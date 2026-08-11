Video: 'The Buddy System' from CITY OF ANGELS at Ogunquit Playhouse





Ogunquit Playhouse has shared a new clip from its production of CITY OF ANGELS of "The Buddy System," turning the spotlight on Stephen DeRosa's performance as Hollywood mogul Buddy Fidler. The footage centers on the character's outsized bravado, giving audiences a preview of one of the show's comic centerpieces.

CITY OF ANGELS tells two intertwined stories: one set in the Technicolor glamour of 1940s Hollywood, the other in the black-and-white film noir imagined by a struggling novelist adapting his detective fiction for the screen. The musical features music by Cy Coleman, lyrics by David Zippel, and a book by Larry Gelbart. As BroadwayWorld noted, DeRosa is 'a scene-stealing highlight, chewing through Gelbart's sharpest takedowns with glorious, self-absorbed gusto' in the role of Buddy Fidler.

The production runs at Ogunquit Playhouse in Ogunquit, Maine, through August 22, 2026. The video was produced by Henry Riley Productions.

The release follows other footage Ogunquit Playhouse has shared from the run, including a previous clip featuring Tony Yazbeck and other cast members from the same production.

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...