Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 12, 2026- DEATH OF A SALESMAN Tops Grosses and More

Video: Watch 'Golden Child' from THE FAMILY ALBUM at La Jolla Playhouse

by Nicole Rosky

La Jolla Playhouse has released new footage of THE FAMILY ALBUM, offering audiences a glimpse of the world-premiere musical currently running at the San Diego theatre. The video previews 'Golden Child', performed by Aury Krebs, Marc delaCruz, and Courtney Reed.. (more...)

Video: José Iglesias Talks Making Broadway Debut in BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB

by Stephi Wild

MLB veteran and recording artist José Iglesias is gearing up to make his Broadway debut in Buena Vista Social Club. Watch a new video interview with Iglesias as he talks about preparing for the role and how it came to be.. (more...)