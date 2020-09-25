Wake Up With BWW 9/25: Andrew Lloyd Webber Discusses His COVID-19 Vaccine Trial, and More!

Plus, Seth Rudetsky's concert series will include Orfeh & Andy Karl, LaChanze, Keala Settle, and more!

Orfeh, Andy Karl, Keala Settle, and LaChanze will join the line-up of talent slated to participate in The Seth Concert Series, the weekly virtual series based on Seth Rudetsky's international Broadway series that began at The Art House in Provincetown. As previously announced, Beth Leavel will also make her debut in the series in early October!

The Signature Theatre has announced that Octet, the critically acclaimed world premiere musical by Residency 5 playwright Dave Malloy, will make its west coast premiere during Berkeley Repertory Theatre's Spring 2021 season.

Andrew Lloyd Webber recently discussed his experience receiving an experimental COVID-19 vaccine as part of the Oxford trial, on Good Morning Britain.

1) Broadway Performers, Ballet Dancers, Industry Vets & More Discuss the Impact of the Shutdown of Live Entertainment

2) Signature Theatre Announces 1st National Tour of CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND and West Coast Premiere of OCTET

3) VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Reveals Details of His Experience With the COVID-19 Vaccine Oxford Trial

4) COME FROM AWAY to Play to a Socially-Distanced Audience of 50 Tonight in Sweden

5) DANCING WITH THE STARS Holds 'Disney Night' Next Week

by TV News Desk

Today's Call Sheet:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Today's special guests are Jason Butler Harner and Aaron Moten! Tune in at 12:30pm here.

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Puccini's Tosca, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Next On Stage: Dance Edition continues tonight at 8pm! Today we meet the Top 5 College finalists! Tune in here!

BWW Exclusive: Lena Hall's Obsessed: Prince Concert Now Available On Demand

Lena Hall's popular 2018 series is back for its second installment-- Obsessed: Prince! Watch it now On Demand until October 23.

What we're geeking out over: Orfeh, Andy Karl, Keala Settle, and LaChanze Will Join The Seth Concert Series

Producer Mark Cortale announced today that award-winning stars of the stage and screen Orfeh, Andy Karl, Keala Settle, and LaChanze will join the line-up of talent slated to participate in The Seth Concert Series, the weekly virtual series based on Seth Rudetsky's international Broadway series that began at The Art House in Provincetown. As previously announced, Beth Leavel will also make her debut in the series in early October!

What we're watching: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mandy Gonzalez & More From HAMILTON Sing Out the Importance of Voting

In honor of National Voter Registration Day, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mandy Gonzalez, Miguel Cervantes and more from the cast of Hamilton (and the video's special guest Michelle Obama!) came together to sing revamped lyrics from Hamilton, urging people to get out and vote.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Jayne Houdyshell, who turns 67 today!

Houdyshell has appeared on Broadway in A Doll's House: Part 2 (Tony Award nomination), The Humans (Tony Award), Fish in the Dark, Romeo and Juliet, Follies (Tony Award nomination), The Importance of Being Earnest, Dead Accounts, Bye Bye Birdie, Wicked, Well (Tony Award nomination, Theatre World Award).

Off-Broadway, she was seen in The Humans (Obie Award, Drama Desk Award for Best Ensemble); Harrison, TX; Coraline, The Receptionist, The New Century, The Pain and The Itch, Much Ado About Nothing, Well (Obie Award).

She is the recipient of a 2013 Special Drama Desk Award "for her artistry as an exceptionally versatile and distinctive Broadway and Off-Broadway performer."

Film credits include Lucky Stiff, Everybody's Fine, Garden State, Trust the Man, Bounty Hunter. TV credits include "The Good Fight," "American Odyssey," "Elementary," "Blue Bloods," "Law & Order: SVU."

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

