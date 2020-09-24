Broadway Performers, Ballet Dancers, Industry Vets & More Discuss the Impact of the Shutdown of Live Entertainment
Petrina Bromley, cast member of COME FROM AWAY on Broadway shared, 'we can never go back to before.'
The New York Times has reported on the ways in which the extended shutdown of live entertainment is going to affect Broadway, New York City and more, sharing the thoughts of Broadway performers, industry veterans and others.
With Broadway having been shut down since March 2020, many performers are not only out of a job, but there are some who plan to leave the industry completely. New York's economy has suffered immensely due to the live entertainment shutdown, and it will be a long road back to recovery.
Darren Walker, the president of the Ford Foundation stated: "Without the arts, New York City is not sustainable...Without the arts, New York City is not as attractive a place to live. And without the arts, there's very little reason to visit."
Georgina Pazcoguin, a City Ballet soloist shared: "It's hard not to feel abandoned by American society as an arts worker,"
"In a perfect world, there will be a vaccine that will effectively work, and people will have the good sense to take it, and we can get back to something that resembles what we had," stated Petrina Bromley, a member of the cast of "Come From Away" on Broadway. "But we can never go back to before."
Company on Broadway cast member Matt Doyle shared his thoughts, stating "I just want to be a part of the group that ushers this world back in, because right now it's not even on life support...It's dead, and we need to revive it."
