Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 8/7/22

Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 8/7/2022 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Click Here to Visit the Broadway Grosses...

Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM AL (9.7%), TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL (4.6%), FUNNY GIRL (4.4%), MR. SATURDAY NIGHT (3.3%), DEAR EVAN HANSEN (1.1%), COME FROM AWAY (0.9%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (0.9%), THE LION KING (0.6%), HAMILTON (0.4%), WICKED (0.2%),

Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: A STRANGE LOOP (-8%), THE KITE RUNNER (-3.9%), BEETLEJUICE (-3.5%), THE MUSIC MAN (-3.5%), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (-3.3%), ALADDIN (-3.1%), CHICAGO (-2.3%), HADESTOWN (-1.7%), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (-1.1%), INTO THE WOODS (-1%), SIX (-0.8%),

Click Here to Visit the BroadwayWorld Grosses...



This week, 23 shows played on Broadway, with 212,341 tickets sold and a total gross of $27,682,655. The average ticket price was $130.37.

This was less than the number of shows as last week. Compared to last week, attendance was down -5.07%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -6.17% vs. last week. This week's average ticket price of $130.37 is down $-1.53 compared to last week.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

THE MUSIC MAN: $2,825,166

THE LION KING: $2,222,752

HAMILTON: $2,219,057

INTO THE WOODS: $1,933,392

MJ THE MUSICAL: $1,746,901





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

THE KITE RUNNER ($306,252), CHICAGO ($518,857), MR. SATURDAY NIGHT ($541,362), POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM AL ($579,296), FUNNY GIRL ($582,269)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL: $101,373

POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM AL: $62,155

THE LION KING: $56,154

DEAR EVAN HANSEN: $33,975

COME FROM AWAY: $18,876





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

WICKED ($-230,402), FUNNY GIRL ($-183,401), THE MUSIC MAN ($-115,026), A STRANGE LOOP ($-97,457), ALADDIN ($-88,006)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

THE MUSIC MAN: $243.86

HAMILTON: $207.14

THE LION KING: $167.10

MJ THE MUSICAL: $156.76

SIX: $150.38





Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM AL ($77.04), FUNNY GIRL ($78.99), CHICAGO ($85.52), COME FROM AWAY ($86.89), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA ($92.98)





Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled

HAMILTON: 101.1%

DEAR EVAN HANSEN: 101.1%

MJ THE MUSICAL: 100.4%

SIX: 99%

INTO THE WOODS: 98.5%





Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled

POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM AL (64.8%), MR. SATURDAY NIGHT (66.5%), CHICAGO (70.2%), THE KITE RUNNER (70.4%), BEETLEJUICE (73.3%)





Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM AL: 1125

TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL: 543

FUNNY GIRL: 428

DEAR EVAN HANSEN: 88

THE LION KING: 81





Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

WICKED (-1600), A STRANGE LOOP (-586), MR. SATURDAY NIGHT (-514), BEETLEJUICE (-444), THE MUSIC MAN (-433)



That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..