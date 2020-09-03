Governor Andrew Cuomo Announces That NYC Casinos and Malls Can Re-Open Next Week

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Impact

Both will return on September 9.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced this morning in a teleconference that additional steps will soon be made to move New York City back towards a state of normalcy. Beginning September 9, NYC malls will be permitted to open at 50% occupancy as long as they have enhanced air filtration systems in place.

Additionally, casinos will also reopen at 25% occupancy under the condition that no table games are allowed nor is beverage service.

There is now word yet on when New Yorkers might be able to return to movie theatres.

Today's update on the numbers:



Of the 88,447 tests reported yesterday, 708 were positive (0.80% of total).



Total hospitalizations are at 445.



Sadly, there were 5 COVID fatalities yesterday. pic.twitter.com/xbeGNur2E9 - Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) September 2, 2020

