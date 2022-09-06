Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Obituaries
Megan Hilty's Sister and Family Tragically Die in Washington Plane Crash

Ten people died in a plane crash outside of Seattle.

Sep. 06, 2022  

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report of the tragic passing of multiple members Megan Hilty's family- her sister Lauren and her unborn child, brother-in-law Ross Mickel, and niece Remy Mickel, who died in a plane crash over the weekend.

The float plane, which was carrying ten people in total, crashed near Washington's Whidbey Island on September 4.

Seattle's KING 5 shared the follwing statement from the family:

"We are deeply saddened and beyond devastated at the loss of our beloved Ross Mickel, Lauren Hilty, Remy and their unborn baby boy, Luca. Our collective grief is unimaginable. They were a bright and shining light in the lives of everyone who knew them. Although their time with us was too short, we will carry their legacy forward. We want to thank all the first responders, emergency service agencies of Whidbey Island, Island County, the United States Coast Guard (USCG), Naval Air Station Whidbey Island (NASWI), and the private citizens who participated in the search and rescue efforts following the crash. The enormous outpouring and support we have received from our friends, family, and the public has been overwhelming. Our hearts go out to the families and friends of those who also lost loved ones on-board. At this difficult time, we are requesting that our privacy be respected as we grieve the loss of our family members."



