Video: Patti LuPone and More Perform 'The Ballad of the Witches' Road' From AGATHA ALL ALONG

An all new video has been released featuring the song 'The Ballad of the Witches' Road' from Agatha All Along, featuring Patti LuPone and more. The song was written by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

Check out the video!

About Agatha All Along

The upcoming miniseries Agatha All Along stars Katherine Hahn, Patti LuPone, and Joe Locke. The series centers on Hahn's Agatha Harkness, a character introduced in the 2021 series WandaVision.

LuPone stars as Lilia Calderu, a 450-year-old Sicilian witch and member of Harkness's coven, whose skill is in divination.

In Agatha All Along, Agatha escapes the town of Westview, New Jersey with the help of a goth teen who wishes to face the trials of the legendary Witches' Road. Without her magical powers, Harkness and the teen form a new coven of witches to face the trials with

The series will premiere September 18 on Disney+.