DEAR EVAN HANSEN
Photos: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Takes its Final Bows on Broadway

The musical played 1,678 regular performances and 21 preview performances, making it one of the 50 longest-running Broadway shows in history.

Sep. 19, 2022  

Dear Evan Hansen, the Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning musical, played its final Broadway performance on September 18, 2022, almost six years after it opened at the Music Box Theatre. It has played 1,678 regular performances and 21 preview performances, making it one of the 50 longest-running Broadway shows in history.

Check out photos of the cast taking their final Broadway bows below!

The musical, which has become part of the cultural zeitgeist and been credited for helping to destigmatize the topic of mental health, leaves a legion of fans and an indelible legacy on Broadway. After opening on Broadway on December 4, 2016 to rave reviews, Dear Evan Hansen broke multiple box office records at the Music Box Theatre and recouped its investment in less than 9 months.

The show has welcomed more than 1.5 million audience members to the Music Box Theatre, among them celebrities, politicians, and Hollywood, Broadway and music royalty, including President Joe Biden, Beyonce, Barbra Streisand, Secretary Hillary Clinton, Meryl Streep, Steven Spielberg, Carole King, Stephen Sondheim, Zendaya, P!NK, and many more. The show has also welcomed hundreds of educators and mental health professionals.

Dear Evan Hansen reopened its Broadway production on December 11, 2021, exactly 21 months after the COVID shutdown began on Broadway, with a celebratory performance that included a welcome from Senator Chuck Schumer (who wore Evan's blue striped polo on stage) and a surprise Flash Mob performance from the Northwell Health Nurse Choir. It currently has three productions running across the globe, with its Broadway, North American Tour and West End companies currently playing in tandem. The West End production concludes its Olivier-Award-winning run on October 22, 2022.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Noah Kieserman, Ciara Alyse Harris, Manoel Felciano, Talia Simone Robinson, Sam Primack, Jessica Phillips, Ann Sanders and Gaten Matarazzo

Sam Primack

Sam Primack, Jessica Phillips, Ann Sanders and Gaten Matarazzo

Noah Kieserman and Ciara Alyse Harris

Gaten Matarazzo and Ciara Alyse Harris

Gaten Matarazzo

Manoel Felciano

Ann Sanders

Jessica Phillips, Talia Simone Robinson, Ann Sanders and Gaten Matarazzo

Jessica Phillips

Sam Primack, Jessica Phillips, Ann Sanders and Gaten Matarazzo

Sam Primack, Ann Sanders and Gaten Matarazzo

Noah Kieserman, Ciara Alyse Harris, Manoel Felciano, Talia Simone Robinson, Sam Primack, Jessica Phillips, Ann Sanders and Gaten Matarazzo

Sam Primack, Jessica Phillips, Ann Sanders and Gaten Matarazzo

Asa Somers and Manoel Felciano

The Cast & Understudies of "Dear Evan Hansen"

The Cast & Understudies of "Dear Evan Hansen"

Alex Humphreys, Talia Simone Robinson, Sam Primack, Mateo Lizcano and Jessica Phillips

Producer Stacey Mindich

Producer Stacey Mindich with The Cast & Understudies of "Dear Evan Hansen"

Matthew Edward Kemp, Ann Sanders, Jane Pfitsch, Gaten Matarazzo and Josh Strobl

Gaten Matarazzo

Producer Stacey Mindich and Asa Somers

Christiane Noll, Gaten Matarazzo, Sky Lakota-Lynch, Lorna Courtney, Kristolyn Lloyd and Phoenix Best

Will Roland, Lorna Courtney, Andrew Barth Feldman, Michael Lee Brown and Jordan Fisher

Ann Sanders, Andrew Barth Feldman, Lorna Courtney, Sky Lakota-Lynch and Jordan Fisher

Mateo Lizcano, Jordan Fisher and Jessica Phillips

Mateo Lizcano, Jordan Fisher and Jessica Phillips

Mike Faist

Musical Director Ben Cohn

Alex Lacamoire, Steven Levenson, Lisa Brescia, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

Alex Lacamoire, Steven Levenson, Lisa Brescia, Benj Pasek and Michael Greif

Producer Stacy Mindich, Andrew Barth Feldman and Director Michael Greif

Jessica Phillips, Jordan Fisher, Jane Pfitsch, Director Michael Greif and Producer Stacy Mindich

Jessica Phillips and Director Michael Greif

Andrew Barth Feldman, Jordan Fisher, Gaten Matarazzo and Will Roland

Scenic Designer David Korins, Andrew Barth Feldman, Gaten Matarazzo, Will Roland and Kristolyn Lloyd

Mike Faist and Noah Kieserman

Co-Composer Justin Paul

Will Roland

Andrew Barth Feldman, Michael Lee Brown and Alex Boniello

Andrew Barth Feldman

Andrew Barth Feldman and Alex Boniello

Georgie Long and Garrett Long

Director Michael Greif and Lisa Brescia

Executive Producers Wendy Orshan and Jeffrey M. Wilson

Sky Lakota-Lynch

Lorna Courtney, Mike Faist, Phoebe Koyabe, Kristolyn Lloyd and Phoenix Best

Gabrielle Carrubba, Jordan Fisher and Phoebe Koyabe

Jordan Fisher

Jordan Fisher

Manoel Felciano

Associate Director Trey Ellett

Olivia Puckett

Musical Supervisor/Orchestrations Alex Lacamoire

Musical Director Ben Cohn

Asa Somers

Asa Somers

Gaten Matarazzo

Gaten Matarazzo

Gaten Matarazzo

Gaten Matarazzo and Ciara Alyse Harris

Gaten Matarazzo and Ciara Alyse Harris

Gaten Matarazzo and his family

Talia Simone Robinson

Talia Simone Robinson

Sam Primack

Sam Primack

Sam Primack and his Arizona Valley Youth Theater Teacher Bob Cooper

Talia Simone Robinson and Sam Primack

Talia Simone Robinson and Sam Primack

Producer Stacey Mindich and Eric Mindich

Producer Stacey Mindich

Ann Sanders

Ann Sanders

Jessica Phillips

Jessica Phillips

Jessica Phillips

Jessica Phillips and Chelsea Nachman


