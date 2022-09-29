Video: Idina Menzel Uses the SHE-HULK Filter to Transform into Elphaba

In a video clip post by The Tonight Show, Idina Menzel put her own Wicked spin on the She-Hulk filter.

Menzel is seen snapping her fingers and instantly turning green, something she is no stranger to, before belting out a bit of "Defying Gravity" from the musical, in which she originated the role of Elphaba.

Watch the clip below!

Idina Menzel rose to fame for her role as 'Maureen' in the popular Broadway musical RENT, and her career took off when she won a Tony Award for her role as 'Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West,' in WICKED. Her voice can be heard as 'Elsa' in Disney's Oscar® winning Frozen, the second highest grossing animated films of all time.

Menzel has also been seen in Lifetime's recent Beaches remake and in Prime Video's musical adaption of Cinderella. She will be seen in the upcoming Disney+ film Disenchanted.

Menzel was previously seen on Broadway in the original production IF/THEN, for which she earned her third Tony nomination. She also starred in Michael John LaChiusa's musical SEE WHAT I WANNA SEE, directed by Ted Sperling at The Public Theater. Other Off-Broadway credits include the pre-Broadway production of RENT and THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES.