Photos: First Look at Lea Michele as Fanny Brice in FUNNY GIRL on Broadway

Funny Girl is currently playing on Broadway at the August Wilson Theatre.

Sep. 06, 2022  

Hello, gorgeous! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Lea Michele doesn't begin performances in Funny Girl on Broadway until tonight, September 6, but we already have a first look at the new Fanny Brice in costume. Check out pre-production images of Michele below!

Be sure to check back tomorrow morning for photos from Michele and Tovah Feldshuh's first offical curtain call and later this month for new reviews from the critics.

Lea Michele is an award-winning actress, singer and NY Times Best Selling author. She is best known for her role as "Rachel Berry" on Ryan Murphy's critically acclaimed, Golden Globe- and SAG Award-winning series, "Glee." In 2010, Michele was honored with an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series and a Golden Globe nomination for Best Television Actress - Comedy. In 2012 and 2013, Michele won the TEEN CHOICE Award for Choice TV Actress: Comedy. In 2013, she also won a People's Choice Award for Best TV Comedic Actress.

Photo Credit: Mary Ellen Matthews

