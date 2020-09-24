DANCING WITH THE STARS Holds 'Disney Night' Next Week

The episode airs September 28th.

Disney Night returns to "Dancing With The Stars" on next week's episode!

Fourteen celebrities, each paired with a pro-dancer, will compete in the third week of this 2020 season.

Disney Night will begin with each contestant talking about their favorite Disney films and one couple will be eliminated at the end of the episode, with voting occurring during the show's East Coast premiere.

"Dancing with the Stars" is the hit series in which celebrities perform choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts. The series, hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks, returns to the ballroom with a lineup of celebrities, including a GRAMMY® winner, a Bachelorette, a big-cat lover-turned-reality TV star and a pro-football legend, to name a few.



Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

See the list of scheduled Disney Night performances here:

Part of Your World" from The Little Mermaid - Monica Aldama ("CHEER") and pro Val Chmerkovskiy.

"Circle of Life" from The Lion King - Carole Baskin ("Tiger King") and pro Pasha Pashkov.

"How Far I'll Go" from Moana - Kaitlyn Bristowe ("The Bachelor," "The Bachelorette") and pro Artem Chigvintsev.

"Be Our Guest" from Beauty and the Beast - SUPER BOWL Champion Vernon Davis and pro Peta Murgatroyd.

"Zero to Hero" from Hercules - Anne Heche and Keo Motsepe.

"Almost There" from The Princess and the Frog - Disney Channel actress Skai Jackson and pro Alan Bersten.

"Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious" from Mary Poppins - Justina Machado ("One Day at a Time") and pro Sasha Farber.

"Prince Ali" from Aladdin - Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean and pro Cheryl Burke.

"Married Life" from Up - Jeannie Mai ("Holey Moley") and pro Brandon Armstrong.

"King of New York" from Newsies - Jesse Metcalfe ("Desperate Housewives") and pro Sharna Burgess.

"It's Alright" from Soul - Nelly and pro Daniella Karagach.

"Angelica" from Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides - Nev Schulman ("Catfish") and pro Jenna Johnson

"A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes" from Cinderella - Chrishell Stause ("Selling Sunset") and pro Gleb Savchenko.

"Reflection" from Mulan - Olympic figure skater and on-air commentator Johnny Weir and pro Britt Stewart.

