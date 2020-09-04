Wake Up With BWW 9/4: NYC Will Reopen Malls and Casinos Next Week, BroadwayHD September Lineup, and More!

Plus, tune into Belting For Biden, featuring Laura Bell Bundy, Hailey Kilgore, Judy Kuhn, and more!

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced this morning in a teleconference that additional steps will soon be made to move New York City back towards a state of normalcy. Casinos and malls will be able to re-open next week.

BroadwayHD has announced its September lineup! Shows include the Michael Urie-produced Happy Birthday Doug, The Music Man, and more!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

1) Governor Andrew Cuomo Announces That NYC Casinos and Malls Can Re-Open Next Week

2) Pillsbury Launches Limited-Edition MEAN GIRLS Toaster Strudel

On Wednesdays, we eat pink! To celebrate Paramount Pictures' enduringly popular teen comedy Mean Girls, Pillsbury Toaster Strudel is getting a makeover with the launch of its limited-edition Mean Girls Toaster Strudel, featuring pink icing in collaboration with the iconic film and it's so fetch!. (more...)

3) BroadwayHD Announces September Lineup - HAPPY BIRTHDAY DOUG, THE MUSIC MAN, and More!

BroadwayHD has announced its September lineup!. (more...)

4) VIDEO: See Bette Midler in a Clip from COASTAL ELITES on HBO

by Stage Tube

HBO's special presentation COASTAL ELITES explores our current world of deeply divided politics and the universal pursuit of human connection, spotlighting five distinct and impassioned points-of-view across the United States. When the shutdown forces these characters to cope in isolation, they react with frustration, hilarity and introspection.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Tune in here at 12pm when he chats with special guest Jeremy Pope!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with The Gershwins' Porgy & Bess, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: Lena Hall Announces OBSESSED: PRINCE Live Streaming Concert 9/23

Lena Hall announced today a new concert, OBSESSED: PRINCE, coming to BroadwayWorld Events on September 23rd at 8PM ET. Audiences will have the option of a VIP concert experience, joining Hall on zoom for the event as well as an additional post show performance/virtual meet & greet.

Tickets are now on sale! Early bird ticket prices are just $10 for General Admission and $40 for the VIP experience. Early bird pricing ends on Monday, September 7th!

What we're watching: Watch Laura Bell Bundy, Hailey Kilgore, Judy Kuhn & More in BELTING FOR BIDEN

Broadway for Biden, in partnership with Broadway Sessions, Women for Biden-Harris, and Women of Color for Biden-Harris, presented its first performance fundraiser for the Biden-Harris campaign, Broadway Sessions Presents: Belting for Biden, last night, September 3, 2020 at 9:00pm EST.

Featuring a diverse, all-female roster of Broadway talent, the live virtual concert celebrates the historic nomination of Kamala Harris as the Democratic Vice Presidential candidate. The concert is hosted by Ben Cameron.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to James Monroe Iglehart, who turns 46 today!

James Monroe Iglehart can be seen playing Lafayette/Jefferson in Hamilton on Broadway. He won a 2014 Tony Award for his performance as the Genie in Aladdin. He originated the role of Bobby in the Tony-winning musical Memphis. Other NYC: The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and The Wiz. Film/TV: The Good Wife and The Electric Company (the Silent E Soloist). James is a member of the hip-hop improv group Freestyle Love Supreme.

