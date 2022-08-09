Max von Essen, Carina-Kay Louchiey, Kate Baldwin and More to Lead 42ND STREET at Goodspeed Musicals

Goodspeed Musicals has announced the cast for the blockbuster tap dancing extravaganza 42nd Street. The toe-tapping crowd-pleaser will run from Sept. 16 - Nov. 6 at The Goodspeed in East Haddam, Conn.

This fresh, new production, a love letter to Broadway is the ultimate show biz fairy tale of the chorus kid who becomes an overnight star. A 1930s backstage musical packed with plenty of pizzazz, it will set your heart pounding with its rhythmically tapping feet and a hit parade of songs, including "Lullaby of Broadway," "We're In The Money," "Shuffle Off To Buffalo," and of course, "42nd Street." It's tap dance heaven!



42nd Street features music by Harry Warren, lyrics by Al Dubin, and book by Michael Stewart and Mark Bramble. It is based on the novel by Bradford Ropes and the motion picture 42nd Street owned by Turner Entertainment Co. and distributed by Warner Bros.



Julian Marsh will be played by Tony Award nominee Max von Essen (Broadway: An American in Paris, Anastasia, Evita). Dorothy Brock will be played by two-time Tony Award nominee Kate Baldwin (Broadway: Hello, Dolly!, Big Fish, Finian's Rainbow). Billy Lawlor will be played by Blake Stadnik (NBC's This is Us, National Tour: 42nd Street). Peggy Sawyer will be played by Carina-Kay Louchiey (Broadway: MJ The Musical, National Tour: Hamilton).



Abner Dillon will be played by David Jennings (Broadway: Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Once On This Island, After Midnight). Pat Denning will be played by Patrick Oliver Jones (Goodspeed: Anne of Green Gables; Off-Broadway: The Extraordinary Ordinary, Church & State). Bert Barry will be played by E. Clayton Cornelious (Goodspeed: Romeo and Juliet, The Musical from William Shakespeare; Broadway: POTUS, Ain't Too Proud). Maggie Jones will be played by Lisa Howard (Goodspeed: Emmet Otter's Jug Band Christmas; Broadway: The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Escape To Margaritaville, Priscilla Queen Of The Dessert). Annie Reilly will be played by Eloise Kropp (Goodspeed: Carousel; Broadway: The Music Man, Cats). Andy Lee will be played by Lamont Brown (National Tour: 42nd Street).



The ensemble will feature Willie Clyde Beaton II, Sarah Dearstyne (National Tour: Bandstand), Berklea Going (Goodspeed: Chasing Rainbows!), Candice Hatakeyama, Danielle Jackman, Edward Juvier (Broadway: Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera), Taylor Lane, Brian Shimasaki Liebson, Brady Miller, Christian Probst (Broadway: The Book of Mormon), Christopher Shin (Goodspeed: Thoroughly Modern Millie, Anything Goes; Broadway: Mary Poppins).



Swings for this production are Kirsty Fuller and Derek Luscutoff.



42nd Street will be directed and choreographed by four-time Tony Award nominee Randy Skinner (Goodspeed: Lucky In The Rain, George M!, Babes In Arms; Broadway: 42nd Street, Irving Berlin's White Christmas, Dames at Sea, Ain't Broadway Grand, State Fair).



"I am very pleased to create a new version of the classic musical 42nd Street with the full cooperation and support of the estates," said Randy Skinner. "It will definitely be the musical that audiences have loved for 42 years but will have new elements and surprises. Before Mark Bramble's untimely death in 2019, he made changes to the book that restored some ideas he and Michael Stewart had originally conceived for the 1980 production. Mark was very excited to include these in the next production and I'm enthusiastic about this opportunity to do so at Goodspeed. It's the perfect venue for this new production.""



Music Supervision will be by Emmy Award-winner Rob Berman (Encores! New York City Center; Broadway: Into The Woods, Bright Star, Dames at Sea). Music Direction will be by Goodspeed's Resident Music Director Adam Souza (Goodspeed: Over 15 productions including Cabaret, A Grand Night for Singing, Because of Winn Dixie; Broadway: Wicked, Kinky Boots).



Scenic Design will be by Tony Award-nominee Michael Carnahan (Broadway: Skeleton Crew). Costume Design will be by Kara Harmon (Off Broadway: Cullud Water). Lighting Design will be by Cory Pattak (Goodspeed: Passing Through, The Fabulous Lipitones; Off Broadway: The Lucky Star). Projection Design will be by Shawn Duan (Broadway: Chinglish). Sound Design will be by Jay Hilton who has designed countless productions at both The Terris Theatre and The Goodspeed and serves as Goodspeed's Audio Supervisor. Hair, Wig & Make-Up Design will be by J. Jared Janas (Goodspeed: Anne of Green Gables; Broadway: How I Learned to Drive, American Buffalo).



Bradley G. Spachman will be the Production Stage Manager. Casting for this production is by Tara Rubin Casting: Peter Van Dam, CSA and Kevin Metzger-Timson, CSA.



42nd Street is produced by special arrangement with Richard Winkler/Red Hanger Productions.



42nd Street will run September 16th - November 6th, 2022. Official opening night to take place October 5, 2022. Curtain times are Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Thursday at 7:30 p.m. (with select performances at 2:00 p.m.), Friday at 8:00 p.m., Saturday at 3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. (with select performances at 6:30 p.m.).



Tickets are available through the Box Office (860.873.8668), open weekdays at 10:00 a.m. and weekends at 11:00 a.m., or online at goodspeed.org.