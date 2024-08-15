Licensing Rights Available for THE OLYMPIANS, Featuring Music of Miley Cyrus, Kelly Clarkson & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatrical Rights Worldwide just announced that performance rights for the new musical comedy, THE OLYMPIANS, are now available for licensing worldwide. From Cara Reichel and Peter C. Mills, the team behind the celebrated Off-Broadway musical THE HELLO GIRLS, this epic new muse-ical features an all-star soundtrack of songs that spans multiple decades and genres, including iconic hits from Pat Benatar, Miley Cyrus, The Chicks, Kelly Clarkson, Blondie, and many more.

THE OLYMPIANS brings to life an unforgettable story of triumph, resilience, and the pursuit of greatness. It’s Ancient Greece, and for Artemis, Athena, and Aphrodite, enough is enough. As female gods, how can they enjoy immortal life when they rule over a society that doesn’t have equal rights for women? What they need is a hero – a female one – to inspire women across the world. They each choose a champion – one for their brain, one for their physical prowess, and one for their kindness of heart. They send them each on an epic quest to prove their worth as a hero so they can anoint the winner as their champion. When the male gods catch wind of the women’s plans however, they use their powers to make the quest much more treacherous than the female gods intended. The women find the only way to overcome the male gods’ mayhem is to band together and prove that sometimes you can all be heroes.

Owner and CEO of TRW, Steve Spiegel, shares, "As the foremost licensor of contemporary musicals, we are committed to developing shows that reflect the needs of the broad range of organizations we work with — especially those of schools and youth theatres. You asked and we responded! Meeting your specific casting and storytelling requirements, we are thrilled to introduce the first, in our many soon-to-be-announced new musicals, THE OLYMPIANS. With an amazing book by Cara Reichel and powerhouse famous songs, it’s the perfect school and youth theatre show and will become an instant favorite for performers and audiences alike."

Theatrical Rights Worldwide (TRW), comprised of TRW Musicals, TRW Plays, and TRW Production, was founded in 2006 by Owner and CEO Steve Spiegel. With headquarters in NYC and London and local offices around the world, TRW provides full-service representation on behalf of authors and rightsholders for live-stage performance of their musicals and plays to the global marketplace of school, amateur and professional theatre organizations. The growing TRW Musicals catalog of shows include JERSEY BOYS, THE PROM, THE ADDAMS FAMILY, MONTY PYTHON’S SPAMALOT, ALL SHOOK UP, MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET, ON YOUR FEET, CURTAINS, GHOST THE MUSICAL, BRIGHT STAR, RING OF FIRE, MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL, THE COLOR PURPLE, BIG FISH, and many more. The TRW Plays catalog of shows include BORN WITH TEETH, SANCTUARY CITY, THE COAST STARLIGHT, BARBECUE, ZOEY’S PERFECT WEDDING, DRACULA, SELLING KABUL, MACBITCHES, SAGITTARIUS PONDEROSA, and more, and features esteemed playwrights such as Pulitzer Prize winner Martyna Majok, Matthew López, Kate Hamill, Robert O'Hara, Sophie McIntosh, Keith Bunin, Liz Duffy Adams, Douglas Carter Beane, Sylvia Khoury, and many others.

Bios:

Cara Reichel (Book) is originally from Oxford, Mississippi and Rome, Georgia, and she received her BA from Princeton University and attended the M.F.A. Program in Directing at Brooklyn College. Since 1998, Cara has been the Producing Artistic Director and a founding member of Prospect Theater Company, an acclaimed non-profit organization producing off-off-Broadway in Manhattan. Cara’s particular passion is for collaborating with writers on the creation of new musicals. For Prospect, Cara has directed: THE FLOOD, IRON CURTAIN, THE BOOK OF THE DUN COW, THE PURSUIT OF PERSEPHONE (co-bookwriter, 2006 Drama Desk Nomination for Best Music and Orchestrations), LONELY RHYMES, THE USES OF ENCHANTMENT, THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR, THE HOUSE OF BERNARDA ALBA, THE ALCHEMISTS, DIDO and AENEAS (OOBR Award), THE TAXI CABARET (OOBR Award), ILLYRIA (co-adapter), and DANTON’S DEATH, among others. Other recent directing credits include: JULIUS CAESAR (GMT Productions), THE WHITE WIDOW (PASSAJ Productions), and THE MOST HAPPY FELLA (Gallery Players).Cara received the 2002 Lucille Lortel Award from the League of Professional Theatre Women, a 2004 New Directors/New Works grant from the Drama League, was the 2006 “Alumna of the Year” for Brooklyn College’s Theatre Program, and is a member of the Lincoln Center Director’s Lab and the SSD&C. Cara is also the author and illustrator of a published children’s book: A STONE PROMISE (Landmark Editions, 1991).

Peter C. Mills (Orchestrations) received the 2003 Richard Rodgers New Horizons Award from The ASCAP Foundation, and received a 2002 grant from the Jonathan Larson Performing Arts Foundation. Most recently, he wrote book, music, and lyrics for THE PURSUIT OF PERSEPHONE, (nominated for two Drama Desk Awards: Best Music, Best Orchestrations) a new musical about F. Scott Fitzgerald’s college years. In 2004 he wrote the music and lyrics for LONELY RHYMES, a comic song cycle, and in 2003 he wrote the book, music, and lyrics for THE ALCHEMISTS. ILLYRIA, a musical adaptation of Shakespeare’s TWELFTH NIGHT for which he also wrote book, music, and lyrics, had its regional premiere at The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey in Fall 2004, and a cast album of that production was released in April 2005. THE TAXI CABARET, his first new musical, was originally performed in 2000, and in Fall 2004 was published by Samuel French. With Cara Reichel, he wrote THE FLOOD, which was selected for the ASCAP Musical Theater Workshop (2001). MARCO POLO, his NYU thesis musical with composer Deborah Abramson, was selected for the ASCAP Musical Theater Workshop in 2000, and Peter and Deborah were chosen as 2000-01 Dramatists Guild Fellows. Peter holds an M.F.A. in Musical Theater Writing from New York University’s Tisch School for the Arts and a degree in English/Dramatic Literature from Princeton University.

For more information and to license THE OLYMPIANS, visit TheatricalRights.com.