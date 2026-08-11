Full Cast Set for WAITRESS 10th Anniversary North American Tour
Leading the cast is Samantha Lane Scruggs as Jenna Hunterson, Hannah-Kathryn Wall as Becky, Becky Alex as Dawn, Connor Lewis as Dr. Pomatter, and more.
In celebration of its 10th anniversary, the Broadway musical Waitress has revealed the full cast for its 2026–27 North American Tour. Featuring a score by Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, the tour will tech and launch in Owensboro, KY at the Riverpark Center before continuing to 40+ cities including Austin, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and Washington, DC.
Leading the cast is Samantha Lane Scruggs as Jenna Hunterson, Hannah-Kathryn Wall as Becky, Becky Alex as Dawn, Connor Lewis as Dr. Pomatter, Jason Whitton as Cal, Patrick Cogan as Joe, Davey Fried as Ogie, and Anthony Cataldo as Earl.
Rounding out the cast is Kyle Channell, Tamara Daly, Hannah Ellowitz, Makaira Fisk, Amanda Handegan, Evan Kupersmith, Mikey Marmann, Angelina Nazario, Sabin Shrestha, Ana Viveros, and J’Khalil.
Meet Jenna, a Waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as “The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie” and “Betrayed By My Eggs Pie.” When a baking contest in a nearby county — and a satisfying encounter with someone new — show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.
Owensboro, KY
RiverPark Center
September 18, 2026
Little Rock, AR
Robinson Center
September 22-23, 2026
Huntsville, AL
Von Braun Center
September 25-27, 2026
Bloomington, IN
IU Auditorium
September 29-30, 2026
Wilmington, NC
CFCC
October 2-4, 2026
Peoria, IL
Civic Center
October 6-7, 2026
Mason City, IA
NIACC
October 8, 2026
Sioux Falls, SD
Washington Pavilion
October 9-11, 2026
Chicago, IL
Nederlander Theatre
October 13-18, 2026
Champaign, IL
State Farm Theatre
October 19, 2026
Austin, TX
Bass Hall
October 21-23, 2026
Orange, TX
Lutcher Theatre
October 24, 2026
Pensacola, FL
Saenger Theatre
October 26-27, 2026
Monterrey, Mexico
Showcenter Complex
October 29 - November 1, 2026
Bellingham, WA
Mount Baker Theatre
November 10-11, 2026
Bakersfield, CA
Dignity Health Theater
November 16, 2026
Pueblo, CO
Memorial Hall
November 18, 2026
Lubbock, TX
Buddy Holly Hall
November 20-22, 2026
Greeley, CO
Union Colony Civic Center
November 25, 2026
Denver, CO
Buell Theatre
November 27-29, 2026
Stillwater, OK
McKnight Theatre
December 1-3, 2026
Evansville, IN
Old National Events Center
December 5, 2026
Washington, DC
National Theatre
December 8-13, 2026
Red Bank, NJ
Count Basie Theater
December 14, 2026
Easton, PA
State Theatre
December 15-16, 2026
Des Moines, IA
Civic Center
December 18-20, 2026
Norfolk, VA
Harrison Opera House
January 5-10, 2027
Portland, ME
Merrill Auditorium
January 12-13, 2027
Morristown, NJ
Mayo PAC
January 15-16, 2027
College Station, TX
Rudder Auditorium
January 19-20, 2027
Tyler, TX
Cowan PAC
January 21, 2027
Fort Worth, TX
Bass Performance Hall
January 22-23, 2027
Galveston, TX
Grand Opera House
January 24, 2027
McAllen, TX
McAllen PAC
January 26, 2027
Lawrence, KS
Lied Center
January 28, 2027
Oklahoma City, OK
Civic Center Music Hall
January 29-31, 2027
Bowling Green, KY
SKyPAC
February 2, 2027
Huntington, WV
Edwards Playhouse
February 3, 2027
Morganton, NC
CoMMA PAC
February 4, 2027
Durham, NC
DPAC
February 5-7, 2027
Philadelphia, PA
Academy of Music
February 9-14, 2027
Chattanooga, TN
Memorial Auditorium
February 19-21, 2027
Sarasota, FL
Van Wezel PAH
February 23-25, 2027
The Villages, FL
Morse PAC
February 26-27, 2027
Savannah, GA
Johnny Mercer Theater
February 28, 2027
Evans, GA
Columbia County PAC
March 1, 2027
Muncie, IN
Emens Auditorium
March 16, 2027
Burlington, VT
The Flynn
March 18-19, 2027
Schenectady, NY
Proctors Theatre
March 20-21, 2027
Brookville, NY
Tilles Center
March 23, 2027
Hartford, CT
Bushnell
March 30 - April 4, 2027
Milwaukee, WI
Marcus Center
April 6-7, 2027
San Antonio, TX
Majestic Theatre
April 9-11, 2027
Grand Junction, CO
Asteria Theatre
April 13-14, 2027
San Jose, CA
San Jose Center for the Performing Arts
April 16-18, 2027
Los Angeles, CA
Pantages Theatre
April 20-25, 2027
Costa Mesa, CA
Segerstrom Center
April 27 – May 2, 2027
San Diego, CA
Civic Theatre
May 7-9, 2027
Modesto, CA
Gallo Center
May 11-12, 2027
Folsom, CA
Harris Center
May 13-18, 2027
Mesa, AZ
Mesa Arts Center
May 21-23, 2027
Dayton, OH
Mead Theatre
June 1-6, 2027
Roanoke, VA
Berglund PAC
June 8, 2027
Charleston, WV
Clay Center
June 9, 2027
Findlay, OH
Donnell Theatre
June 10, 2027
St. Paul, MN
Ordway
June 15-20, 2027
Olympia, WA
Washington Center for the Performing Arts
June 23-24, 2027
Eugene, OR
Hult Center
June 25-27, 2027