BEETLEJUICE JR. Is Now Available for Licensing Through MTI

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International announced the licensing availability of Beetlejuice JR., the 60-minute Broadway Junior adaptation of the smash hit musical.

Based on the blockbuster motion picture turned Broadway show, Beetlejuice JR. tells the story of a strange and unusual teenager named Lydia Deetz, still grieving the loss of her mother, and obsessed with death. Lucky for Lydia, she and her father move to a new house haunted by a recently deceased couple and Beetlejuice, a delightful demon with a real zest for life. When Lydia calls on Beetlejuice to scare away anyone with a pulse, this double-crossing specter shows his true stripes, unleashing a (Nether)world of pandemonium.

With music and lyrics by Tony Award-nominee Eddie Perfect and a book by Tony Award-nominated pair Anthony King and Scott Brown, Beetlejuice was nominated for eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best New Musical.

"Beetlejuice thrilled Broadway audiences and built a large and fervent fan base among all age groups," said Drew Cohen, Music Theatre International's President and CEO. "We look forward to delivering this hilarious and touching adaptation for younger performers across the country. Bravo to Eddie Perfect, Scott Brown and Anthony King for bringing the title character so vividly to life...figuratively speaking, of course."

Conceived in 1996 by MTI's co-Chairman, Freddie Gershon, Broadway Junior musicals are condensed, author-approved versions of classic musicals, Disney favorites and modern works, custom-tailored to the needs of young people and schools. The music is written in keys that are appropriate for developing voices, and all shows come with a ShowKit of materials that includes actors’ scripts, a director’s guide and rehearsal and performance tracks.

Beetlejuice the Musical is currently on a North American tour and information about scheduling and tickets can be found here. A sequel to the film, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice also directed by Tim Burton hits theatres in the US on September 6th.

More information about licensing Beetlejuice JR. is available here. Please note, Beetlejuice JR. is currently only available in the US and Canada.

About Music Theatre International

Music Theatre International (MTI) is one of the world's leading theatrical licensing agencies, granting theatres from around the world the rights to perform the greatest selection of musicals from Broadway and beyond. Founded in 1952 by composer Frank Loesser and orchestrator Don Walker, MTI is a driving force in advancing musical theatre as a vibrant and engaging art form.

MTI works directly with the composers, lyricists and book writers of these musicals to provide official scripts, musical materials and dynamic theatrical resources to over 100,000 professional, community and school theatres in the US and in over 150 countries worldwide.

MTI is particularly dedicated to educational theatre, and has created special collections to meet the needs of various types of performers and audiences. MTI’s Broadway Junior® shows are 30- and 60-minute musicals for performance by elementary and middle school-aged performers, while MTI’s School Editions are musicals annotated for performance by high school students.

MTI maintains its global headquarters in New York City (mtishows.com), with additional offices in London (MTI Europe: mtishows.co.uk, mtishows.eu), and Melbourne (MTI Australasia: mtishows.com.au).