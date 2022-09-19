Complete Cast Announced For Non-Equity Tour of CHICAGO

The 25th anniversary non-Equity tour of Chicago will launch next month, with complete casting now confirmed.

The production will be led by Katie Frieden as Roxie Hart, Logan Floyd as Velma Kelly, Jeff Brooks as Billy Flynn, Christina Wells as Matron "Mama" Morton, Brian Kalinowski as Amos Hart, and G.A. James as Mary Sunshine.

The ensemble includes Michelle Attardo, Lincoln Belford, Cate Benioff, Megan Campbell, Tony Carrubba, Jess DiForte, Robert Garris Aka Shapiro, Ed Gotthelf, Jasmine Janae, Tal Kedem, Liz Lester, Chase McFadden, Sammy Tuchman, Asher Van Meter, Jordan Vasquez, and Evy Vaughan.

Performances begin October 4 at the Stanley Theatre in Utica, New York, before the tour heads to Florida, Georgia, Texas, Wisconsin, Michigan, Tennessee, California, and more. Click here for the complete list of tour dates.

After 25 years, CHICAGO is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one show stopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you've ever seen. CHICAGO has been honored with 6 Tony Awards®, 2 Olivier Awards, a Grammy®, and thousands of standing ovations.