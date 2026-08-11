Tom Felton Extends Run in HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD on Broadway

Tom Felton, now making his Broadway debut in the role of “Draco Malfoy,” which he originated in the film series, has extended his run in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child through Sunday, January 3, 2027 only. Felton first joined the production in November 2025, and returned to the role in June 2026.

This is the first time a member of the original Harry Potter film cast has joined the stage production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which tells a new story that takes place 19 years after the end of the original series. Draco, now a father, along with Harry, Ron and Hermione are all grown up and sending their own children off to Hogwarts. As announced, Tom Felton is not scheduled to appear at performances August 17-23, September 14-20, October 12-18 and November 2.

The current cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is led by John Skelley as Harry Potter and Trish Lindstrom as Ginny Potter with Emmet Smith as their son Albus Potter. Rachel Christopher and Daniel Fredrick play Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, respectively, with Janae Hammond as their daughter Rose Granger-Weasley. Tom Feltonplays Draco Malfoy with Aidan Close as his son Scorpius Malfoy. Kristen Martin plays Delphi Diggory.

Additionally, the cast includes Chadd Alexander, John Alix, Logan Becker, Darby Breedlove, Megan Byrne, James Cribbins, Ted Deasy, Gary-Kayi Fletcher, Dani Goldberg, Alexis Gordon, Caleb Hafen, Logan James Hall, Chance Marshaun Hill, Jamie Jackson, Jay Mack, Samaria Nixon-Fleming, Bradley Patchett, Alexandra Peter, Dan Plehal, Allie Re, Gabrielle Reid, Isaac Phaman Reynolds, Will Rhem Jr., Kiaya Scott, Maren Searle, Tom Stephens. Khadija Tariyan, Baylen Thomas, and Riley Thad Young.

More About Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the first Harry Potter story to be presented on stage and the eighth story in the Harry Potter series, has sold over 11 million tickets worldwide since its world premiere in London in July 2016 and holds a record 60 major honors, with nine Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Play and six Tony Awards including Best Play. The international phenomenon has cast its spell worldwide with productions currently running in London, New York, Hamburg, Tokyo, The Netherlands and across North America on tour.

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