of TIM BURTON’S THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS LIGHT TRAIL, inspired by the timeless 1993 classic film Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas.. (more...)
Photos: Robert Downey, Jr., Sarah Paulson, and More Visit OH, MARY!
by Bruce Glikas
The new Broadway play Oh, Mary! has recently been visited by several celebrity guests, among them including Robert Downey, Jr., Melissa McCarthy, Sarah Paulson, Amy Adams, and more. Check out photos from backstage here!. (more...)
Kyle Selig Will Replace Grant Gustin in WATER FOR ELEPHANTS
by Nicole Rosky
BroadwayWorld has just learned that WATER FOR ELEPHANTS will welcome Kyle Selig (Mean Girls) to the role of Jacob Jankowski beginning Tuesday, September 3, 2024.. (more...)
BEETLEJUICE JR. Is Now Available for Licensing Through MTI
by Nicole Rosky
Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International announced the licensing availability of Beetlejuice JR., the 60-minute Broadway Junior adaptation of the smash hit musical.. (more...)
Teal Wicks, Corey Mach, and More Join & JULIET North American Tour Cast
by Stephi Wild
The full cast has been set for the North American tour of & Juliet! The tour will begin performances September 22, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. Learn more about the full cast here!. (more...)
Licensing Rights Available for THE OLYMPIANS, Featuring Music of Miley Cyrus, Kelly Clarkson & More
by Nicole Rosky
Theatrical Rights Worldwide just announced that performance rights for the new musical comedy, THE OLYMPIANS, are now available for licensing worldwide.. (more...)
