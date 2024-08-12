NY Premieres, US Premieres & More Set for Lincoln Center Fall and Winter Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Coming off a Summer for the City season that welcomed hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts revealed upcoming presentations throughout the Fall and Winter.

Artists from around the world offer performances in contemporary and classical traditions that speak to the cultural diversity of New York City. The sweep of Free or Choose-What-You-Pay events begin September 7.

About Lincoln Center Visionary Artist

Each season, Lincoln Center honors one extraordinary artist whose impact, vision, and values embrace the transformative power of the arts across many of the disciplines represented on campus. Beginning October 2024, we celebrate the living legend, Rubén Blades, one of the most distinguished musicians of our time.

A prolific composer, recording artist, actor, and former Minister of Tourism and presidential candidate in his native Panama, the 23-time GRAMMY and Latin GRAMMY Award winner and Latin GRAMMY Hall Of Fame inductee revolutionized Latin music by making it a vehicle for stories that center social justice and the lived experiences of people across Latin America. His musical innovations are celebrated worldwide, expanding the definitions of what Afro-Cuban music can be. Recognized for his work across genres, Blades has appeared in over 50 films and garnered three Emmy nominations and an ACE AWARD as best actor in a movie or mini-series.

Lincoln Center’s season-long celebration features an exploration of Blades’ Brazilian music influences in a performance with Brazil’s Boca Livre and the Editus Ensemble with Jazz at Lincoln Center; the U.S. premiere of his large-scale musical work Maestra Vida, a soaring, genre-defying urban drama centered on the Latin American lived experience, performed with the New York Philharmonic; a display at The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts tracing his artistic journey entitled From Panama to New York: The Musical Journey of Rubén Blades; and screenings of his 1985 breakout film performance Crossover Dreams with Film at Lincoln Center and his 2018 documentary My Name Is Not Rubén Blades.

About The Collider at Lincoln Center

This fall, LCPA welcomes six artists working at the vanguard of their fields to the Collider at Lincoln Center. Each season, fellows will take part in an eight-month residency exploring how the arts intersect with different elements in our society that affect daily lives and well-being. This season’s explorations are centered on the arts and technology.

Each artist receives studio space, both at Lincoln Center and at Collider collaborator Onassis ONX, a global Onassis Culture platform dedicated to the development of new media art and immersive experiences; financial stipends; artistic and administrative support; and regular opportunities to collaborate with one another and engage with the public. Experimentations, innovations, and learnings from the Collider will be shared throughout the arts industry, helping drive the field forward worldwide. This season’s fellows are director and transdisciplinary artist Celine Daemen; improvisor and composer Kengchakaj Kengkarnka; performer, composer and multi-instrumentalist Angélica Negrón; creative director and choreographer Brandon Powers; multidisciplinary creator and director Annie Saunders; and theater, dance, and installation artist Andrew Schneider.

“We believe artists can help guide us to deeper understanding and appreciation for the multitudes of experiences around us, and that they are uniquely positioned to help us imagine and realize a more humane and equitable future for all,” said Shanta Thake, Ehrenkranz Chief Artistic Officer of LCPA. “We are honored to offer stages for artists from all walks of life this season, alongside continued collaborations with our Artists-in-Residence and welcoming this season’s Collider fellows.”

Across the Fall/Winter, audiences can enjoy returning series and favorites — including Voices of a People’s History; ¡VAYA!; Seen, Sound, Scribe led by Poet-in-Residence Mahogany L. Browne; Festival of Firsts in its third edition; Futuros x New Latin Wave; Under the Radar; globalFEST; a Hip Hop series curated by Xavier “X” Jernigan; and new essays and events as part of the Legacies of San Juan Hill project; alongside family programming for all ages; Lincoln Center Moments and Passport offerings; relaxed performances across campus; ASL-interpreted and captioned events across genres; and a number of exciting premieres.

Details are below and at lincolncenter.org/presents. Additional commissions and programs will be announced in the coming months.

Tickets for Choose-What-You-Pay performances go on sale Sept 10; member pre-sale begins Sept 5.

September 5 at 1:00 pm

Lincoln Center Moments

Jazz at Lincoln Center Presents: The Music of Nat King Cole

Virtual

Explore the extraordinary legacy of pianist and vocalist Nat King Cole in this special concert presented by Jazz at Lincoln Center. Featuring a variety of NYC’s greatest jazz singers, the tribute to Cole and his early trio will include virtuoso pianist Reggie Thomas and legendary guitarist Michael Howell. This event is part of Lincoln Center Moments, a free performance-based program specially designed for individuals with dementia and their caregivers.

Saturday, September 7 at 7:30 pm

Canciones en Blanco y Negro by Juana Luna

David Rubenstein Atrium

The Argentinian-born, Brooklyn-based singer-songwriter Juana Luna's omnivorous musical influences effortlessly span traditional Argentinian romantic ballads, tried-and-true hits of the American Songbook, coquettish samba, rousing boleros, and Latin jazz. Her lilting voice recalls great vocalists like Caetano Veloso and Magos Herrera. Luna's triumphant return to the Lincoln Center Atrium celebrates the release of her sophomore album, Canciones en Blanco y Negro (Songs in Black and White), which she'll perform in its entirety. The culmination of two focused years of production and songwriting, Canciones tells a story of those who are driven by love. It’s a record for those who may feel lost, but believe that’s not such a bad thing. Luna presents these love stories alongside a band that features guitarists Asher Kurtz and Federico Díaz, bassist Sebastián de Urquiza, a string quartet and very special guests. Expect additional original compositions, Latin folk classics and a few surprises!

Wednesday, September 11

Table of Silence Project 9/11

Josie Robertson Plaza + Livestream

Lincoln Center in partnership with Buglisi Dance Theatre

The Table of Silence Project 9/11 is an annual, free public performance ritual and call to action for peace conceived and choreographed by Jacqulyn Buglisi in 2011 to commemorate the loss of life and honor the bravery of all individuals affected by acts of terror, war and oppression of freedom. The company will present the original full-scale version of the work with elements of the reimagined version as more than 150 dancers slowly ascend onto Josie Robertson Plaza at Lincoln Center to the sound of a conch shell’s call to action. Daniel Bernard Roumain performs a prologue on electric violin.

September 11 at 11:00 am and 1:00 pm

Lincoln Center Moments

The Brain Cloud Plays Western Swing

Stanley H. Kaplan Penthouse

Celebrate the diversity of people and musical traditions in early 20th century America with The Brain Cloud’s uniquely New York-centric take on Western Swing. This event is part of Lincoln Center Moments, a free performance-based program specially designed for individuals with dementia and their caregivers.

Thursday, September 12 at 7:30 pm

Frente Cumbiero

David Rubenstein Atrium

The ongoing evolution of cumbia, the borderless and tremendously popular Afro-Latin, Indigenous, and European-influenced dance music, finds its contemporary culmination in the modern Nueva Cumbia movement. Nueva Cumbia draws equal inspiration from Jamaican reggae, experimental rock, Latin Hip-Hop, Brazilian tropicália, fusion jazz and the century-long history of cumbia's wildly fertile recorded past. One of the foremost innovators of this movement is the Colombian composer and musician Mario Galeano Toro, leader of the internationally acclaimed Frente Cumbiero quartet. The collective's collaborations with artists as diverse as the dub DJ Mad Professor, the classical combo Kronos Quartet, Japanese folk band Minyo Crusaders and electronic producer Quantic give a sense of Frente Cumbiero's varied creative tactics. Get a taste of the group's retro-psychedelic and highly danceable tropical style at a Lincoln Center debut driven by crazy keys, uplifting horns, and energetic percussion.

Friday, September 13 at 7:30 pm

Juan Fernando Velasco

David Rubenstein Atrium

Having significantly shaped the political and musical landscape of his native country, Juan Fernando Velasco stands as a preeminent figure in Ecuadorian pop music. A two-time Latin GRAMMY Award nominee and holder of dozens of gold and platinum records, the Miami-based Velasco has established himself both domestically and internationally as the foremost exponent of his craft. Over the past quarter-century, Velasco's hits such as "Déjame," "Chao Lola," and “En Alma en los Labios" with Fonseca, have soundtracked the experience of multiple generations. Juan Fernando Velasco recently released “Esta Vez No Fallaré,” the latest single from his soon-to-be-named 2024 album. As part of his tour commemorating his 25-year solo career, Velasco's intimate Atrium performance promises to be an unforgettable evening, blending traditional pop with the rich melodies of Ecuadorian pasillos, classical guitars and requinto, all infused with the heartfelt essence of Andean folk.

Saturday, September 14 at 7:30 pm

Seen, Sound, Scribe

David Rubenstein Atrium

Brooklyn’s Mahogany L. Browne, a prolific writer and advocate for public art, is Lincoln Center’s inaugural poet-in-residence. Browne has written works of fiction, theater, critical essays, edited six anthologies, and authored another half-dozen poetry collections. For her Seen, Sound, Scribe series, now beginning its third season, Browne brings her experience to bear for a thought-provoking gathering of creators. In the fabric of Lincoln Center's tapestry, everyone is invited to gather and connect, to allow strangers to become friends and neighbors to become family. Expect spoken word, spirited dialogues, presentations of new work, music, and new community. Come, join hands with your fellow travelers on this journey, and let us create memories that will echo through the ages. Lineup to be announced shortly!

Wednesday, September 18 at 7:30 pm

La Dame Blanche

David Rubenstein Atrium

With her explosive mix of Hip-Hop, cumbia, dancehall, and reggae, the Cuban singer, flautist, and percussionist Yaite Ramos Rodriguez, aka La Dame Blanche, delivers a powerful and compelling sound which summons the spirits. The smoke of an inaugural cigar prior to setting foot on set, a glass of rum left backstage, necklaces, white flowers, a pristine turban: for her appearances on stage, La Dame Blanche feeds the energy of the spirits of Santeria, her Afro-Cuban religion.

Thursday, September 19 at 7:30 pm

Our History, Our Future: Celebrating 10 Years of Voices at Lincoln Center

Voices of a People’s History

David Rubenstein Atrium

The works of Brooklyn-born author and historian Howard Zinn (1922–2010), particularly the classic bestsellers A People's History of the United States and Voices of a People’s History of the United States, continue to shine a light on the extraordinary history of those engaged in struggles for freedom and justice in America. Since 2014, Lincoln Center has collaborated with Voices of a People's History, a non-profit organization of artists and educators who seek to keep Zinn's message of grassroots egalitarianism alive. This special tenth anniversary event at the David Rubenstein Atrium presents a vital reimagining of Zinn's subjects through a musical and spoken word celebration of dissent, change, and civic growth. Using the words of the rebels, dissenters, and visionaries of our past and present as a blueprint, this evening will inspire us all to take collective action to shape our future. Featured artists to be announced.

Friday, September 20 at 7:30 pm

¡VAYA!

Orquesta Broadway

David Rubenstein Atrium

NYC's salsa legends and a Lincoln Center fan-favorite, Orquesta Broadway, return to the David Rubenstein Atrium, led by their founding flutist, Eddy Zervigón. Adherents of the Cuban charanga style, which foregrounds flute, strings, and an extensive rhythm section into the mix, this incredibly prolific band has released over 20 albums since their start at the Palladium Ballroom in 1962. With more than 60 years of global touring under their belt, Orquesta is the longest-running charanga ensemble still playing outside of Cuba. Whether you come to show off your dance moves or to listen and enjoy, nuestra casa es tu casa.

Friday, September 20 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm

Step Afrika!

Alice Tully Hall

Step Afrika! blends percussive dance styles practiced by historically African American fraternities and sororities; traditional African dances; and an array of contemporary dance and art forms into a cohesive, compelling artistic experience. Performances are much more than dance shows; they integrate songs, storytelling, humor, and audience participation. The blend of technique, agility, and pure energy makes each performance unique and leaves the audience with their hearts pounding.



Monday, September 23, 1:00–7:00 pm

Monday, December 2, 1:00–7:00 pm

Community Blood Drive

David Rubenstein Atrium

This September marks the 15th community blood drive at Lincoln Center in partnership with New York Blood Center, and we are grateful to everyone who has donated. Currently, there’s a critical need for blood donation, which is essential to treat a wide range of chronic, acute, and emergency medical conditions across all communities. Donating blood is safe, easy and vital to those who need it, and every donation can save three lives. Stop by during the day or early evening hours. Help your fellow New Yorkers in need and sign up to donate blood today.

Wednesday, September 25 at 7:30 pm

Latiné Luminaries with Rhina Valentin and Elizabeth Yeampierre

David Rubenstein Atrium

Now in its third year, "Latiné Luminaries" aims to celebrate the vibrant culture of our Urban Latiné community leaders through music, dance, and interactive conversations in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month. ”La Reina Del Barrio” Rhina Valentin brings together talented artists and leaders to showcase artistic expressions and cultural contributions. This year’s installment highlights internationally recognized Puerto Rican attorney and environmental and climate justice leader Elizabeth Yeampierre.

Thursday, September 26 at 7:30 pm

Xenia Rubinos and Voices of the New FUTUROS, New Ideas in Composition

David Rubenstein Atrium

Presented in collaboration with New Latin Wave

New Latin Wave brings their popular Latine Composers Showcase to the Atrium for four nights only with some of New York’s most unique Latine voices in new music, experimental, and neo-classical fields. The diverse musical collective Voices of the New will perform a program of new music including the premiere of a new composition by Xenia Rubinos and commissioned by New Latin Wave especially for this occasion. The evening will also feature a set from Xenia Rubinos presenting her Circulo de Voces project, exploring and reimagining the choir experience.

Saturday, September 28 at 11:00 am

Divinity Roxx Presents Divi Roxx Kids World Wide Playdate

David Rubenstein Atrium

GRAMMY-nominated Divinity Roxx is a well-known artist, who in addition to her own work, has performed and toured with artists like Beyoncé (as her bassist and musical director) and Victor Wooten. In this joyful, playful, family-friendly concert for all ages, she celebrates the release of her brand new Hip-Hop family party album, World Wide Playdate. Inspired by the music of her formative years, World Wide Playdatefeels like a ’90s Hip-Hop classic, complete with timeless, catchy hooks, fun and vibrant lyrics, and beats that get you out of your seat! Affirmations and positive messages echo over groovy bass lines and provide the blueprints for being good to ourselves and others. The order of the day is to let loose and connect, with Hip-Hop and pop singalongs that encourage the audience to engage with one another. Come join the special playdate at the Atrium, where Divinity and her band will play her new album in full!

October 1 at 1:00 pm

Lincoln Center Moments

Anthem to US

Virtual

This summer’s Anthem to US, a collaborative effort between Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts and Brooklyn Public Library aimed to create a contemporary anthem echoing our collective hopes, struggles, and histories. Experience the creative process of the project and watch the final piece. This event is part of Lincoln Center Moments, a free performance-based program specially designed for individuals with dementia and their caregivers.

Wednesday, October 2 at 7:30 pm

Festival of Firsts

Comedy in Español, Lincoln Center’s First Comedy Night in Español

David Rubenstein Atrium

Be a part of history in the Atrium's very first Spanish-language comedy night, showcasing the side-splitting comedic chops of Spanish-speaking comedians! With the largest Latinx population in the U.S., New York City is home to an abundance of talent, including the outstanding Fabrizio Copano, Pedro Gonzalez, and Carmen Lynch! Enjoy an evening with these incredible comics as humor transcends barriers through the universal language of laughter.

Thursday, October 3 at 7:30 pm

Festival of Firsts

Truth Future Bachman’s SECOND SIGHT, World Premiere

David Rubenstein Atrium

Brooklyn-based composer, playwright, and vocalist Truth Future Bachman deftly interweaves three of the most compelling cultural threads of our moment: musical theater, gender fluidity, and superhero/sci-fi parables. The third act in a series of queer and trans superhero musicals called Shapeshifters (following Luna & the Starbodies and Skyward: An Endling Elegy), SECOND SIGHT is a prophecy of love that persists, resists, and survives the end of the world. Xander is a doctor facing an impossible choice. To escape the iron fist of the 'Dissociate or Die' policy, he flees to the outskirts of society, where musicians, poets, and baristas create an unlikely coalition. Here, bodies intertwine and erotic acts of rebellion erupt in defiance. At the heart of it all is Sike, an oracle whose visions conjure unseen futures. But when Sike's dreams awaken Xander's dormant healing powers, the two find their revolution—and their desires—at the center of a war zone.

Friday, October 4 at 7:30 pm

Festival of Firsts

Y la Bamba

David Rubenstein Atrium

Making their Lincoln Center debut, the genre-defying band Y la Bamba fuses Indie pop and Mexican folk music into a global, experimental sound. Led by Luz Elena Mendoza, NPR Music says: "Mendoza is becoming a visionary, and her band continues to intrigue as it evolves." With roots in the Pacific Northwest and Mexico, incisive lyrics and Mendoza’s earth-shaking voice, this relentlessly inventive group is one not to miss.

Saturday, October 5 at 7:30 pm

Hip-Hop Trivia Night

David Rubenstein Atrium

What two train lines famously stop at Brooklyn’s Marcy Avenue station? Who is Salt-N-Pepa’s DJ? According to Pete Rock, what do the letters T.R.O.Y. stand for? Who took the Wock to Poland? If you know the answers to these questions, you owe it to yourself to show and prove at the Atrium’s Hip-Hop Trivia Battle. Hosted by Lincoln Center’s Hip-Hop guest curator and the Head of Spotify's Cultural Partnerships division, Xavier “X” Jernigan, this celebration of the culture will test the depths of even the most serious head’s memory of famous MCs, immortal DJs, internationally respected crews and the art of the game. If bragging rights aren’t enough for you, we’ll be giving out prizes to the night’s top scholars. Bring your own squad or roll up solo and we’ll add you to a team for a trivia night face-off where, to quote Kool Moe Dee, Knowledge is King.

October 9 at 11:00 am and 1:00 pm

Lincoln Center Moments

AJOYO

Stanley H. Kaplan Penthouse

AJOYO is the vision of Yacine Boulares, Sarah Elizabeth Charles, and Jesse Fischer, an uplifting brew blending African traditions, Jazz and Soul. This event is part of Lincoln Center Moments, a free performance-based program specially designed for individuals with dementia and their caregivers.

Wednesday, October 9 at 7:30 pm

Festival of Firsts

Bendik Giske

David Rubenstein Atrium

In his Lincoln Center debut, saxophonist and two-time Norwegian GRAMMY nominee Bendik Giske is in his prime. With a vulnerable approach cultivated from years of peeling away the stricter elements of his training, this artist quite literally amplifies his own imperfections: the sounds of his breathing and tapping against his instrument become a hypnotic second partner in his solo work. Don’t miss this meditative musician as he further explores an inclusive, improvisatory landscape.

Thursday, October 10 at 7:30 pm

Festival of Firsts

Amina Claudine Myers

Acclaimed pianist, organist, vocalist, composer, and educator Amina Claudine Myers makes her long overdue debut at Lincoln Center with a collection of some of her greatest compositions. With expertise in gospel, jazz, blues, classical music and more, Ms. Myers has made her mark in every musical genre and toured worldwide with some of music’s most celebrated stars. Be sure to catch this living legend onstage!

Friday, October 11 at 7:30 pm

Festival of Firsts

Epidermis Circus: The Weirdest Puppet Show You’ve Ever Seen.

David Rubenstein Atrium

Ingrid Hansen, puppeteer for the Jim Henson Company’s Fraggle Rock, makes her Lincoln Center debut with her award-winning spicy puppetry cabaret Epidermis Circus. Using only household objects, a camera, and her bare hands, Hansen animates cheeky vignettes in the palm of her hand to create a gloriously inventive and wickedly funny live puppet film. Hailed as the kind of presence that is often attributed to the greatest stage performers, Ingrid’s is a show that must not be missed. This event is presented in collaboration with the SNAFU Society of Unexpected Spectacles, touring in from Victoria, Canada.

Saturday, October 12 at 11:00 am

Festival of Firsts

Farah Siraj

David Rubenstein Atrium

In this program designed for Lincoln Center's family audiences, Farah Siraj and her band will be publicly performing selections from her soon-to-be-released EP for the first time! She approaches music as a medium for peace and a way to lend a voice to people around the world who need to be heard. Farah’s Arabian flamenco jazz quartet features world-class musicians from the Middle East, Europe, and the United States, fusing Middle Eastern music, flamenco, jazz, bossa, and pop. Farah’s songs are sung in Arabic, English, and Spanish; don't be surprised if she asks you to sing along with her!

Tuesday, October 15, 2024 – Tuesday, April 15, 2025

Lincoln Center Visionary Artist: Rubén Blades

From Panama to New York: The Musical Journey of Rubén Blades

The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts

Presented in collaboration with the Library for the Performing Arts

The impact of Latin music icon Rubén Blades is hard to overstate. At the center of the New York salsa revolution in the 1970s, Blades has since collaborated with rock, jazz, pop, Hip-Hop, reggaeton, and salsa artists, and has composed hundreds of songs and dozens of hits known for their eloquent, socially charged lyrics, colorful characters, and memorable melodies. As part of the year-long Lincoln Center Visionary Artist series honoring Rubén Blades, the Library will showcase artifacts and memorabilia from the archives of both Blades and the Library; everything from programs for his Broadway shows to letters between him and Lou Reed, as well as music the two wrote together, will be on display.

Wednesday, October 16 at 7:30 pm

Festival of Firsts

Alex Cuba

David Rubenstein Atrium

GRAMMY Award winner and multiple Latin GRAMMY Award-winning composer and performer, Alex Cuba searches for the simplicity and soul in Cuban music with the gift of his sugarcane-sweet melodies, pop-soul hooks and powerful guitar riffs. Frequent collaborator with some of today’s biggest musical stars, the ever-exploring and evolving musician in his Lincoln Center debut mixes North American influences with Cuban folk traditions, defying conventional stereotypes and finding joy in every note he plays.

Thursday, October 17 at 7:30 pm

Festival of Firsts

Nova Materia

David Rubenstein Atrium

Marking their first performance at Lincoln Center, the duet behind Nova Materia’s powerful, hypnotic music incorporates eerie sounds generated by raw and mineral materials (metal, rocks, and more) to create tracks that are in turn hyper-rhythmic and dreamy, poised between post-punk rock and electronic dance music. French-born Caroline Chaspoul and Chilean musician Eduardo Henriquez are a captivating team that will provide an unforgettable evening!

Friday, October 18 at 7:30 pm

Festival of Firsts / ¡VAYA!

Liza + Willie

David Rubenstein Atrium

The sensational bachata duo Liza + Willie have known each other since high school and have quickly racked up fans, with over 5 million streams on Spotify and over 600k views on YouTube. As the first Bachateros to perform at the Smithsonian Museum for the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute (CHCI) committee in Washington, Liza + Willie is a pair not to be missed.

October 18 and 19 at 7:30 pm

Lincoln Center Visionary Artist: Rubén Blades

Rubén Blades with Boca Livre & Editus Ensemble

Rose Theater

Presented in collaboration with Jazz at Lincoln Center

Panamanian music and arts legend Rubén Blades returns to the Rose Theater, revealing dimensions of his music he hasn’t shared in 20 years. Integrating Brazilian harmony alongside Boca Livre and a classical approach to salsa alongside Costa Rica’s Editus, the GRAMMY Award-winning singer and composer offers a fresh take on his signature Afro-Cuban sound, performing songs from his albums Pasieros (2023), Mundo (2002), and Tiempos (1999). Rubén Blades with Boca Livre & Editus Ensemble is co-presented by Jazz at Lincoln Center and Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts and is a part of the year-long Lincoln Center Visionary Artist series honoring Rubén Blades.

Saturday, October 19 at 7:30 pm

Hip-Hop Movie Night

David Rubenstein Atrium

Over the past 12 months, in the spirit of commemorating the art and influence of Hip-Hop, Lincoln Center has presented performances headlined by major rap artists and DJs including, to name only a few, Pharoahe Monch, M.O.P., Talib Kweli and J.PERIOD. Join us as we continue forward in celebration of the next 50 years of Hip-Hop with a series of must-see documentary and narrative movie screenings, featuring one-of-a-kind live conversations with the creators and trendsetters that move the music and the culture forward. Film and speakers to be announced shortly!

Wednesday, October 23 at 7:30 pm

Orchestrated Performance and Film Discussion

David Rubenstein Atrium

Presented in collaboration with the Polish Cultural Institute New York and Genuine Interest

Orchestrated is a new documentary feature film that traces the winding pathway of the past, present, and future of Black classical musicianship from the forgotten legacy of the 1930s Negro Symphony Orchestra, founded under the leadership of Harlem's leading activists and thinkers to The Metropolitan Opera's premiere of Terence Blanchard’s Fire Shut Up in My Bones in 2021. Following the conversation, the evening concludes with a musical performance by pianist Kyle Walker and violinist Katherine Dennis, playing the Harlem Renaissance era composer William Grant Still’s Suite for Violin and Piano (1943) and Sonata for Violin and Piano in F Minor, op. 5 (1902) by Ignatz Waghalter, the groundbreaking composer and organizer of the NSO.

Join us for a conversation with award-winning filmmakers and artists.

Moderator: Celeste Headlee (Radio journalist /Author /Granddaughter of William Grant Still)

Panelists: Kyle P. Walker (Pianist /NYU), Sam Pollard (Award-winning Director and Producer),

Alex Walker (Conductor /The Royal Academy of Music), Natalia Iyudin (Writer/Director), Ross Kauffman (Academy-Award winning Director), Bongani Mlambo (Director of Photography/Writer)

Thursday, October 24 at 7:30 pm

Kenneth Jiménez ¨verolís¨ and Mobéy Lola Irizarry & justine lee hooper

FUTUROS, New Ideas in Composition

David Rubenstein Atrium

Presented in collaboration with New Latin Wave

The New Latin Wave brings their popular Latine Composers Showcase to the Atrium for four nights only with some of New York’s most unique Latine voices. Featuring “verolis” led by bassist and composer Kenneth Jiménez, with Ingrid Laubrock on tenor saxophone and Christopher Hoffman on cello, the evening will also highlight a collaboration between composer Mobéy Lola Irizarry and flutist justine lee hooper. These innovative musicians showcase the depth and breadth of this vibrant corner of the Latine cultural multiverse.

Thursday, October 24 at 7:30 pm

Mariza

Alice Tully Hall

The modern face of Portuguese fado, superstar vocalist Mariza has grown from local phenomenon to among the most widely acclaimed stars of the world music circuit. Mariza first captured international attention with the release of her 2001 album, Fado em Mim. Since then she has sold more than a million copies of her recordings; won dozens of awards, including three for BBC Radio Best European World Music Artist; and collaborated with luminaries from across the musical stratosphere, including Sting, Cesária Évora, Gilberto Gil and Lenny Kravitz.The Sydney Morning Herald calls Mariza "one of the wonders of the world: the epitome of grace and elegance; her magnificent voice spears hearts and quickens central nervous systems." A member of the inaugural globalFEST music festival and a regular performer at The Town Hall, SF Jazz, and The Kennedy Center, Mariza makes her long-overdue Lincoln Center headlining concert debut at the only currently scheduled NYC stop on her 2024-2025 tour.

Friday, October 25 at 7:30 pm

The Lovestruck Balladeers

David Rubenstein Atrium

The Lovestruck Balladeers enchant audiences with their masterful performances and inspired repertoire of ragtime, jazz, and beautiful songs from around the world. They might whip out a lost melody from a forgotten mandolin folio, or they might play a Mexican waltz. They might push into a renegade rearrangement of a swing standard or get down with a country rag. Their repertoire is a rare collection of American and international music seldom heard beyond the walls of low-lit dance halls at the edge of the known world.

Saturday, October 26 at 8:00 pm

Rare Form: Live at Lincoln Center

David Rubenstein Atrium

Prince Terrence first made his name touring and recording in the Midwest hardcore scene, then came up as a drummer for electronic artists like Santigold, Heartsrevolution, Steve Aoki and Major Lazer, all the while cultivating an underground nightlife movement around his DJ and music events in NYC. His embrace of the current revival of the post-punk emo genre of darkwave led to another rebirth, this time as the artist Rare Form. Musically, Rare Form offers the listener an unlikely fusion of darkwave and R&B, what Alternative Press calls "goth slow jams." Prince Terrence’s richly layered vocals drive these hallucinatory lullabies, taking the audience on a darkly evocative journey into sensual narcosis. Hallmarked by diffused synth beats, orchestral ballads, and purple party vibes, Rare Form's music is a plaintive pop daydream that nods to ’90s trip-hop but stays firmly focused on the future. For his Lincoln Center debut, Rare Form presents new work and classic songs from his Softcore EP.

Sunday, October 27 at 11:00 am

Lincoln Center Open House

David Geffen Hall

Families and audiences of all ages are invited to Lincoln Center's free Open House for a day of creativity, community, and inspiring performances! For the third year, David Geffen Hall welcomes guests to experience the performing arts up close—with free workshops, participatory art-making, music, and dance. The full day of events includes an exciting concert with #1 New York Times bestselling children's book author and playwright Mo Willems, in participation with musicians from the New York Philharmonic; excerpts from The Sound of (Black) Music, a concert presentation of Rodgers and Hammerstein songs as viewed through a utopian, afrofuturistic lens; a puppet parade for all; interactive workshops and an AI installation; a participatory dance party, and more. The schedule of events and activities will be announced soon; you're invited to experience as much or as little as you’d like. All are encouraged to dress in costumes to celebrate the festivities!

Friday, November 1 at 7:30 pm

Run Amok: Asian Americans in Hardcore Punk Ft. Dog Breath, Material Support, & No Model

David Rubenstein Atrium

Three Asian American-led East Coast hardcore punk bands—No Model, Material Support, and Dog Breath—join forces for an epic showcase.The name of the evening, "Run Amok," intentionally refers to "Amok Syndrome," a behavioral pattern formerly once recognized by the American Psychiatric Association as a "culture-bound syndrome"—born out of the European misdiagnosis of Asian and Indigenous peoples' spirit of defiance in the face of colonization. Lyrically, these groups create music that addresses generational trauma, racism, war, social justice, and liberation in service of opening a conversation about the state of the punk scene and the use of the genre to assert fully empowered Asian American narratives rooted in anti-colonial resistance. Their work embraces the struggle of every person raging against oppression and inequality, both at home and abroad.

Saturday, November 2 at 7:30 pm

Seen, Sound, Scribe

David Rubenstein Atrium

Brooklyn’s Mahogany L. Browne, a prolific writer and advocate for public art, is Lincoln Center’s inaugural poet-in-residence. Browne has written works of fiction, theater, critical essays, edited six anthologies, and authored another half-dozen poetry collections. For her Seen, Sound, Scribe series, now beginning its third season, Browne brings her experience to bear for a thought-provoking gathering of creators. In the fabric of Lincoln Center's tapestry, everyone is invited to gather and connect, to allow strangers to become friends and neighbors to become family. Expect spoken word, spirited dialogues, presentations of new work, music, and new community. Come, join hands with your fellow travelers on this journey, and let us create memories that will echo through the ages. Lineup to be announced shortly!

November 2 & 3 at 7:30 pm

Ink

Rose Theater

In the U.S. premiere of Ink, choreographer Huang Yi and audiovisual pioneer Ryoichi Kurokawa dismantle and reconstruct the lines from a hundred artworks by renowned calligrapher Tong Yang-Tze, turning dancers’ bodies into brushes and transforming Tong’s brushstrokes into a continuous flow of paintings via stunning holographic projection. With Huang’s explosive physical language and Kurokawa’s meticulous artistry, Ink transcends borders, reflecting the harmonic tension between ancient practice and future design.

Wednesday, November 6 at 7:30 pm

Lincoln Center Visionary Artist: Rubén Blades

Rubén Blades Is Not My Name (Yo No Me Llamo Rubén Blades)

David Rubenstein Atrium

Director: Abner Benaim (2018)

Latin American icon Rubén Blades was at the center of the New York salsa revolution in the 1970s. His socially charged lyrics and explosive rhythms brought salsa music to an international audience. Critically acclaimed director Abner Benaim takes us on a journey through Rubén's 50-year career, in a documentary film that features interviews with Sting, Gilberto Santa Rosa, Residente, and Paul Simon. The film won the 2018 SXSW Film Festival 24 Beats Per Second and is now presented as part of Lincoln Center's Visionary Artist series, celebrating the work of Rubén Blades.

November 7 at 1:00 pm

Lincoln Center Moments

Banjo Time with Cynthia Sayer

Virtual

Artist and bandleader Cynthia Sayer explores the unexpected history and journey of the banjo through jazz, old-time, bluegrass, and more! This event is part of Lincoln Center Moments, a free performance-based program specially designed for individuals with dementia and their caregivers.

Thursday, November 7 at 7:30 pm

The Flat Earth Society Orchestra

David Rubenstein Atrium

The Flat Earth Society Orchestra (FES) mixes the rich Northwest European brass band tradition with oddball topsy-turvy creativity. Taking Belgian whimsy to a logical, irresistible extreme, FES straddles the border between multi-color surrealism and savvy skill. Composer, reed player, producer, and bandleader Peter Vermeersch, co-piloted by pianist and composer Peter Vandenberghe, have shaped their 15-piece orchestra into one of the most productive and thrilling bands of its kind. While Flat Earth Society’s compositions and arrangements betray 20th century traditions—from jazz to rock, exotica and contemporary music—they embody a decidedly forward-looking 21st century spirit. Quick-witted, effortlessly eccentric and always on the lookout for new challenges, Flat Earth Society is that rare beast: a constantly evolving orchestra that is most in its natural environment at a live show. This performance of the Flat Earth Society celebrates the Atrium’s 15-year anniversary in tandem with the band’s 25th—a happy reunion after FES’s previous performance in the Atrium in 2011.



Friday, November 8 at 7:30 pm

Jungle Cat Comedy

David Rubenstein Atrium

Introducing New York’s hottest new comedy show: Jungle Cat Comedy, curated and hosted by the up-and-coming stand-ups Abby Govindan (New York Comedy Festival) and Mohanad Elshieky (Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, Conan), now at Lincoln Center! Paste Magazine says that Jungle Cat prioritizes "space for comedians with a diverse range of lived experiences to perform as their authentic selves,” but it's also funny, we promise! Venture into the jungle with a stacked roster of nationally and internationally acclaimed comedians. Past headliners include Roy Wood Jr., Josh Gondelman, Moses Storm and Jaboukie Young-White; full artist lineup for this night's show to be announced shortly!

Saturday, November 9 at 7:30 pm

Douglas Lora and Irene Atienza

David Rubenstein Atrium

The enchanting Spanish vocalist Irene Atienza and the versatile Brazilian guitarist Douglas Lora each perform with the great musical inheritances of their respective countries kept closely in mind. As a duo they excel at skillful interpretations of the classic Latin catalog of boleros, fados, tangos, sambas, and bossa nova, all delivered in the manner of reverent tradition, but their repertoire also includes new and thoroughly modern compositions. Atienza and Lora’s delicate artistry compels a performance experience that is intimate, sophisticated, and powerful. The duo's latest project is an album of music drawn from the formidable catalog of the late ranchera icon, Chavela Vargas. The immortal grande dame of Mexican song, Vargas was a unique cultural figure and queer trailblazer whose 50-year career forever changed the canción ranchera canon. Lora and Atienza will present several works by Vargas along with folk ballads from Cuba and Brazil.

November 13 at 11:00 am and 1:00 pm

Lincoln Center Moments

Essential Opera with Met Opera Education

Stanley H. Kaplan Penthouse

Join Met Opera Education staff and guest artists for a fun exploration of operatic styles and history, featuring arias, duets and trios from some all-time favorites. This event is part of Lincoln Center Moments, a free performance-based program specially designed for individuals with dementia and their caregivers.

Wednesday, November 13 at 7:30 pm

American Pops Orchestra: No One Is Alone

David Rubenstein Atrium

No One Is Alone is a groundbreaking concert dedicated to exploring the shared struggles of mental health through the transformative power of music. This unique performance seeks to remind each individual in attendance that they are not alone in their journey and that support and understanding can be found through the melodies and stories of renowned artists. By bringing together a diverse group of performers and the American Pops Orchestra, we aim to shine a light on mental health challenges and foster a sense of community and connection. At its heart, No One Is Alone is a celebration of the ways in which music and personal stories can bridge the gaps between us and offer solace in times of difficulty. The concert will feature an array of powerful performances, showcasing songs and narratives from artists who have openly navigated their own mental health journeys. Through their music, these artists will share their experiences and remind the audience of the strength found in unity and empathy.

Thursday, November 14 at 7:30 pm

Treya Lam and Kaki King

David Rubenstein Atrium

Over the past 15 years, the David Rubenstein Atrium at Lincoln Center has presented literally thousands of free concerts. In celebration of our crystal anniversary, the Atrium is hosting a series of return engagements throughout our 2024/2025 season to welcome back a few of our favorite performers. Rolling Stone Magazine has called Kaki King "a genre unto herself." With a musical career that has already spanned two decades, Kaki King continues to lead the charge at the forefront of guitarists and art-makers. Treya Lam is a classically trained, nonbinary, Taiwanese-American singer-songwriter whose joyously complex identity informs but does not define their work. Their strident voice, socially charged lyricism and fluent instrumental prowess on guitar, piano and strings inspired King to sign Treya to her Short Stuff Record label in 2018. Together, Lam and King will co-host a very special evening of conversation and live music featuring these creative powerhouses.

November 15–17 and 22–24 at 11:00 am and 2:00 pm

+ERBA: A Forest in the City

Clark Studio Theater

+ERBA is an interactive family show with two dancers who create—together with children—an imaginary city. The 'architect' dancer observes the landscape and draws the city with houses and streets. The other dancer loves the earth, the insects, and draws grass and trees. The two characters move in an empty scene where projections on two large, aligned screens evoke a room of wonder. Here their ideas, imagination, and projects are drawn from movement and come to life. The architect creates houses full of color and light, the other dancer redesigns them by adding grass and trees. Slowly an imaginary city grows by combining their different sensitivities. The newborn city becomes a living environment and new characters and new events are added. The children come to color and populate the city. Insects appear, the seasons change; and the city gets bigger, busier, and more complex. Their dream of a green city is coming true. But there is also a factory that grows and grows, scaring away insects, birds, people and making greenery disappear. Together with the children, the dancers will design a new space where nature will grow and where a 'tree concert' can be expected.

Friday, November 15 at 7:30 pm

Piotr Kurek

Unsound New York

David Rubenstein Atrium

The Polish-based Unsound Festival has made a vital New York home at Lincoln Center for over 12 years. Unsound challenges traditional presumptions of contemporary composition with unique staging, unlikely instrumentation and passionate presentation from artists who draw liberally and without prejudice from the wells of folk, experimental, and chamber music. Warsaw composer and musician Piotr Kurek’s acclaimed LP Smartwoods is a sprawling root system of tiny melodic phrases that loop around subtly evolving instrumental thickets. Kurek takes his cues from early music, baroque and experimental jazz, entangling his influences with filigree traces of contemporary computer audio. Structured in seven distinct segments, the album blurs its acoustic and electronic elements into an illusory hedge of abstract sound. Kurek will perform his set with an ensemble of three local musicians on synths, guitar, bass, wind instruments and harp, with each player delicately intertwined into the Smartwoods. Another act will be added to the lineup soon, forming a double bill.

Curated by Mat Schulz, Unsound Artistic Director

Unsound is co-organized by Fundacja Tone and co-presented by the Polish Cultural Institute New York. This project is co-financed by the Minister of Culture and National Heritage of the Republic of Poland from the Culture Promotion Fund in partnership with the Adam Mickiewicz Institute.

Saturday, November 16 at 7:30 pm

Kali Malone’s All Life Long / Raphael Rogiński

Unsound New York

Alice Tully Hall

Stockholm-based American composer and organist Kali Malone returns to New York City to present the organ, choir, and brass pieces from her highly acclaimed album All Life Long. In her hands, experimental minimalist reinterpretations of centuries-old polyphonic compositional methods become portals to new ways of perceiving harmony, structure, and introspection. She will perform on Alice Tully Hall’s iconic pipe organ with additional 4-handed organ accompaniment by Stephen O'Malley, together with Anima brass quintet and members of the Choral Chameleon choir. The virtuosic Polish guitarist Raphael Rogiński presents a live performance of his landmark 2015 album, Rogiński Plays Coltrane & Langston Hughes, soon to be reissued by the Unsound imprint. He will present distinct and nuanced interpretations of John Coltrane’s compositions, removing them almost entirely from the jazz context, as well as pieces that he has built around the writing of American poet and social activist Langston Hughes. Joining him on stage is drummer Jim White—of the Dirty Three and a myriad of other projects—as well as vocalist Amirtha Kidambi.

{C}

Saturday, November 16 at 7:30 pm

Alba Carmona

David Rubenstein Atrium

A devoted student of roots traditions, the Spanish singer and songwriter Alba Carmona is a musical chameleon, moving effortlessly between Spanish, Mediterranean and Latin American traditional and folk genres. Over the course of a 20-year career, Carmona has performed on countless stages around the world, took part in flamenco and jazz projects with artists such as saxophonist Perico Sambeat, flamenco pianist Chano Domínguez and served as the lead singer of bold female flamenco band Las Migas. Carmona's second solo album, Cantora, is a tribute to the history of recorded sound and the richness and personality of music gleaned from the oral tradition. Her concert will render through her flamenco roots a broad range of folk songs of her own and those carefully arranged, journeying across the globe to uncover where these songs have further evolved. Prepare for a raw and thrilling experience, where voices, guitar, violin, and percussion become the vehicles that transport us from the foundation of our shared past to the present day.

{C}

Sunday, November 17 at 7:30 pm

SUNN O))) and Mabe Fratti

Unsound New York

David Geffen Hall

SUNN O))) returns to the live aspect in its core, original raw form. Founders and guitarists Stephen O’Malley and Greg Anderson perform at David Geffen Hall as a duo immersed in profound valve amplification, spectral harmonics, distortion, and volume. Their excursions into pure and primeval riffs of temporality and massively heavy structures of sound pressure have been challenging how we think about music for twenty years. Witness a live experience of physical sound, fog, and glacial maximalism like no other. The evening begins with a notably less thunderous set from the Guatemalan cellist and vocalist Mabe Fratti. Fratti's music blurs the borders between folk, jazz, and avant rock, in service of rich, multi-layered works that center around her striking voice. She performs in the wake of her most recent album Sentir Que No Sabes, which brings her sound even closer to pop, though always driven by an experimental urge.

Thursday, November 21 at 7:30 pm

The Ivalas String Quartet Performs Angélica Negron

FUTUROS, New Ideas in Composition

David Rubenstein Atrium

Presented in collaboration with New Latin Wave

The New Latin Wave brings their popular Latine Composers Showcase to the Atrium for four nights only with some of New York’s most unique Latine voices. The Ivalas String Quartet, currently the Graduate Resident String Quartet at The Juilliard School, will perform a retrospective selection of works for strings by one of the leading voices of her generation—Puerto Rican-born composer and multi-instrumentalist Angélica Negrón. This evening will be the first time an entire program is dedicated to her work, with pieces spanning more than twenty years of her oeuvre.

Friday, November 22 at 7:30 pm

¡VAYA!

Sebastian Natal & The Orchestra

David Rubenstein Atrium

With a salsa and timba repertoire of sensations from the 60s to current hits, Uruguayan-born Sebastian Natal & The Orchestra presents a musical tour through the ages, offering an updated sound while retaining the essence of the great orchestras. A multiple GRAMMY nominee, Sebastian Natal’s brilliant navigation of multiple musical genres—including candombe, salsa, samba, tango, Afro-Peruvian music, Cuban timba, Latin jazz, Argentine folklore, and Cuban son—is an experience not to be missed!

Saturday, November 23 at 7:30 pm

egg by César Alvarez and Emily Orling

Directed by Sarah Benson

David Rubenstein Atrium

Join us for a performance of songs by Lucille Lortel Award winner and Guggenheim Fellow César Alvarez, and live ceramics by designer and visual artist Emily Orling. The performative salad of sound, poetics, anecdotes, and real-time collaboration calls up unthinkable thoughts about creative kinship, small-town futurism, trans-middle age, mediocre parenting, and the ancient unreliable religion of art-making.

Wednesday, December 4 at 7:30 pm

Jaime Lozano’s Songs by an Immigrant Vol. 3

David Rubenstein Atrium

Mexican-born, award-winning, multi-hyphenated musical theater artist and storyteller Jaime Lozano is back at the David Rubenstein Atrium to celebrate the release of his anticipated new album. This album marks the third volume of his acclaimed project Jaime Lozano & The Familia: Songs by an Immigrant with exciting new collaborations with Broadway and Latine artists. Lozano honestly portrays the challenges of the first- and second-generation middle class U.S. immigrant experience: finding a new home, learning a new language, dealing with discrimination, pursuing the American Dream, and searching for ways to build bridges instead of walls. Don’t miss this Lincoln Center returning favorite!

December 5 at 1:00 pm

Lincoln Center Moments

Artists at the Atrium

Virtual

Weekly programming at the David Rubenstein Atrium is as vibrant and diverse as New York City. Discover this space and the artists who bring it to life through a musical performance from spring 2023. This event is part of Lincoln Center Moments, a free performance-based program specially designed for individuals with dementia and their caregivers.

Thursday, December 5 at 7:30 pm

Carlos Avila and Friends

David Rubenstein Atrium

A proud Filipino-American and graduate of The Juilliard School, the NYC-based pianist Carlos Avila is a much-in demand musician hailed for his “beautiful command of tone and mood” (San Francisco Chronicle), his “layers of emotional expression” (The Examiner) and a “level of artistry that seems far beyond his years” (Contra Costa Times). Avila regularly collaborates with some of the classical world’s most renowned talent, including award-winning baritone Leon Williams, cellist Michael Nicolas of Brooklyn Rider, and violinists Noah Bendix-Balgley and Stefan Jackiw, to name only a few. For this joyous holiday recital, Avila and a carefully curated selection of his virtuosic friends convene at the David Rubenstein Atrium to celebrate the winter holidays with a musical festival of fellowship, warmth, and song.

Friday, December 6 at 7:30 pm

The Opera Next Door’s La Carmencita

David Rubenstein Atrium

Get swept up in the world of Carmen like never before with La Carmencita, a fresh take on Bizet's classic from the innovative new opera company, The Opera Next Door (TOND). Born out of a series of stoop concerts presented in Brooklyn during the summer of 2020, TOND has since expanded, with a renewed focus and mission of bringing the magic and wonder of opera to broader audiences. Colombian soprano, TOND founder, and Bedford-Stuyvesant resident Sasha Gutiérrez, stage director Rebecca Miller Kratzer, and Latin GRAMMY Award-winning bassist and composer Pedro Giraudo have recontextualized Carmen through a modern, Latin American lens. In a reduced, tango adaptation set in a Buenos Aires café, passion, jealousy, fate, and hope unfold as Carmen takes control over her destiny. La Carmencita features a tango adaptation of the score by Giraudo, who plays alongside his acclaimed quartet as the opera's intimate orchestra. The opera will be performed in a new Spanish translation with English subtitles.

December 6–8

Teatro Al Vacío’s Are You There?

Clark Studio Theater

Teatro Al Vacío presents Are You There?, a joyful exploration of what it means to listen. With a variety of voices, noises, music, and words, Are You There? reflects on the experience of listening and the possibilities of discovering oneself as one discovers another. Enjoy this unique theatrical experience for ages 1-4 from the Argentinian and Mexican theatrical collective.

December 11 at 11:00 am and 1:00 pm

Lincoln Center Moments

New York Philharmonic: Melodies in Motion

Stanley H. Kaplan Penthouse

Join New York Philharmonic musicians in the Kaplan Penthouse showcasing works that inspire listeners to move and groove. This event is part of Lincoln Center Moments, a free performance-based program specially designed for individuals with dementia and their caregivers.

Wednesday, December 11 at 7:30 pm

Migguel Anggelo Ions: Freddie Mercury

David Rubenstein Atrium

In his inaugural, episodic concert series Icons, Venezuelan-born and Brooklyn-based artist Migguel Anggelo facilitates a community celebration of pop idol Freddie Mercury. Backed by an all-star lineup of live musicians, this concert celebrates the lead singer of the rock band Queen and examines the universal subjects of admiration, legacy, and identity. Icons explores artists that—by challenging the status quo—change how we see ourselves and the world. Directed by and developed with Adrian Alea, and led by Musical Director Jaime Lozano, Icons: Freddie Mercury will feature special surprise guests to be announced.

December 13–15

Teatro Al Vacío’s Close

Clark Studio Theater

Teatro Al Vacío presents Close, a playful show about strangers, creating relationships, distance, and closeness. What can we find in common when we are very different? Don’t miss this theatrical event for children ages 3–6 from the Argentinian & Mexican theatrical collective.

Thursday, December 12 at 7:30 pm

Pauchi Sasaki Presents ARTEMIS

FUTUROS, New Ideas in Composition

David Rubenstein Atrium

Presented in collaboration with New Latin Wave

The New Latin Wave brings their popular Latine Composers Showcase to the Atrium for four nights only with some of New York’s most unique Latine voices. Composer-performer Pauchi Sasaki presents another installment of her opera ARTEMIS, a multi-year project inspired by NASA’s program to bring the first woman to the Moon’s surface in 2026. Known for her interdisciplinary approach, integrating musical composition with multimedia performance, new technologies, and self-designed instruments, she invites women from all times, cultures, and territories to celebrate together and support the journey of the first woman to the moon as a multitudinous and trans-temporal coven, as a great rite of passage.

Friday, December 13 at 7:30 pm

¡VAYA!

Arturo Ortiz & Los Impostores

David Rubenstein Atrium

The distinguished Puerto Rican pianist and arranger Arturo Ortiz has made significant contributions to the world of salsa and Latin jazz. See him as he joins his new vibrant salsa band Los Impostores on December 13, drawing inspiration from the nostalgic salsa orchestras of the ‘70s and ‘80s, while infusing influences from the city’s dynamic music scene. This upbeat night of salsa and spirit is just in time for the holiday season!

Saturday, December 14 at 7:30 pm

Hip-Hop Movie Night

David Rubenstein Atrium

Over the past 12 months, in the spirit of commemorating the art and influence of Hip-Hop, Lincoln Center has presented performances headlined by major rap artists and DJs including, to name only a few, Pharoahe Monch, M.O.P., Talib Kweli and J.PERIOD. Join us as we continue forward in celebration of the next 50 years of Hip-Hop with a series of must-see documentary and narrative movie screenings, featuring one-of-a-kind live conversations with the creators and trendsetters that move the music and the culture forward. Film and speakers to be announced shortly!



Thursday, December 19 at 7:30 pm

Spotlight: Bounce House, A Burlesque Celebration of Body Abundance

David Rubenstein Atrium

Spotlight: A Night at the Atrium showcases burlesque at its finest. Empowered, illustrious, and fierce. Plus-size, zaftig, thicc, full-figured: whatever you call it, Bounce House has got it! Curvy, queer, and internationally acclaimed burlesque artists Abby Fantastic and Lillian Bustle have been lighting up NYC stages for over a decade and have joined forces to present Bounce House: A Burlesque Celebration of Body Abundance! Join these bodacious babes on a bawdy romp full of body diversity in this must-see evening of unforgettable, uplifting, expansive entertainment. Places, curtain, spotlight!!!

Saturday, December 21 at 7:30 pm

David Lang’s poor hymnal

Alice Tully Hall

A winner of the Pulitzer, GRAMMY, Bessie, and Obie Awards, NYC-based artist David Lang is one of America's most highly esteemed and in-demand composers. A co-founder of the tremendously influential Bang on a Can ensemble, Lang's work has been performed at concert halls and theaters around the world, including numerous times at Lincoln Center. In the New York premiere of poor hymnal, a concert-length work written for the multiple GRAMMY Award-winning chamber choir The Crossing, Lang considers the lyrical content of hymnals, which are woven into the fabric of almost all religions as a musical catalog of ideals that worshipers and clergy collectively agree upon. The songs in these bodies of work generally consider how we treat other people, particularly those who are less fortunate. With poor hymnal, Lang plays devil's advocate with a deceptively simple question: do the hymns we sing and hear today in a nonsecular setting reflect a society that feels a responsibility to care for and support each other?

January 7–12

Wonderful Joe: By Ronnie Burkett

Under the Radar at Lincoln Center

Clark Studio Theater

Presented in collaboration with Under the Radar

Recommended for ages 16+



“Paint gold in the part of me that is broken. Let my faultline shine, these golden precious scars are fine, divine, and mine.”

Joe and his dog Mister lose their home, and facing separation, head into the world for one last grand adventure together. The world seems broken, but Joe sees magic in the mundane, beauty amidst brutality, and life in the lost and lonely. He and Mister encounter Mother Nature, Santa Claus, Jesus and the Tooth Fairy, witness a troupe of homeless players in a cardboard theater, and show a disenfranchised teen how to jump over the moon in a playground rocket ship. A seemingly simple tale of a simple man, Wonderful Joe is a love letter to imagination, hope, and the art of filling broken hearts with gold. Ronnie Burkett brings this story to life with his signature style of beautiful puppetry and solo performance, with a glorious score and soundscape by John Alcorn.



Sunday, January 12

globalFEST

David Geffen Hall

The cultural catalysts at globalFEST have been providing a platform for emerging artists for over 20 years. Their annual festival regularly features showcase concerts from eclectic American stars like Dengue Fever, Carolina Chocolate Drops, Amythyst Kiah and Martha Redbone, alongside premiere performances from international musical headliners including Angelique Kidjo, Red Baraat, Tanya Tagaq, and DakhaBrakha. The New York Times has called the festival, "a joyful and often raucous celebration of diversity and culture." Following a blockbuster, ten-sets-in-one-night evening this past January, globalFEST returns to David Geffen Hall for another full-theater takeover, populating all the floors and venues of the building with a carefully curated roster of breathtaking performers from across the planet and around the corner. Full lineups TBA shortly!

Friday, January 17 at 8:00 pm

De La Soul

Wu Tsai Theater, David Geffen Hall

Forever representing New York City, Long Island, and the mighty Native Tongues clique, De La Soul's sui generis combination of outrageously skilled wordplay, mischievous flights of poetic fancy, and eclectically omnivorous musical sampling put them at the forefront of Hip-Hop's golden age. Over the group's 35 year career, De La Soul has collaborated with virtually every major rap artist and produced nine classic albums, including their groundbreaking platinum LP 3 Feet High and Rising. Two recent seismic events have served to redefine the group for 2025 and beyond: the overdue addition of their stellar catalogue to audio streaming services and the untimely passing of founding member David "Trugoy the Dove" Jolicoeur. Following in the footsteps of an already legendary 2023 memorial celebration, De La Soul's headlining debut at David Geffen Hall represents their first major show in NYC in 16 months and a landmark moment for the future of Hip-Hop.

March 30 & 31 at 7:30 pm

Lincoln Center Visionary Artist: Rubén Blades

Maestra Vida

Rubén Blades with the New York Philharmonic

Wu Tsai Theater, David Geffen Hall

New York Philharmonic

Presented in collaboration with the New York Philharmonic

Join 2024-25 Lincoln Center Visionary Artist Rubén Blades for the U.S. premiere of Blades’ large-scale musical work Maestra Vida, a soaring, genre-defying urban drama centered on the Latin American lived experience—performed by musicians of the New York Philharmonic and conducted by Diego Matheuz at David Geffen Hall, with Rubén Blades as lead singer. Describing the urban reality of poor neighborhoods in Latin America through the story of a couple, Maestra Vida explores themes of life, death, and family in a fictional island in the Caribbean. This original composition fuses Afro-Caribbean music, symphonic arrangements, and a uniquely Latin American story. It’s written for a full symphonic orchestra of 90 musicians and a Latin ensemble consisting of piano, bass, congas, timbales, bongo, and two backing vocalists.

Wednesday, May 14 at 6:00 pm

Lincoln Center Visionary Artist: Rubén Blades

Crossover Dreams Screening and Q&A

Walter Reade Theater

Film at Lincoln Center

Presented in collaboration with Film at Lincoln Center

As part of the Lincoln Center Visionary Artist series celebrating the multifaceted and extraordinary GRAMMY Award–winning musician, politician, and actor Rubén Blades, we present Blades’s 1985 acting debut in Leon Ichaso’s Crossover Dreams. Blades stars as an up-and-coming salsa singer with dreams of hitting the big time in this much-adored musical comedy that received widespread acclaim. The film screening will be introduced by Rubén Blades and followed by an artist Q&A with the audience.



