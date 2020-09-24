Click Here for More Articles on ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER
VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Reveals Details of His Experience With the COVID-19 Vaccine Oxford Trial
Webber revealed that there are two vaccines and they don't tell you which one you've actually had.
Andrew Lloyd Webber recently discussed his experience receiving an experimental COVID-19 vaccine as part of the Oxford trial, on Good Morning Britain.
"They asked for older people to come down. They originally said not to but then on the Sunday I got the call to come down," he said. "Two women reacted badly to the trials in America, which they obviously discovered it was unrelated."
He then went on to say, "I probably shouldn't say any more as they want to keep it slightly under wraps."
Watch the full segment below:
