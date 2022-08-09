HAMILTON is Reviewing Unauthorized Changes Made by Texas Church Production to Decide Further Action

As BroadwayWorld reported yesterday, RGV Productions of The Door Christian Fellowship Ministries in McAllen, Texas performed an unauthorized, wildly edited version of Hamilton last week that has raised eyebrows across the country.

Howard Sherman first reported the illegality of the production, noting that the church was using the show as "a tool to spread messages that are contrary to the messages of Hamilton". He writes that the duel scene included: "What is a legacy? It's knowing you repented and accepted the gospel of Jesus Christ that sets men free. You sent your sinless son of man on Calvary to die for me." Watch footage below.

Following news of the show, the Broadway production issued a cease and desist letter to the church demanding videos and images be removed and that no further media be shared from the impending August 6 performance. Read the full statement.

Now an offical statement from the Hamilton team reveals that changes made to the script by the Texas production are under review for further action. It reads:

Hamilton does not grant amateur or professional licenses for any stage productions and did not grant one to The Door Church.

On Saturday, August 6, we were made aware of the unauthorized staging of HAMILTON by The Door Church in McAllen, TX that took place on Friday, August 5, and their plans for additional performances. We issued a cease and desist letter for the unauthorized use of Hamilton's intellectual property, demanding the immediate removal of all videos and images from previous productions from the internet, including YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, their own website, and elsewhere.

Hamilton informed the Church after receiving a response to the cease and desist letter, that they could proceed with the August 6 performance, on the conditions that (a) it was not live-streamed or recorded; (b) no photos or videos of the performance be posted; (c) they not mount any further productions; (d) this limited permission was without prejudice, and we reserved all rights and remedies; and (e) we would be discussing this matter with the parties behind this unauthorized production within the coming days once all facts are properly vetted.

The Hamilton family stands for tolerance, compassion, inclusivity and certainly LGBTQ+ rights. We are in the process of reviewing the unauthorized changes made to the script to determine further action.

We would like to thank our devoted fans for bringing this to our attention.