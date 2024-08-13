News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 13, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 13, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Aug. 13, 2024
Wake Up with BroadwayWorld
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 13, 2024
But first...

This Week's Call Sheet


Sunday, August 18
The Wiz closes on Broadway

Review Roundup: ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Returns To Broadway
by A.A. Cristi
F-R-E-D! The classic musical comedy Once Upon a Mattress celebrates its triumphant return to Broadway for the first time in over 25 years, in a new production starring two-time Tony-winner Sutton Foster and Drama Desk Award winner and SAG Award nominee Michael Urie! Read the reviews!


 

Gabby Beans, Tommy Dorfman & More Will Join Kit Connor and Rachel Zegler in ROMEO + JULIET
by Nicole Rosky
The scene is being laid in fair Verona. The new Broadway production of ROMEO + JULIET, starring Kit Connor and Golden Globe Award winner Rachel Zegler, has just announced its complete cast.. (more...)


 

Caroline Bowman and More Join Nicole Scherzinger-Led SUNSET BLVD. on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
The complete cast has been announced for Jamie Lloyd’s upcoming Broadway production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Blvd. starring Nicole Scherzinger as ‘Norma Desmond.' Learn more about the cast here!. (more...)

BroadwayWorld Word Game

Full Cast Set for A BEAUTIFUL NOISE National Tour
by Blair Ingenthron
Producers Ken Davenport and Bob Gaudio have announced full casting for the multi-year North American Tour of A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL.. (more...

Full Cast Set for HOLD ON TO ME DARLING Starring Adam Driver
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The complete cast has been revealed for the upcoming production of Kenneth Lonergan’s Hold on to Me Darling starring Adam Driver this fall. See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets.. (more...

Why Fans Are Demanding Jeremy Jordan Stars in THE GREATEST SHOWMAN Musical
by Joshua Wright
Disney's recent announcement at D23 that The Greatest Showman is being adapted for the stage has sparked widespread excitement among fans. The discussion quickly turned to casting, and by overwhelming demand, Jeremy Jordan emerged as the top choice.. (more...

NY Premieres, US Premieres & More Set for Lincoln Center Fall and Winter Season
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts revealed upcoming presentations throughout the Fall and Winter. Learn more about the season!. (more...)

Video: Randy Rainbow Parodies OKLAHOMA! in New Political Song 'The Lawyer or the Conman'
by Stephi Wild
Randy Rainbow is back with his latest political parody, titled 'The Lawyer or the Conman'. The title refers to the presidential race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump. Check out the video here!. (more...)

Video: Meet Jonathan Bailey's Fiyero in New WICKED Promo
by Josh Sharpe
Universal has just released a new promo for Wicked, which features a closer look at the character of Fiyero, played by Jonathan Bailey. The video shows his much-anticipated arrival at Shiz University, with students excitedly preparing for the eligible bachelor.. (more...)

Video: Patti LuPone and More Perform 'The Ballad of the Witches' Road' From AGATHA ALL ALONG
by Stephi Wild
An all new video has been released featuring the song 'The Ballad of the Witches' Road' from Agatha All Along, featuring Patti LuPone and more. The song was written by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.. (more...)

