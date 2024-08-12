Video: Meet Jonathan Bailey's Fiyero in New WICKED Promo

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Universal has just released a new promo for Wicked, which features a closer look at the character of Fiyero, played by Jonathan Bailey.

The video shows his much-anticipated arrival at Shiz University, with students excitedly preparing for the eligible bachelor. Fiyero serves as Elphaba's love interest in the stage show, a detail that will surely be replicated in the upcoming film adaptation.

In the video, he tells Elphaba that, despite her doubts, he is "genuinely self-absorbed and deeply shallow."

Watch the video!

Part One of the Wicked movie hits theaters on November 22, 2024. The second part of the film, which is set to include two new songs, is scheduled for a November 26, 2025 release.

After two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event this holiday season. The film stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Joining them is Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.