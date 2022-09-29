Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Idina Menzel Uses the SHE-HULK Filter to Transform into Elphaba

Watch as Menzel turns green and belts out a bit of 'Defying Gravity'!

Sep. 29, 2022  

In a video clip post by The Tonight Show, Idina Menzel put her own Wicked spin on the She-Hulk filter.

Menzel is seen snapping her fingers and instantly turning green, something she is no stranger to, before belting out a bit of "Defying Gravity" from the musical, in which she originated the role of Elphaba.

Watch the clip below!

Idina Menzel rose to fame for her role as 'Maureen' in the popular Broadway musical RENT, and her career took off when she won a Tony Award for her role as 'Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West,' in WICKED. Her voice can be heard as 'Elsa' in Disney's Oscar® winning Frozen, the second highest grossing animated films of all time.

Menzel has also been seen in Lifetime's recent Beaches remake and in Prime Video's musical adaption of Cinderella. She will be seen in the upcoming Disney+ film Disenchanted.

Menzel was previously seen on Broadway in the original production IF/THEN, for which she earned her third Tony nomination. She also starred in Michael John LaChiusa's musical SEE WHAT I WANNA SEE, directed by Ted Sperling at The Public Theater. Other Off-Broadway credits include the pre-Broadway production of RENT and THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES.

Regional Awards

Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


Bach Week Festival's BACHANALIA Is Back: Music And Wine Fundraiser Set For October 8 In EvanstonBach Week Festival's BACHANALIA Is Back: Music And Wine Fundraiser Set For October 8 In Evanston
September 28, 2022

Evanston-based Bach Week Festival's fall Bachanalia, its signature fundraiser featuring pairings of live classical music with specially selected wines, will take place 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Ave., Evanston, Illinois.
Washington National Opera Opens The 2022–2023 Season With IL TROVATORE, October 22– November 7Washington National Opera Opens The 2022–2023 Season With IL TROVATORE, October 22– November 7
September 28, 2022

Washington National Opera (WNO) opens its season with a new production of Il trovatore, October 22–November 7, 2022 in the Opera House. Verdi's tale of forbidden love, jealousy, and vengeance—last seen by WNO audiences in 2004—receives a newly conceived period production from director Brenna Corner, with sets by International Opera Award finalist Erhard Rom, and costumes by Tony Award winner Martin Pakledinaz.
Canton Ballet's Celebrate Dance! Returns To The Canton Palace Theatre Stage, October 15Canton Ballet's Celebrate Dance! Returns To The Canton Palace Theatre Stage, October 15
September 28, 2022

Canton Ballet presents Celebrate Dance! at the Canton Palace Theatre on October 15. The program features a diverse selection of dance genres and new creations choreographed by today's most talented dance-makers.
Vergennes Opera House Announces BRASS & REEDS As Opening Show of 2022-2023 SeasonVergennes Opera House Announces BRASS & REEDS As Opening Show of 2022-2023 Season
September 28, 2022

“Brass & Reeds” is the umbrella name the all-volunteer Friends of the Vergennes Opera House has given to their season opening show, which take place on Friday, October 7, 7:30pm.
Springer Opera House Set To Premiere A New Children's Theatre Play Based On The Life Of Ruby BridgesSpringer Opera House Set To Premiere A New Children's Theatre Play Based On The Life Of Ruby Bridges
September 28, 2022

The Springer Children's Theatre will premiere a new commissioned play, Look Forward: The Ruby Bridges Story, September 30 through October 9 in McClure Theatre at the Springer.