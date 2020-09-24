Signature Theatre Announces 2021-2022 Tour of CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND

It has also been announced that Signature Theatre's OCTET will make its West Coast premiere at Berkeley Repertory Theatre’s in their spring 2021 season.

Deadline reported that Signature Theatre has announced that Lauren Yee's Cambodian Rock Band will be heading on a North American tour during the 2021-2022 season. The show will play Berkeley Repertory Theatre with other stops to be announced. Casting and on-sale dates have not yet been shared. It has also been announced that Signature's production of Dave Malloy's Octet will make its West Coast premiere at Berkeley Repertory Theatre's in its spring 2021 season.

About the Cambodian Rock Band Tour, Playwright Lauren Yee said in a statement, "When I first wrote Cambodian Rock Band, I never could have anticipated the deep investment and love audiences have shown for this moving, universal father/daughter story. Thanks to that incredible momentum from those across the country, we have been given the opportunity to share this work with an even broader audience, especially in the Bay Area, where I was born and raised."

Cambodian Rock Band, a new play with music, tells the story of a Khmer Rouge survivor returning to Cambodia for the first time in thirty years, as his daughter prepares to prosecute one of Cambodia's most infamous war criminals.

Octet, the first musical commissioned and produced by Signature in its 29-year history Features a score for an a cappella chamber choir and an original libretto inspired by internet comment boards, scientific debates, religious texts, and Sufi poetry. Octet explores addiction and nihilism within the messy context of 21st century technology. It is the first musical Signature has produced since its founding in 1991.

Dave Malloy said, "I'm so thrilled to be returning to Berkeley with Octet, and have this show continue to evolve under the care of two of my favorite theaters. It's a wonderful extension of my Signature residency, bringing this work to another coast, in a theater that will hopefully by then be filled with smiling, healthy, socially close theatergoers."

