Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
HAMILTON is Reviewing Unauthorized Changes Made by Texas Church Production to Decide Further Action

HAMILTON is Reviewing Unauthorized Changes Made by Texas Church Production to Decide Further Action

The Hamilton team is reviewing the blatant rights violations made by The Door Church. 

Aug. 9, 2022  

As BroadwayWorld reported yesterday, RGV Productions of The Door Christian Fellowship Ministries in McAllen, Texas performed an unauthorized, wildly edited version of Hamilton last week that has raised eyebrows across the country.

Howard Sherman first reported the illegality of the production, noting that the church was using the show as "a tool to spread messages that are contrary to the messages of Hamilton". He writes that the duel scene included: "What is a legacy? It's knowing you repented and accepted the gospel of Jesus Christ that sets men free. You sent your sinless son of man on Calvary to die for me." Watch footage below.

Following news of the show, the Broadway production issued a cease and desist letter to the church demanding videos and images be removed and that no further media be shared from the impending August 6 performance. Read the full statement.

Now an offical statement from the Hamilton team reveals that changes made to the script by the Texas production are under review for further action. It reads:

Hamilton does not grant amateur or professional licenses for any stage productions and did not grant one to The Door Church.

On Saturday, August 6, we were made aware of the unauthorized staging of HAMILTON by The Door Church in McAllen, TX that took place on Friday, August 5, and their plans for additional performances. We issued a cease and desist letter for the unauthorized use of Hamilton's intellectual property, demanding the immediate removal of all videos and images from previous productions from the internet, including YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, their own website, and elsewhere.

Hamilton informed the Church after receiving a response to the cease and desist letter, that they could proceed with the August 6 performance, on the conditions that (a) it was not live-streamed or recorded; (b) no photos or videos of the performance be posted; (c) they not mount any further productions; (d) this limited permission was without prejudice, and we reserved all rights and remedies; and (e) we would be discussing this matter with the parties behind this unauthorized production within the coming days once all facts are properly vetted.

The Hamilton family stands for tolerance, compassion, inclusivity and certainly LGBTQ+ rights. We are in the process of reviewing the unauthorized changes made to the script to determine further action.

We would like to thank our devoted fans for bringing this to our attention.




Related Stories

From This Author - Team BWW


Crystal Lucas-Perry, Carolee Carmello, Elizabeth A. Davis, and More Will Lead 1776 on Broadway
August 9, 2022

Roundabout Theatre Company has announced the complete cast for the new Broadway production of the Tony Award-winning musical, 1776, directed by Jeffrey L. Page and Diane Paulus.
Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 8/9/2022
August 9, 2022

Today's BroadwayWorld Daily Word Game is now live - can you guess today's word or phrase? The solution can be any theatre related word or phrase - a show title, performer, recognizable lyrical phrase, and more.
Join Team BroadwayWorld as a Weekend Newsdesk Editor
August 8, 2022

BroadwayWorld is on the hunt for a new member for our team- a part-time Newsdesk Editor. Applicants should be industry enthusiasts with excellent writing skills, great attention to detail, and a strong, self-motivated work ethic. The ideal candidate must also be able to multi-task and write quickly. Proficiency with Office programs and Photoshop is essential.
Apply Today to Be BroadwayWorld's New Special Projects Coordinator
August 8, 2022

BroadwayWorld is looking to add a detail-oriented theatre fan to team as the Assistant Database Manager. The ideal candidate will help maintain the largest theatrical database in the world and will work on numerous on-going projects behind the scenes at BroadwayWorld.
Shop COME FROM AWAY Merch, Shirts, Souvenirs & More In The BroadwayWorld Theatre Shop
August 8, 2022

Shop official merchandise from Come From Away on Broadway in the BroadwayWorld Theatre Shop featuring the Me and the Sky Women's T-shirt, a Screeched shot glass, an 'I Kissed the Cod' face mask, the Islander hat and much more!