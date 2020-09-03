Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Governor Andrew Cuomo Announces That NYC Casinos and Malls Can Re-Open Next Week

Both will return on September 9.

Sep. 3, 2020  
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced this morning in a teleconference that additional steps will soon be made to move New York City back towards a state of normalcy. Beginning September 9, NYC malls will be permitted to open at 50% occupancy as long as they have enhanced air filtration systems in place.

Additionally, casinos will also reopen at 25% occupancy under the condition that no table games are allowed nor is beverage service.

There is now word yet on when New Yorkers might be able to return to movie theatres.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski


