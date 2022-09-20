Wake Up With BWW 9/20: Sean Hayes to Return to Broadway in GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR, and More!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

NYP Lawsuit: Osnes Says She Was Never Terminated From CRAZY FOR YOU & Withdrew Before Rehearsals Ever Began

by Team BWW

BroadwayWorld has obtained a copy of the lawsuit in which Laura Osnes accuses the New York Post of defamation with respect to an article they published on August 12, 2021. The article, written by Ian Mohr and Oli Coleman, stated that Osnes was fired from a benefit performance of Crazy For You at Guild Hall because she was unvaccinated. . (more...)

Iconic Broadway Gift Shop One Shubert Alley Will Close This Fall

by Team BWW

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report the closing of a Broadway institution- One Shubert Alley. The iconic Broadway gift shop, which is situated in Shubert Alley, will close its doors for good on October 2, 2022.. (more...)

VIDEO: Original LEGALLY BLONDE Cast Members Reunite and Re-Enact 'Legally Blonde Remix'

by Stephi Wild

The original cast of Legally Blonde had a reunion this weekend, which included Laura Bell Bundy, Andy Karl, Orfeh, and many more, as well as the show's director Jerry Mitchell. Check out the video here!. (more...)

What Is Papering and How Does it Fill Seats on Broadway?

by Cara Joy David

In all of Broadway's efforts to promote accessible tickets, there is little talk of "papering." There is good reason for this - if people capable of buying full-price tickets know that others are going to see a show for free, they won't want to pay full price for that same show. But papering existed before the pandemic and survived after it. However, like the theater itself, papering is still recovering, and not all agencies survived the shutdown.. (more...)

Cameron Mackintosh Says THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA 'Will Come Back at Some Point'

by Team BWW

Broadway's longest-running show ever, The Phantom of the Opera, will take its final Broadway bow at the Majestic Theatre on February 18, 2023, soon after celebrating its 35th anniversary. The beloved show might not be gone forever, however. Producer Cameron Mackintosh said: 'I'm sure 'Phantom' will come back at some point. After I took 'Les Miz' off, it came back twice!'. (more...)

Complete Cast Announced For Non-Equity Tour of CHICAGO

by Stephi Wild

The 25th anniversary non-equity tour of Chicago will launch next month, with complete casting now confirmed.. (more...)

Sean Hayes Will Lead GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR on Broadway in Spring 2023

by Stephi Wild

Sean Hayes will return to Broadway this spring starring in Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Doug Wright's new play, Good Night, Oscar, directed by Lisa Peterson, at the Belasco Theatre. In Good Night, Oscar, Sean Hayes plays Oscar Levant: Hollywood actor, concert pianist, and the most subversive wit ever to appear on television during its Golden Age.. (more...)

Broadway Veteran Marva Hicks Passes Away

by Team BWW

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report the death of Broadway veteran Marva Hicks, who passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022.. (more...)

Photos: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Takes its Final Bows on Broadway

by Bruce Glikas

Dear Evan Hansen, the Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning musical, played its final Broadway performance on September 18, 2022. Check out photos of the cast taking their final Broadway bows!. (more...)

