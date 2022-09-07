Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Wake Up With BWW 9/7: Lea Michele Begins Performances in FUNNY GIRL, and More!

Plus, the Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd has been confirmed, starring Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford.

Sep. 07, 2022  

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Today's top stories include a first look at Lea Michele in Funny Girl, a video of her first bows in the show, and more!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Today's Top Stories

Photos: First Look at Lea Michele as Fanny Brice in FUNNY GIRL on Broadway
by Team BWW

Hello, gorgeous! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Lea Michele doesn't begin performances in Funny Girl on Broadway until tonight, September 6, but we already have a first look at the new Fanny Brice in costume. Check out pre-production images of Michele as Fanny Brice.. (more...)

Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford Will Lead SWEENEY TODD Revival, Beginning February 2023
by Stephi Wild

The rumors are true! Tony and Grammy-nominated multi-platinum recording artist Josh Groban and Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford will both officially return to Broadway this spring in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, directed by Thomas Kail. Find out more information and how to get tickets here.. (more...)

Megan Hilty's Sister and Family Tragically Die in Washington Plane Crash
by Team BWW

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report of the tragic passing of multiple members Megan Hilty's family- her sister Lauren and her unborn child, brother-in-law Ross Mickel, and niece Remy Mickel, who died in a plane crash over the weekend.. (more...)

VIDEO: FUNNY GIRL Star Lea Michele Takes Her First Broadway Bow As Fanny Brice
by A.A. Cristi

Tonight, Emmy-nominated Glee star Lea Michele began her run as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl on Broadway! See video fo her first Broadway bow!. (more...)

VIDEO: FUNNY GIRL Star Lea Michele Rehearses 'I'm the Greatest Star'
by Chloe Rabinowitz

Lea Michele is set to take over as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl on Broadway, beginning performances on Tuesday, September 6, 2022! Get a behind the scenes look at Michele rehearsing I'm the Greatest Star here!. (more...)

Will Swenson, Mark Jacoby, Robyn Hurder & More to Lead A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL on Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz

The cast has been announced for A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical which will begin preview performances Wednesday, November 2 ahead of a Sunday, December 4 opening night at Broadway's Broadhurst Theatre.. (more...)

David Hyde Pierce, Ramin Karimloo, Lilli Cooper & More to Star in THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE Benefit Concert Reading
by Chloe Rabinowitz

Roundabout Theatre Company will present a special Benefit Concert Reading of The Pirates of Penzance, the Tony Award-winning musical adapted by Rupert Holmes, with music by Arthur Sullivan, libretto by W.S. Gilbert and direction by Scott Ellis. . (more...)

CHILDREN OF EDEN Coming to Broadway in 2023?
by Team BWW

As BroadwayWorld first reported in 2020, Children of Eden has been circling a pre-Broadway run in Chicago, which was derailed multiple times by the pandemic. Now the show will get a staged concert at Broadway In Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!



