Wake Up With BWW 8/5: CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR Cancelled, MULAN Will Come to Disney+, and More!

MSG Entertainment has announced that the 2020 production of the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes has been cancelled due to the health crisis.

Disney's live-action Mulan has now been delayed several times, but a new plan for its arrival has just been announced. The film will premiere on streaming service Disney+ starting September 4, for an additional fee of $29.99.

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Verdi's Simon Boccanegra, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Today's special guest is André de Shields. Tune in at 1pm here!

BWW Exclusive: Birdland Jazz Club Brings Concert Series To BroadwayWorld Events: Max Von Essen, Jessica Vosk, Kate Rockwell, Telly Leung, & More Announced!

Birdland, in association with BroadwayWorld.com, is proud to present "Radio Free Birdland," a pay-per-view concert series featuring a slew of exciting Broadway, jazz and cabaret performers. Each show will be filmed with three cameras, state-of-the-art sound, socially distanced musicians, and...no audience!

At press time, performers will include Paulo Szot, Kate Rockwell, Aisha de Haas, Max von Essen (with special guest Nick Adams), Julie Halston, Jessica Vosk, Jim Brickman, Nikki Renee Daniels, Billy Stritch, Matt Baker & Nicole Zuraitis, Christopher Sieber, Janis Siegel, Michael West as Kenn Boisinger, Natalie Douglas, Amanda Green, Monty Alexander, Houston Person, Telly Leung, Ken Peplowski, The Skivvies, The Louis Armstrong Centennial Band, Christina Bianco, Gabrielle Stravelli, and many more.

What we're watching: Jordan Fisher Talks DEAR EVAN HANSEN, Shutdown, and More on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

Jordan Fisher, the currently star of Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway, stopped by Live with Regis and Kelly today to chat about the Broadway shutdown, his final performance in Dear Evan Hansen in March, and how he and his fiancee made the best of the date of their postponed wedding.

