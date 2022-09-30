Wake Up With BWW 9/30: HOCUS POCUS Musical in the Works, MERRILY Casting, and More!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Today's Top Stories

Video: Idina Menzel Uses the SHE-HULK Filter to Transform into Elphaba

by Stephi Wild

In a video clip post by The Tonight Show, Idina Menzel put her own Wicked spin on the She-Hulk filter. Menzel is seen snapping her fingers and instantly turning green, something she is no stranger to, before belting out a bit of 'Defying Gravity' from the musical, in which she originated the role of Elphaba.. (more...)

VIDEO: 1776 Cast Performs 'Sit Down, John' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

by Michael Major

The cast of 1776 appeared on Good Morning America to perform 'Sit Down, John.' The performance included Crystal Lucas-Perry as 'John Adams,' Gisela Adisa as 'Robert Livingston,' Nancy Anderson as 'George Read,' Becca Ayers as 'Col. Thomas McKean,' Carolee Carmello as 'John Dickinson, and more. Watch the video of their performance now!. (more...)

New York Theatre Workshop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Adds Krystal Joy Brown, Katie Rose Clarke And More

by A.A. Cristi

New York Theatre Workshop has announced full casting for Merrily We Roll Along. Featuring music & lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, a book by George Furth, and based on the original play by George S. Kaufman & Moss Hart, Merrily We Roll Along is directed by Olivier Award winner Maria Friedman and choreographed by Tim Jackson.. (more...)

Video: Watch a Sneak Peek of Kennedy Center's GUYS AND DOLLS, Starring James Monroe Iglehart, Jessie Mueller, Phillipa Soo & Steven Pasquale

by BroadwayWorld TV

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts will soon present its Broadway Center Stage production of Guys and Dolls. Helmed by Marc Bruni, the all-star cast will be led by Tony Award® winner James Monroe Iglehart as Nathan Detroit, Tony Award® winner Jessie Mueller as Miss Adelaide, Steven Pasquale as Sky Masterson, and Tony Award® nominee and Grammy Award® winner Phillipa Soo as Sarah Brown. Watch video highlights of the cast in rehearsals!. (more...)

Photos: Peacock Shares First Look at PITCH PERFECT Spinoff Series With Adam Devine & Sarah Hyland

by Michael Major

Peacock has shared a first look at their new Pitch Perfect spinoff series, Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin. Joining Adam Devine in the new series is Broadway alum Sarah Hyland, plus Flula Borg, Lera Abova, and Jameela Jamil. Check out first-look photos from the upcoming series now!. (more...)

Broadway-Aimed HOCUS POCUS Musical Adaptation in the Works

by Michael Major

A musical adaption of Hocus Pocus might be coming to Broadway. The original film's producer, David Kirschner, has revealed that a stage adaption of the cult classic is in the works. Directed by Kenny Ortega, the original film starred Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy.. (more...)

Review Roundup: Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker & More Return For HOCUS POCUS 2 on Disney+

by Michael Major

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy return to their original roles in "Hocus Pocus 2," which also stars Hannah Waddingham, Sam Richardson, Doug Jones, and more. Before the film's debut on Disney+, check out what critics have been saying about the highly-anticipated sequel!. (more...)

Full Cast Announced for David Hyde Pierce, Ramin Karimloo & Lilli Cooper Led THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE Benefit Concert

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Roundabout Theatre Company has announced complete casting for the Special Benefit Concert Reading of The Pirates of Penzance. The concert will be taking place on Monday, October 17, 2022 at the American Airlines Theatre. . (more...)

