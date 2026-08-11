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Full Cast Set for WAITRESS 10th Anniversary North American Tour

Leading the cast is Samantha Lane Scruggs as Jenna Hunterson, Hannah-Kathryn Wall as Becky, Becky Alex as Dawn, Connor Lewis as Dr. Pomatter, and more.

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Full Cast Set for WAITRESS 10th Anniversary North American Tour

In celebration of its 10th anniversary, the Broadway musical Waitress has revealed the full cast for its 2026–27 North American Tour. Featuring a score by Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, the tour will tech and launch in Owensboro, KY at the Riverpark Center before continuing to 40+ cities including Austin, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and Washington, DC.

Leading the cast is Samantha Lane Scruggs as Jenna Hunterson, Hannah-Kathryn Wall as Becky, Becky Alex as Dawn, Connor Lewis as Dr. Pomatter, Jason Whitton as Cal, Patrick Cogan as Joe, Davey Fried as Ogie, and Anthony Cataldo as Earl.

Rounding out the cast is Kyle Channell, Tamara Daly, Hannah Ellowitz, Makaira Fisk, Amanda Handegan, Evan Kupersmith, Mikey Marmann, Angelina Nazario, Sabin Shrestha, Ana Viveros, and J’Khalil.

Meet Jenna, a Waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as “The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie” and “Betrayed By My Eggs Pie.” When a baking contest in a nearby county — and a satisfying encounter with someone new — show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.

Owensboro, KY

RiverPark Center
September 18, 2026

Little Rock, AR

Robinson Center
September 22-23, 2026

Huntsville, AL

Von Braun Center
September 25-27, 2026

Bloomington, IN

IU Auditorium
September 29-30, 2026

Wilmington, NC

CFCC
October 2-4, 2026

Peoria, IL

Civic Center
October 6-7, 2026

Mason City, IA

NIACC
October 8, 2026

Sioux Falls, SD

Washington Pavilion
October 9-11, 2026

Chicago, IL

Nederlander Theatre
October 13-18, 2026

Champaign, IL

State Farm Theatre
October 19, 2026

Austin, TX

Bass Hall
October 21-23, 2026

Orange, TX

Lutcher Theatre
October 24, 2026

Pensacola, FL

Saenger Theatre
October 26-27, 2026

Monterrey, Mexico

Showcenter Complex
October 29 - November 1, 2026

Bellingham, WA

Mount Baker Theatre
November 10-11, 2026

Bakersfield, CA

Dignity Health Theater
November 16, 2026

Pueblo, CO

Memorial Hall
November 18, 2026

Lubbock, TX

Buddy Holly Hall
November 20-22, 2026

Greeley, CO

Union Colony Civic Center
November 25, 2026

Denver, CO

Buell Theatre
November 27-29, 2026

Stillwater, OK

McKnight Theatre
December 1-3, 2026

Evansville, IN

Old National Events Center
December 5, 2026

Washington, DC

National Theatre
December 8-13, 2026

Red Bank, NJ

Count Basie Theater
December 14, 2026

Easton, PA

State Theatre
December 15-16, 2026

Des Moines, IA

Civic Center
December 18-20, 2026

Norfolk, VA

Harrison Opera House
January 5-10, 2027

Portland, ME

Merrill Auditorium
January 12-13, 2027

Morristown, NJ

Mayo PAC
January 15-16, 2027

College Station, TX

Rudder Auditorium
January 19-20, 2027

Tyler, TX

Cowan PAC
January 21, 2027

Fort Worth, TX

Bass Performance Hall
January 22-23, 2027

Galveston, TX

Grand Opera House
January 24, 2027

McAllen, TX

McAllen PAC
January 26, 2027

Lawrence, KS

Lied Center
January 28, 2027

Oklahoma City, OK

Civic Center Music Hall
January 29-31, 2027

Bowling Green, KY

SKyPAC
February 2, 2027

Huntington, WV

Edwards Playhouse
February 3, 2027

Morganton, NC

CoMMA PAC
February 4, 2027

Durham, NC

DPAC
February 5-7, 2027

Philadelphia, PA

Academy of Music
February 9-14, 2027

Chattanooga, TN

Memorial Auditorium
February 19-21, 2027

Sarasota, FL

Van Wezel PAH
February 23-25, 2027

The Villages, FL

Morse PAC
February 26-27, 2027

Savannah, GA

Johnny Mercer Theater
February 28, 2027

Evans, GA

Columbia County PAC
March 1, 2027

Muncie, IN

Emens Auditorium
March 16, 2027

Burlington, VT

The Flynn
March 18-19, 2027

Schenectady, NY

Proctors Theatre
March 20-21, 2027

Brookville, NY

Tilles Center
March 23, 2027

Hartford, CT

Bushnell
March 30 - April 4, 2027

Milwaukee, WI

Marcus Center
April 6-7, 2027

San Antonio, TX

Majestic Theatre
April 9-11, 2027

Grand Junction, CO

Asteria Theatre
April 13-14, 2027

San Jose, CA

San Jose Center for the Performing Arts
April 16-18, 2027

Los Angeles, CA

Pantages Theatre
April 20-25, 2027

Costa Mesa, CA

Segerstrom Center
April 27 – May 2, 2027

San Diego, CA

Civic Theatre
May 7-9, 2027

Modesto, CA

Gallo Center
May 11-12, 2027

Folsom, CA

Harris Center
May 13-18, 2027

Mesa, AZ

Mesa Arts Center
May 21-23, 2027

Dayton, OH

Mead Theatre
June 1-6, 2027

Roanoke, VA

Berglund PAC
June 8, 2027

Charleston, WV

Clay Center
June 9, 2027

Findlay, OH

Donnell Theatre
June 10, 2027

St. Paul, MN

Ordway
June 15-20, 2027

Olympia, WA

Washington Center for the Performing Arts
June 23-24, 2027

Eugene, OR

Hult Center
June 25-27, 2027

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