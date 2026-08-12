Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 12, 2026- DEATH OF A SALESMAN Tops Grosses and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 12, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 12, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good Morning, BroadwayWorld!
Welcome to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld! Here's what you missed yesterday in the world of Broadway and beyond. LES MISÉRABLES wrapped its epic 2-year arena tour at Radio City Music Hall, welcoming over 1.3 million fans across 34 cities worldwide. On the business front, Ari Emanuel's MARI acquired ATG Entertainment in a major deal that includes seven Broadway theatres. Meanwhile, DEATH OF A SALESMAN topped the grosses in its final week, and we've got exciting casting news including former Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Reece Weaver joining CHICAGO. Plus, Tom Felton has extended his run in HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD on Broadway. Read on for all the details and so much more!
But first...
|Coming Up
Sunday, August 16
Ragtime closes on Broadway
|The Front Page
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Photos: LES MISÉRABLES Wraps 2-Year Arena Tour, Welcoming 1.3 Million Fans in 34 Cities
On Sunday, August 9, LES MISÉRABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR closed out its two-year global tour in epic fashion at Radio City Music Hall. Produced by Cameron Mackintosh, Nick Grace Management, and presented locally by The Bowery Presents, the 22-performance engagement sold 117,000 tickets, drawing audiences from all 50 states, as well as Puerto Rico and across 58 different countries. The engagement capped off a global tour that welcomed over 1.3 million fans to the barricade across 34 cities internationally.
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Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 8/9/26 - DEATH OF A SALESMAN Tops Grosses in its Final Week
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 08/09/2026.
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Ari Emanuel's MARI Acquires ATG Entertainment, Including 7 Broadway Theatres
Ari Emanuel's events company Mari, founded in 2025, has acquired ATG Entertainment. The West End and Broadway venue owner and ticketing company was acquired for £4.5B ($6B).
|Must Watch
|Video: Christiani Pitts & Sam Tutty Perform 'What Baking Can Do/Sugar Daddy/A Spoonful of Sugar'
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Watch Christiani Pitts and Sam Tutty sing a medley of 'What Baking Can Do' from the musical Waitress, 'Sugar Daddy' from the musical Hedwig & The Angry Inch, and 'A Spoonful of Sugar” from the musical Mary Poppins at MCC Theater's MISCAST26.. (more...)
|Video: 'The Buddy System' from CITY OF ANGELS at Ogunquit Playhouse
by Joshua Wright
Ogunquit Playhouse has shared a new clip from its production of CITY OF ANGELS of 'The Buddy System,' turning the spotlight on Stephen DeRosa's performance as Hollywood mogul Buddy Fidler. The footage centers on the character's outsized bravado, giving audiences a preview of one of the show's comic centerpieces.. (more...)
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Video: Watch 'Golden Child' from THE FAMILY ALBUM at La Jolla Playhouse
Video: José Iglesias Talks Making Broadway Debut in BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB
|Hot Photos
by Jennifer Broski
Just yesterday, Broadway's best gathered at The Times Square Edition for the 10th Anniversary Celebration of to Broadway Plus- the first and only Broadway experience company. Special guests included Carrie St. Louis, Todrick Hall, Natalie Joy Johnson, Amy Weaver, Nasia Thomas, Aneesa Folds, and more. Check out photos from the red carpet here.. (more...)
|Industry Insights
by Stephi Wild
Cordelia Lynn, Carley Magee, Tolu Okanlawon and AJ Yi have been named recipients of the Playwrights '73 bursaries, each receiving £15,000 to write a new play with a partner UK theatre.. (more...)
Bette Midler to Receive 2026 Woody Guthrie Prize in Tulsa
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Legendary entertainer, humanitarian and activist Bette Midler has been selected as the recipient of the 2026 Woody Guthrie Prize. The fundraising event will feature remarks from Cady Shaw and members of the Guthrie family.. (more...)
"What We Tell Ourselves" to Hold Developmental Reading in New York City
by Chloe Rabinowitz
A new play by Cavan Hendron will receive a private, invitation-only developmental reading in New York City, marking an early step in the work's development.. (more...)
AMERICA THROUGH THE TEMPEST Wins Scenic City Shakespeare a TN 250 Grant
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Scenic City Shakespeare in Chattanooga received a $10,000 Tennessee America 250 grant to fund a free outdoor production blending Shakespeare with American history at Greenway Farm Park.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Chloe Rabinowitz
In celebration of its 10th anniversary, the Broadway musical Waitress, featuring a score by Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, has revealed the full cast for its 2026–27 North American Tour.. (more...)
Cast Set for SLAM FRANK Off-Broadway at Orpheum Theatre
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The complete cast has been revealed for Slam Frank, the Anne Frank-inspired Afro-Latin hip-hop musical, ahead of its Off-Broadway run at the Orpheum Theatre.. (more...)
DON'T SAY GOOD LUCK Cast Attends Netflix's New York Premiere
by Rachel Stone
Netflix hosted the premiere of DON'T SAY GOOD LUCK in New York, drawing cast members Sunny Sandler, Melanie Lynskey, and Bebe Neuwirth ahead of the film's streaming release.. (more...)
Tom Felton Extends Run in HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD on Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Tom Felton, now making his Broadway debut in the role of “Draco Malfoy,” which he originated in the film series, has extended his run in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.. (more...)
Is AVENUE Q’s Christmas Eve Controversial? Ann Harada Worries About Her Character’s ‘Legacy’
by Michael Gioia
The Tony Award-winning Best Musical 'Avenue Q' was groundbreaking when it premiered in 2003, but times have changed — and Ann Harada says that her character Christmas Eve is often a topic of conversation.. (more...)
Gloria Estefan and Emily Estefan Will Sing from BASURA at Carnegie Hall
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Carnegie Hall will present Gloria Estefan and Emily Estefan: A Night of Rhythm and Storytelling featuring eleven-time Grammy Award-winning artist Gloria Estefan and acclaimed singer-songwriter Emily Estefan in their Carnegie Hall headlining debuts.. (more...)
Stage and Screen Star Jon Cypher Dies at 94
by Stephi Wild
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen actor Jon Cypher, who starred opposite Julie Andrews in Cinderella and had several Broadway and off-Broadway credits, has died. Read his obituary here.. (more...)
|Happy Birthday To...
Sharon D Clarke
Listen Up
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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"I saw the lights and I was on my way."
- Evita