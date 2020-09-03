VIDEO: See Bette Midler in a Clip from COASTAL ELITES on HBO

HBO’s special presentation COASTAL ELITES explores our current world of deeply divided politics and the universal pursuit of human connection.

HBO's special presentation COASTAL ELITES explores our current world of deeply divided politics and the universal pursuit of human connection, spotlighting five distinct and impassioned points-of-view across the United States. When the shutdown forces these characters to cope in isolation, they react with frustration, hilarity and introspection.

Watch a clip, starring Better Midler, below!

Dan Levy, Issa Rae, Sarah Paulson and Kaitlyn Dever also star.

COASTAL ELITES debuts September 12 at 8:00pm ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. Please see below for new clips from the special presentation. Director/Executive Producer Jay Roach and Writer/Executive Producer Paul Rudnick will be available for interviews.

Winner of the 2017 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her starring role in Hello, Dolly!, Bette Midler made her Broadway debut in Fiddler on the Roof, and even then, she understood the importance of doing matinees. Her remarkable career started while singing in New York bathhouses, where she was given the name, "The Divine Miss M."



Her record debut, "The Divine Miss M," earned her a Grammy Award for Best New Artist. In 1979, Bette made her film debut in portraying a doomed and self destructive rock & roll singer in The Rose, for which she earned the Golden Globe for Best Actress, Academy Award nomination, and Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal performance.



In 1988 Bette starred in Beaches, and received her third Grammy Award, Record of the Year, for the film's title song, "Wind Beneath My Wings." Midler garnered her second Best Actress Golden Globe and Academy Award nomination for Mark Rydell's For The Boys.



Additional film credits include: Down and Out in Beverly Hills, Ruthless People, Big Business, Scene's From a Mall, Hocus Pocus, The First Wives Club, The Stepford Wives, Then She Found Me and The Women.



This past January she concluded her critically acclaimed Vegas extravaganza The Showgirl Must Go On at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, with over 200 performances that were seen by over a half-million people in two years.



Forty years, four Grammys, four Golden Globes, three Emmys, a Tony Award and tons of record-breaking performances since she hit the scene, the "Divine Miss M" is still going strong.

