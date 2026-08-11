Full Cast Set for WAITRESS 10th Anniversary North American Tour

In celebration of its 10th anniversary, the Broadway musical Waitress has revealed the full cast for its 2026–27 North American Tour. Featuring a score by Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, the tour will tech and launch in Owensboro, KY at the Riverpark Center before continuing to 40+ cities including Austin, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and Washington, DC.

Leading the cast is Samantha Lane Scruggs as Jenna Hunterson, Hannah-Kathryn Wall as Becky, Becky Alex as Dawn, Connor Lewis as Dr. Pomatter, Jason Whitton as Cal, Patrick Cogan as Joe, Davey Fried as Ogie, and Anthony Cataldo as Earl.

Rounding out the cast is Kyle Channell, Tamara Daly, Hannah Ellowitz, Makaira Fisk, Amanda Handegan, Evan Kupersmith, Mikey Marmann, Angelina Nazario, Sabin Shrestha, Ana Viveros, and J’Khalil.

Meet Jenna, a Waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as “The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie” and “Betrayed By My Eggs Pie.” When a baking contest in a nearby county — and a satisfying encounter with someone new — show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.

Owensboro, KY

RiverPark Center

September 18, 2026

Little Rock, AR

Robinson Center

September 22-23, 2026

Huntsville, AL

Von Braun Center

September 25-27, 2026

Bloomington, IN

IU Auditorium

September 29-30, 2026

Wilmington, NC

CFCC

October 2-4, 2026

Peoria, IL

Civic Center

October 6-7, 2026

Mason City, IA

NIACC

October 8, 2026

Sioux Falls, SD

Washington Pavilion

October 9-11, 2026

Chicago, IL

Nederlander Theatre

October 13-18, 2026

Champaign, IL

State Farm Theatre

October 19, 2026

Austin, TX

Bass Hall

October 21-23, 2026

Orange, TX

Lutcher Theatre

October 24, 2026

Pensacola, FL

Saenger Theatre

October 26-27, 2026

Monterrey, Mexico

Showcenter Complex

October 29 - November 1, 2026

Bellingham, WA

Mount Baker Theatre

November 10-11, 2026

Bakersfield, CA

Dignity Health Theater

November 16, 2026

Pueblo, CO

Memorial Hall

November 18, 2026

Lubbock, TX

Buddy Holly Hall

November 20-22, 2026

Greeley, CO

Union Colony Civic Center

November 25, 2026

Denver, CO

Buell Theatre

November 27-29, 2026

Stillwater, OK

McKnight Theatre

December 1-3, 2026

Evansville, IN

Old National Events Center

December 5, 2026

Washington, DC

National Theatre

December 8-13, 2026

Red Bank, NJ

Count Basie Theater

December 14, 2026

Easton, PA

State Theatre

December 15-16, 2026

Des Moines, IA

Civic Center

December 18-20, 2026

Norfolk, VA

Harrison Opera House

January 5-10, 2027

Portland, ME

Merrill Auditorium

January 12-13, 2027

Morristown, NJ

Mayo PAC

January 15-16, 2027

College Station, TX

Rudder Auditorium

January 19-20, 2027

Tyler, TX

Cowan PAC

January 21, 2027

Fort Worth, TX

Bass Performance Hall

January 22-23, 2027

Galveston, TX

Grand Opera House

January 24, 2027

McAllen, TX

McAllen PAC

January 26, 2027

Lawrence, KS

Lied Center

January 28, 2027

Oklahoma City, OK

Civic Center Music Hall

January 29-31, 2027

Bowling Green, KY

SKyPAC

February 2, 2027

Huntington, WV

Edwards Playhouse

February 3, 2027

Morganton, NC

CoMMA PAC

February 4, 2027

Durham, NC

DPAC

February 5-7, 2027

Philadelphia, PA

Academy of Music

February 9-14, 2027

Chattanooga, TN

Memorial Auditorium

February 19-21, 2027

Sarasota, FL

Van Wezel PAH

February 23-25, 2027

The Villages, FL

Morse PAC

February 26-27, 2027

Savannah, GA

Johnny Mercer Theater

February 28, 2027

Evans, GA

Columbia County PAC

March 1, 2027

Muncie, IN

Emens Auditorium

March 16, 2027

Burlington, VT

The Flynn

March 18-19, 2027

Schenectady, NY

Proctors Theatre

March 20-21, 2027

Brookville, NY

Tilles Center

March 23, 2027

Hartford, CT

Bushnell

March 30 - April 4, 2027

Milwaukee, WI

Marcus Center

April 6-7, 2027

San Antonio, TX

Majestic Theatre

April 9-11, 2027

Grand Junction, CO

Asteria Theatre

April 13-14, 2027

San Jose, CA

San Jose Center for the Performing Arts

April 16-18, 2027

Los Angeles, CA

Pantages Theatre

April 20-25, 2027

Costa Mesa, CA

Segerstrom Center

April 27 – May 2, 2027

San Diego, CA

Civic Theatre

May 7-9, 2027

Modesto, CA

Gallo Center

May 11-12, 2027

Folsom, CA

Harris Center

May 13-18, 2027

Mesa, AZ

Mesa Arts Center

May 21-23, 2027

Dayton, OH

Mead Theatre

June 1-6, 2027

Roanoke, VA

Berglund PAC

June 8, 2027

Charleston, WV

Clay Center

June 9, 2027

Findlay, OH

Donnell Theatre

June 10, 2027

St. Paul, MN

Ordway

June 15-20, 2027

Olympia, WA

Washington Center for the Performing Arts

June 23-24, 2027

Eugene, OR

Hult Center

June 25-27, 2027

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming