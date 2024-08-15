Teal Wicks, Corey Mach, and More Join & JULIET North American Tour Cast

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The full cast has been set for the North American tour of & Juliet! The tour will begin performances September 22, 2024 in Baltimore, MD.

Joining the previously announced Rachel Simone Webb in the title role of ‘Juliet’ will be Paul-Jordan Jansen as ‘Lance,’ Teal Wicks as ‘Anne Hathaway,’ Corey Mach as ‘Shakespeare,’ Nick Drake as ‘May,’ Kathryn Allison as ‘Angélique,’ Michael Canu as ‘Romeo,’ and Mateus Leite Cardoso as ‘François.’

The ensemble includes Naima Alakham, Camille Brooks, Nella Cole, Lois Ellise, Ishmael Gonzalez, Kenneth Onesimus Goubran, Shelby Griswold, Christopher Robert Hanford, Jourdan Ibe, Josh Jordan, Nicole Lamb, Yoshi Maysonet, Usman Ali Mughal, Jaydon Nget, Kyra Smith, and Francisco Thurston.

The production is stage managed by Joel Rosen. The company manager is Denny Daniello.

As previously announced, & Juliet will tech and launch its multi-year North American tour at Baltimore’s Hippodrome Theatre at the France Merrick Performing Arts Center from September 22-28, 2024, before going on to visit more than 30 cities in its first year. Additional information on tour stops, venues, performance schedules and individual ticket on sale dates are available at andjulietbroadway.com/tour. Tickets are currently available as part of each city’s season subscription packages and in purchases of 10+ via group sales in each tour city. Fans are encouraged to sign up for the email newsletter and follow & Juliet on social media channels to be the first to receive tour news and updates.

Featuring songs by the legendary Grammy-winning songwriter/producer Max Martin, a book by the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek,” David West Read, direction by Luke Sheppard and choreography by Emmy-Award winner Jennifer Weber, & Juliet opened on Broadway in November 2022, where it continues playing to sold-out crowds and breaking box office records.

The hilarious new musical & Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told and asks: what would happen if Juliet didn’t end it all over Romeo? Get whisked away on a fabulous journey as she ditches her famous ending for a fresh beginning and a second chance at life and love—her way.

Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, including "Since U Been Gone‚" "Roar," "Baby One More Time," "Larger Than Life‚" "That’s The Way It Is," and "Can't Stop the Feeling!"—all from the genius songwriter/producer behind more #1 hits than any other artist this century— Max Martin. Break free of the balcony scene and get into this romantic comedy that proves there’s life after Romeo. The only thing tragic would be missing it.

The full creative team for the Broadway production of & Juliet includes David West Read (Book), Max Martin & Friends (Music & Lyrics), Luke Sheppard (Direction), Jennifer Weber (Choreography), Bill Sherman (Musical Supervision, Orchestrations and Arrangements), Soutra Gilmour (Scenic Design), Paloma Young (Costume Design), Howard Hudson (Lighting Design), Gareth Owen (Sound Design), Andrzej Goulding (Video & Projection Design) and J. Jared Janas (Hair, Wig & Makeup Design) and Dominic Fallacaro (Music Director, Additional Orchestrations and Arrangements). The North American tour is music directed by Andre Cerullo. US Casting is by Stephen Kopel, Carrie Gardner, and Jillian Cimini, CSA. & Juliet is Executive Produced on Broadway and tour by Eva Price.

& Juliet is produced on Broadway and on tour by Max Martin, Tim Headington, Theresa Steele Page, Jenny Petersson, Martin Dodd and Eva Price.

& Juliet has been performed on four continents since its World Premiere in September 2019. It began at the Manchester Opera House in England, before moving to London’s West End, where it won three Olivier Awards, and 6 WhatsOnStage Awards before playing its final performance at the Shaftesbury Theatre in March 2023. The show had its North American premiere in July 2022 in Toronto, where it broke box office records and played to standing-room-only audiences, before heading to Broadway, where it again broke box office records and plays nightly to sold-out crowds at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. An Australian production of & Juliet premiered in February 2023 at Melbourne’s Regent Theatre, a UK Tour (which opened earlier this month) and German production (October 2024). The German production marks the show’s first production with a book translated into a different language, and will also be the sixth country to welcome & Juliet in less than five years. More information for all productions can be found at andjulietthemusical.com

Tour Dates

9/22/2024 - 9/28/2024 Hippodrome Theatre, Baltimore, MD

10/1/2024 - 10/6/2024 DPAC, Durham, NC

10/8/2024 - 10/13/2024 Tanger Center, Greensboro, NC

10/15/2024 - 10/20/2024 Peace Concert Hall, Greenville, SC

10/22/2024 - 10/27/2024 Blumenthal Performing Arts Center, Charlotte, NC 10/29/2024 - 11/3/2024 Benedum Center, Pittsburgh, PA

11/5/2024 - 11/17/2024 Citizens Opera House, Boston, MA

11/19/2024 - 11/24/2024 Shea's Performing Arts Center, Buffalo, NY

11/26/2024 - 12/1/2024 Overture Center, Madison, WI

12/3/2024 - 12/15/2024 Cadillac Palace Theatre, Chicago, IL

12/17/2024 - 1/5/2025 Kennedy Center Opera House, Washington DC 1/7/2025 - 1/12/2025 Fox Theatre, Atlanta, GA

1/14/2025 - 1/19/2025 Saenger Theatre, New Orleans, LA

1/21/2025 - 1/26/2025 Hobby Center, Houston, TX

1/28/2025 - 2/9/2025 Music Hall, Dallas, TX

2/11/2025 - 2/16/2025 TPAC, Nashville, TN

2/18/2025 - 2/23/2025 Ohio Theatre, Columbus, OH

2/25/2025 - 3/2/2025 PPAC, Providence, RI

3/4/2025 - 3/23/2025 Playhouse Square, Cleveland, OH

3/25/2025 - 4/6/2025 Kimmel Center, Philadelphia, PA

4/8/2025 - 4/20/2025 Aronoff Center, Cincinnati, OH

4/22/2025 - 4/27/2025 The Kentucky Center, Louisville, KY

4/29/2025 - 5/4/2025 Civic Center Music Hall, Oklahoma City, OK

5/6/2025 - 5/11/2025 Des Moines Civic Center, Des Moines, IA

5/13/2025 - 5/18/2025 Orpheum Theatre, Minneapolis, MN

5/20/2025 - 6/1/2025 The Fabulous Fox Theatre, St. Louis, MO

6/4/2025 - 6/15/2025 Buell Theatre, Denver, CO

6/17/2025 - 6/22/2025 Eccles Theater, Salt Lake City, UT

6/24/2025 - 6/29/2025 The Smith Center, Las Vegas, NV

7/1/2025 - 7/27/2025 Orpheum Theatre, San Francisco, CA

7/29/2025 - 8/3/2025 Paramount Theatre, Seattle, WA

8/5/2025 - 8/10/2025 Keller Auditorium, Portland, OR

8/13/2025 - 9/7/2025 Ahmanson Theatre, Los Angeles, CA

9/9/2025 - 9/21/2025 Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Costa Mesa, CA



