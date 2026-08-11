Cast Set for SLAM FRANK Off-Broadway at Orpheum Theatre

The complete cast has been revealed for Andrew Fox and Joel Sinensky's Slam Frank, choreographed by Esosa Oviasu, music directed by Alex Harrington, and directed by Sam LaFrage. Fox conceived, composed, and co-wrote the show with Sinensky, drawing from real statements and online discourse that reimagines Anne Frank's story through an intersectional, multiethnic, genderqueer, Afro-Latin hip-hop lens. Previews begin on September 17 and continue through November 30, 2026 will open Off-Broadway at the Orpheum Theatre on October 4, 2026.

The cast includes most of the originating ensemble from the developmental run: Olivia Bernábe as Anita (Anne), Alex Lewis as Peter, Austen Horne as Edith, Rocky Paterra as Otto, John Anker Bow as Mr. Van Daan, Jaz Zepatos as Mrs. Van Daan, Walker Stovall as Asst. Stage Manager and introducing Amelia Louise Barr as Margot. ​ Understudies include Olamide Asanpaola, Ashlyn Combs, Matthew Krob, Isabella Orosco and Keegan Sells.



Inspired by a 2022 viral Twitter thread that asked, “Did Anne Frank ever acknowledge her white privilege?”, Slam Frank imagines what happens when a progressive theater company asks themselves that same question, applying the rules and tropes of progressive theater to The Diary of Anne Frank. Transcending all taste and decency, they transform Anne Frank's true story into an intersectional, multi-ethnic, genderqueer, decolonized, anti-capitalist, hyper-empowering Afro-Latin hip-hop musical. The result is one of the most talked-about, argued-about, and laughed-about productions—part satire, part reckoning, all conversation-starter. The production played an extended run at Asylum NYC in 2025.



The production features scenic design by Adam Koch, costume design by Sarah Lockwood, and lighting design by Jamie Roderick. Gage Baker is the sound designer, Zack Lobel is the video designer, Nicholas Ferarri is the associate video designer, Devin Orr is the props designer, and Nikita Chernin is the stage manager. Production Management by Stuart Metcalf, General Management by Evan Bernardin Productions, Company Management by Carlwell Redmon, Marketing and Publicity by Katie Rosin/Kampfire.

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