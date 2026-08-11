Photos: Broadway Plus Celebrates 10th Anniversary

Just yesterday, Broadway's best gathered at The Times Square Edition for the 10th Anniversary Celebration of to Broadway Plus- the first and only Broadway experience company. Special guests included Carrie St. Louis, Todrick Hall, Natalie Joy Johnson, Amy Weaver, Nasia Thomas, Aneesa Folds, and more. Check out photos from the red carpet below!

Broadway Plus was founded in 2016 as the first and only company to fulfill and promote Official VIP experiences for Broadway shows, a distinction that holds true today. The company has since grown into a category-defining one-stop shop that offers a myriad of ways for Broadway fans and corporate groups to connect with Broadway "beyond the ticket," both virtually and live around the world. Exciting “add-on” experiences for group sales clients include dinner with the cast, creative team panels, private concerts featuring stars of the show, and more.

Learn more at broadwayplus.com

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

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