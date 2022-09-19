Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Complete Cast Announced For Non-Equity Tour of CHICAGO

Complete Cast Announced For Non-Equity Tour of CHICAGO

Performances begin October 4 at the Stanley Theatre in Utica, New York.

Sep. 19, 2022  

The 25th anniversary non-Equity tour of Chicago will launch next month, with complete casting now confirmed.

The production will be led by Katie Frieden as Roxie Hart, Logan Floyd as Velma Kelly, Jeff Brooks as Billy Flynn, Christina Wells as Matron "Mama" Morton, Brian Kalinowski as Amos Hart, and G.A. James as Mary Sunshine.

The ensemble includes Michelle Attardo, Lincoln Belford, Cate Benioff, Megan Campbell, Tony Carrubba, Jess DiForte, Robert Garris Aka Shapiro, Ed Gotthelf, Jasmine Janae, Tal Kedem, Liz Lester, Chase McFadden, Sammy Tuchman, Asher Van Meter, Jordan Vasquez, and Evy Vaughan.

Performances begin October 4 at the Stanley Theatre in Utica, New York, before the tour heads to Florida, Georgia, Texas, Wisconsin, Michigan, Tennessee, California, and more. Click here for the complete list of tour dates.

After 25 years, CHICAGO is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one show stopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you've ever seen. CHICAGO has been honored with 6 Tony Awards®, 2 Olivier Awards, a Grammy®, and thousands of standing ovations.


Regional Awards

Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


Meet the Cast of THE PIANO LESSON, Beginning Previews Tonight!Meet the Cast of THE PIANO LESSON, Beginning Previews Tonight!
September 19, 2022

The first Broadway revival of August Wilson's The Piano Lesson begins previews tonight, September 19, at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre for its 17-week engagement.  Meet the cast bringing this play back to Broadway!
Photos: LOS OTROS Welcomes Friends and Family to the ShowPhotos: LOS OTROS Welcomes Friends and Family to the Show
September 18, 2022

Tony Award nominees Michael John LaChiusa and Ellen Fitzhugh's newest collaboration LOS OTROS, recently opened at A.R.T./New York Theatres (through October 8).  See photos of the cast greeting friends and family.
Photos: First Look at LADY DAY at Playhouse on Park in RehearsalPhotos: First Look at LADY DAY at Playhouse on Park in Rehearsal
September 18, 2022

LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL by Lanie Robertson will run at Playhouse on Park September 28 - October 16, 2022. This production will be directed by Broadway veteran Stephanie Pope Lofgren. Check out a first look at rehearsals here.
Spankie Jackzon Takes the Crown on RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE DOWN UNDERSpankie Jackzon Takes the Crown on RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE DOWN UNDER
September 18, 2022

Kiwi queen Spankie Jackzon has been crowned the next Down Under Drag Race Superstar in the eagerly awaited finale episode of World of Wonder’s RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Season 2, which premiered yesterday on WOW Presents Plus.
LynchPin Productions to Present APPLES IN WINTER in OctoberLynchPin Productions to Present APPLES IN WINTER in October
September 18, 2022

Surrey-based professional theatre company LynchPin Productions has announced it will be staging the European premiere of the award-winning play Apples in Winter by Jennifer Fawcett at The Playground Theatre, London, from 5-15 October 2022 (Press Night: 6 October).