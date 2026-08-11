Stage and Screen Star Jon Cypher Dies at 94

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen actor Jon Cypher died on August 3, 2026, at his home in Central Point, Oregon. He was 94.

Cypher began his professional career on the stage and went on to build an extensive body of work in Broadway, Off-Broadway, touring and regional productions, while also playing many roles on screen. He may be best known for playing Prince Christopher in the original 1957 television production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella, opposite Julie Andrews in the title role. The broadcast marked Cypher's television debut.

Cypher made his Broadway debut in the original production of Harvey Breit and Ben Hecht's The Disenchanted, playing Wister LaSalle. He returned to Broadway in Tennessee Williams' The Night of the Iguana. In 1965, Cypher joined the original Broadway company of Man of La Mancha as Dr. Carrasco, later taking over the lead role of Don Quixote. His Broadway credits also included Sherry!, in which he originated the role of Bert Jefferson; The Great White Hope; 1776, in which he played Thomas Jefferson; and Coco, where he appeared as Papa and later as Julian Lesage.

Cypher also toured in 1776 from 1970 to 1972. He subsequently appeared as Bill Sikes in Oliver!, Juan Perón in Evita, Julian Marsh in 42nd Street and MacMillan in Big, returning to Broadway for the latter production in 1996. In addition, Cypher appeared Off-Broadway in productions including As You Like It, The Wives and The Great Western Union.

Cypher became perhaps most widely recognized on television for his work in Hill Street Blues. From 1981 to 1987, he appeared throughout the series as Chief Fletcher Daniels. He later played Brigadier General Marcus Craig on Major Dad, appearing in 69 episodes from 1990 to 1993. His television résumé also included recurring and guest roles on As the World Turns, Santa Barbara, Dynasty, Knots Landing, The F.B.I., Marcus Welby, M.D., Murder, She Wrote, Law & Order and numerous other series. He also lent his voice to the animated series Batman Beyond as the villain Spellbinder.

Cypher made his film debut opposite Burt Lancaster and Susan Clark in the 1971 Western Valdez Is Coming, playing the villain Frank Tanner. His other film appearances included Masters of the Universe, in which he played Duncan/Man-At-Arms, as well as The Food of the Gods, Strictly Business and Walking to the Waterline. He continued working in film and television into the late 1990s and early 2000s.

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