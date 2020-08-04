Voting Open For The 18th Annual Theatre Fans' Choice Awards: Lea Salonga Leads Best Broadway Legend Category!

Voting is now open for the 18th Annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards! The Theatre Fans' Choice Awards are the biggest New York Theatre Awards, where YOU, the fans, get to have your say.

Though this theatre season has been truncated all around the world, it will be back, and there is still much to celebrate. This year, we opened up nominations to the fans to select your favorite performances from the last ten years, with eligible performances falling between the 2009-2010 Broadway season to 2020. Over the course of the last month, you spoke and now the nominees are in!

Voting is now open through August 31. Cast your vote today!

There's 27 days to go!

So, without any further delay, click here to vote!

Best 'Broadway Legend' Performance Of The Decade

Lea Salonga - ONCE ON THE ISLAND - 22%

Lin Manuel-Miranda - HAMILTON - 18%

Viola Davis - FENCES - 5%

Best Book Of A Musical Of The Decade

Steven Levenson - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - 23%

Anaïs Mitchell - HADESTOWN - 7%

Terrence McNally - ANASTASIA - 6%

Best Breakout Broadway Performance Of The Decade

Anthony Ramos - HAMILTON - 15%

Alex Newell - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - 12%

Brendon Urie - KINKY BOOTS - 6%

Best Broadway Play of the Decade

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child - Jack Thorne - 35%

War Horse - Nick Stafford - 11%

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time - Simon Stephens - 11%

Best Choreography Of A Musical Of The Decade

Andy Blankenbuehler - HAMILTON - 32%

Christopher Gattelli - NEWSIES - 17%

Camille A. Brown - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - 7%

Best Costume Design Of The Decade

Paul Tazewell - HAMILTON - 12%

William Ivey Long - BEETLEJUICE - 10%

Arianne Phillips - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - 8%

Best Direction of A Musical of the Decade

Thomas Kail - HAMILTON - 28%

Michael Greif - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - 10%

Rachel Chavkin - HADESTOWN - 7%

Best Direction of A Play Of The Decade

Bartlett Sher - TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - 27%

Marianne Elliott - ANGELS IN AMERICA - 10%

Mark Bell - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - 9%

Best Featured Performer In A Musical Of The Decade

Lea Salonga - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - 19%

Jonathan Groff - HAMILTON - 10%

Daveed Diggs - HAMILTON - 10%

Best Featured Performer In A Play Of The Decade

Celia Keenan-Bolger - TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - 16%

Taylor Trensch - TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - 12%

Noma Dumezweni - HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD - 10%

Best Leading Performer In A Musical Of The Decade

Ben Platt - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - 17%

Leslie Odom, Jr. - HAMILTON - 10%

Phillipa Soo - HAMILTON - 9%

Best Leading Performer In A Play Of The Decade

Adam Driver - BURN THIS - 18%

Viola Davis - FENCES - 12%

Tom Hiddleston - BETRAYAL - 7%

Best Lighting Design Of The Decade

Kenneth Posner - BEETELJUICE - 16%

Japhy Weideman - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - 13%

Bradley King - HADESTOWN - 11%

Best Orchestrations Of The Decade

Alex Lacamoire - HAMILTON - 37%

Christopher Jahnke, Stephen Metcalfe, Stephen Brooker - LES MISERABLES - 9%

Annmarie Milazzo, Michael Starobin - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - 6%

Best Scenic Design Of The Decade

David Korins - BEETLEJUICE - 14%

Adam Young - MEAN GIRLS - 8%

Dane Laffrey - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - 8%

Best Score Of The Decade

Lin-Manuel Miranda - HAMILTON - 35%

Benj Pasek, Justin Paul - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - 11%

Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler, Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alex Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady Antebellum, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T's, They Might Be Giants, T. I., songs by David Bowie, Tom Kenny & Andy Paley, Jonathan Coulton, Tom Kitt - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - 8%

Best Sound Design Of The Decade

Nevin Steinberg - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - 15%

Peter Hylenski - BEETLEJUICE - 9%

Brian Ronan - BEAUTIFUL - 8%

Broadway Debut Of The Decade

Melissa Benoist - BEAUTFUL - 26%

Reneé Rapp - MEAN GIRLS - 14%

Eva Noblezada - MISS SAIGON - 14%

Broadway Replacement Of The Decade

Darren Criss - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - 21%

Kirstin Maldonado - KINKY BOOTS - 10%

Sadie Sink - ANNIE - 9%

Broadway Star-To-Be Of The Next Decade

Antonio Cipriano - 18%

Ashley De La Rosa - 14%

Ephraim Sykes - 9%

So, without any further delay, click here to vote!

Related Articles