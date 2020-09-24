COME FROM AWAY to Play to a Socially-Distanced Audience of 50 Tonight in Sweden
About the production, COME FROM AWAY writer David Hein shared, 'we wanted to send huge congratulations from Canada and massive thanks for sharing our words (in Swedish!)'
Come From Away is set to play to a socially-distanced crowd in Sweden tonight! David Hein, who co-wrote the show with his writing partner and wife, Irene Sankoff, took to Facebook to share his excitement about the production, stating:
"Tonight, Come From Away will play to a socially-distanced audience of 50 in SWEDEN!!! So proud (and utterly boggled) how far this story of kindness has traveled - and thrilled that live theatre (& stories of kindness) still have a place in this world. Because this is a license of the show, it is a new interpretation and one that we and our team haven't had input on; however, we wanted to send huge congratulations from Canada and massive thanks for sharing our words (in Swedish!) & music, our friends story, and kindness and theatre with the world. Wash hands. Wear masks. Stay home if you're sick. Have a wonderful night and let's show the world we can bring theatre back!"
Check out the video below!
On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.
COME FROM AWAY is the breathtaking musical that reminds you of what good the human spirit is capable of. Written by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, and directed by Christopher Ashley, this musical shines a lot on the best of what we are capable in the absolute worst of times.
In a heartbeat, 38 planes with 6,579 passengers were stranded in a remote town in Newfoundland on a devastating day in September 2001. The locals in Gander opened their hearts and homes to thousands of stranded strangers, spurring unexpected camaraderie in extraordinary circumstances.
