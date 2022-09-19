Photos: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Takes its Final Bows on Broadway

Dear Evan Hansen, the Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning musical, played its final Broadway performance on September 18, 2022, almost six years after it opened at the Music Box Theatre. It has played 1,678 regular performances and 21 preview performances, making it one of the 50 longest-running Broadway shows in history.

Check out photos of the cast taking their final Broadway bows below!

The musical, which has become part of the cultural zeitgeist and been credited for helping to destigmatize the topic of mental health, leaves a legion of fans and an indelible legacy on Broadway. After opening on Broadway on December 4, 2016 to rave reviews, Dear Evan Hansen broke multiple box office records at the Music Box Theatre and recouped its investment in less than 9 months.

The show has welcomed more than 1.5 million audience members to the Music Box Theatre, among them celebrities, politicians, and Hollywood, Broadway and music royalty, including President Joe Biden, Beyonce, Barbra Streisand, Secretary Hillary Clinton, Meryl Streep, Steven Spielberg, Carole King, Stephen Sondheim, Zendaya, P!NK, and many more. The show has also welcomed hundreds of educators and mental health professionals.

Dear Evan Hansen reopened its Broadway production on December 11, 2021, exactly 21 months after the COVID shutdown began on Broadway, with a celebratory performance that included a welcome from Senator Chuck Schumer (who wore Evan's blue striped polo on stage) and a surprise Flash Mob performance from the Northwell Health Nurse Choir. It currently has three productions running across the globe, with its Broadway, North American Tour and West End companies currently playing in tandem. The West End production concludes its Olivier-Award-winning run on October 22, 2022.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas