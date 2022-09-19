Photos: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Takes its Final Bows on Broadway
The musical played 1,678 regular performances and 21 preview performances, making it one of the 50 longest-running Broadway shows in history.
Dear Evan Hansen, the Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning musical, played its final Broadway performance on September 18, 2022, almost six years after it opened at the Music Box Theatre. It has played 1,678 regular performances and 21 preview performances, making it one of the 50 longest-running Broadway shows in history.
Check out photos of the cast taking their final Broadway bows below!
The musical, which has become part of the cultural zeitgeist and been credited for helping to destigmatize the topic of mental health, leaves a legion of fans and an indelible legacy on Broadway. After opening on Broadway on December 4, 2016 to rave reviews, Dear Evan Hansen broke multiple box office records at the Music Box Theatre and recouped its investment in less than 9 months.
The show has welcomed more than 1.5 million audience members to the Music Box Theatre, among them celebrities, politicians, and Hollywood, Broadway and music royalty, including President Joe Biden, Beyonce, Barbra Streisand, Secretary Hillary Clinton, Meryl Streep, Steven Spielberg, Carole King, Stephen Sondheim, Zendaya, P!NK, and many more. The show has also welcomed hundreds of educators and mental health professionals.
Dear Evan Hansen reopened its Broadway production on December 11, 2021, exactly 21 months after the COVID shutdown began on Broadway, with a celebratory performance that included a welcome from Senator Chuck Schumer (who wore Evan's blue striped polo on stage) and a surprise Flash Mob performance from the Northwell Health Nurse Choir. It currently has three productions running across the globe, with its Broadway, North American Tour and West End companies currently playing in tandem. The West End production concludes its Olivier-Award-winning run on October 22, 2022.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Noah Kieserman, Ciara Alyse Harris, Manoel Felciano, Talia Simone Robinson, Sam Primack, Jessica Phillips, Ann Sanders and Gaten Matarazzo
Sam Primack, Jessica Phillips, Ann Sanders and Gaten Matarazzo
Noah Kieserman and Ciara Alyse Harris
Gaten Matarazzo and Ciara Alyse Harris
Jessica Phillips, Talia Simone Robinson, Ann Sanders and Gaten Matarazzo
Sam Primack, Jessica Phillips, Ann Sanders and Gaten Matarazzo
Sam Primack, Ann Sanders and Gaten Matarazzo
Noah Kieserman, Ciara Alyse Harris, Manoel Felciano, Talia Simone Robinson, Sam Primack, Jessica Phillips, Ann Sanders and Gaten Matarazzo
Sam Primack, Jessica Phillips, Ann Sanders and Gaten Matarazzo
Asa Somers and Manoel Felciano
The Cast & Understudies of "Dear Evan Hansen"
The Cast & Understudies of "Dear Evan Hansen"
Alex Humphreys, Talia Simone Robinson, Sam Primack, Mateo Lizcano and Jessica Phillips
Producer Stacey Mindich
Producer Stacey Mindich with The Cast & Understudies of "Dear Evan Hansen"
Matthew Edward Kemp, Ann Sanders, Jane Pfitsch, Gaten Matarazzo and Josh Strobl
Producer Stacey Mindich and Asa Somers
Christiane Noll, Gaten Matarazzo, Sky Lakota-Lynch, Lorna Courtney, Kristolyn Lloyd and Phoenix Best
Will Roland, Lorna Courtney, Andrew Barth Feldman, Michael Lee Brown and Jordan Fisher
Ann Sanders, Andrew Barth Feldman, Lorna Courtney, Sky Lakota-Lynch and Jordan Fisher
Mateo Lizcano, Jordan Fisher and Jessica Phillips
Mateo Lizcano, Jordan Fisher and Jessica Phillips
Musical Director Ben Cohn
Alex Lacamoire, Steven Levenson, Lisa Brescia, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
Alex Lacamoire, Steven Levenson, Lisa Brescia, Benj Pasek and Michael Greif
Producer Stacy Mindich, Andrew Barth Feldman and Director Michael Greif
Jessica Phillips, Jordan Fisher, Jane Pfitsch, Director Michael Greif and Producer Stacy Mindich
Jessica Phillips and Director Michael Greif
Andrew Barth Feldman, Jordan Fisher, Gaten Matarazzo and Will Roland
Scenic Designer David Korins, Andrew Barth Feldman, Gaten Matarazzo, Will Roland and Kristolyn Lloyd
Co-Composer Justin Paul
Andrew Barth Feldman, Michael Lee Brown and Alex Boniello
Andrew Barth Feldman and Alex Boniello
Georgie Long and Garrett Long
Director Michael Greif and Lisa Brescia
Executive Producers Wendy Orshan and Jeffrey M. Wilson
Sky Lakota-Lynch
Lorna Courtney, Mike Faist, Phoebe Koyabe, Kristolyn Lloyd and Phoenix Best
Gabrielle Carrubba, Jordan Fisher and Phoebe Koyabe
Associate Director Trey Ellett
Musical Supervisor/Orchestrations Alex Lacamoire
Musical Director Ben Cohn
Gaten Matarazzo and Ciara Alyse Harris
Gaten Matarazzo and Ciara Alyse Harris
Gaten Matarazzo and his family
Sam Primack and his Arizona Valley Youth Theater Teacher Bob Cooper
Talia Simone Robinson and Sam Primack
Talia Simone Robinson and Sam Primack
Producer Stacey Mindich and Eric Mindich
Producer Stacey Mindich