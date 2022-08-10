Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Wake Up With BWW 8/10: 1776 Casting, Jane Lynch to Depart FUNNY GIRL Early, and More!

Plus, The Kite Runner will require masks for Friday performances, and more.

Aug. 10, 2022  

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Today's top stories include complete casting for 1776 on Broadway! The cast includes Crystal Lucas-Perry, Carolee Carmello, Elizabeth A. Davis, and more.

Today's Top Stories

Crystal Lucas-Perry, Carolee Carmello, Elizabeth A. Davis, and More Will Lead 1776 on Broadway
by Team BWW

Roundabout Theatre Company has announced the complete cast for the new Broadway production of the Tony Award-winning musical, 1776, directed by Jeffrey L. Page and Diane Paulus.. (more...)

Lin-Manuel Miranda Reveals TICK, TICK...BOOM! Easter Egg That Fans Missed
by Michael Major

In a new Instagram post, Lin-Manuel Miranda has revealed the only Easter Egg in tick, tick...BOOM! that fans missed. On the rooftop of Jonathan Larson's apartment, a brick wall with 'RENT' graffiti'd on it can be seen in the distance. Check out Miranda's Instagram post and watch Alexandra Shipp perform 'Come to Your Senses' to catch it yourself!. (more...)

HAMILTON is Reviewing Unauthorized Changes Made by Texas Church Production to Decide Further Action
by Team BWW

RGV Productions of The Door Christian Fellowship Ministries in McAllen, Texas performed an unauthorized, wildly edited version of Hamilton last week that has raised eyebrows across the country.. (more...)

THE KITE RUNNER Will Require Masks For Friday Evening Performances Beginning Next Week
by Stephi Wild

Beginning next Friday, August 19th, Broadway's The Kite Runner will require audiences to wear masks at Friday evening performances at the Hayes Theater. This will be effective through the limited engagement ending on October 30. . (more...)

Emmy Award-Winner Jane Lynch To Depart FUNNY GIRL August 14
by A.A. Cristi

Five-time Emmy Award winner and 2022 Emmy Award nominee Jane Lynch will end her run as "Mrs. Brice" in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl. . (more...)

Max von Essen, Carina-Kay Louchiey, Kate Baldwin and More to Lead 42ND STREET at Goodspeed Musicals
by A.A. Cristi

Goodspeed Musicals has announced the cast for the blockbuster tap dancing extravaganza 42nd Street. The toe-tapping crowd-pleaser will run from Sept. 16 - Nov. 6 at The Goodspeed in East Haddam, Conn. . (more...)

VIDEO: Alex Brightman Gives Curtain Call Speech at the 500th Performance of BEETLEJUICE
by Stephi Wild

Beetlejuice celebrated its 500th Broadway performance last night, August 8, at the Marquis Theatre. Check out a video of Alex Brightman giving a post-show speech!. (more...)

Photos: Talia Suskauer, Cleavant Derricks, Mikayla Renfrow & More Join WICKED On Broadway
by Team BWW

See all new photos of the cast of WICKED on Broadway in action! The current company includes Talia Suskauer as Elphaba, Brittney Johnson as Glinda, Sharon Sachs as Madame Morrible, Jordan Barrow as Boq, Tony Award winner Cleavant Derricks as The Wizard, James D. Gish as Fiyero, Tony Award nominee Clifton Davis as Doctor Dillamond, and Broadway newcomer Mikayla Renfrow as Nessarose.. (more...)

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 8/7/22
by

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 8/7/2022.. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!



