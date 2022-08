Max von Essen, Carina-Kay Louchiey, Kate Baldwin and More to Lead 42ND STREET at Goodspeed Musicals

Gloucester Stage Company has announced the regional premiere of the critically acclaimed PARADISE BLUE by Tony Award nominee Dominique Morisseau, with direction by the creative team of Elise Joyner and Logan Pitts.

August 9, 2022

Opera Naples, one of Naples' leading performing arts organizations, will be featuring 'Faust' (Teatro Real) with Piotr Beczala during its summer film series of classic European operas, HD at Opera Naples. Screening will take place at 3 p.m. on Aug. 17, shown on the Wang Opera Center's expansive high-definition LED theater screen. Adult tickets are $22; student tickets are $10. Free popcorn will be provided and refreshments will be available.