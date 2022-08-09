Lin-Manuel Miranda Reveals TICK, TICK...BOOM! Easter Egg That Fans Missed

Click Here for More on tick, tick... BOOM!

In a new Instagram post, tick, tick...BOOM! director Lin-Manuel Miranda has revealed the only Easter Egg in the film that fans missed.

On the rooftop of Jonathan Larson's apartment, a brick wall with "RENT" graffiti'd on it can be seen in the distance.

"The only #TickTickBoom Easter Egg everybody missed-we Graffiti'd RENT on Jonathan's horizon. Mainly because [Alexandra Shipp] is so stunning, you're not looking anywhere else but at her wonderful performance. But there's Rent, still on the horizon..."

The film featured a number of other Easter Eggs and special cameos. Check out every Broadway cameo featured in tick, tick...BOOM! here.

tick, tick... BOOM! is an autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, who revolutionized theater as the creator of Rent. The film was Lin-Manuel Miranda's directorial debut.

The film also stars Academy Award nominee & Tony Award winner Andrew Garfield, Tony Award nominee Robin de Jesús, Tony Award nominee Joshua Henry, MJ Rodriguez, Emmy Award winner Bradley Whitford, The Roots' Tariq Trotter, with Emmy and Tony Award winner Judith Light, and Vanessa Hudgens.

Andrew Garfield plays Jon, a young theater composer who's waiting tables at a New York City diner in 1990 while writing what he hopes will be the next great American musical. Days before he's due to showcase his work in a make-or-break performance, Jon is feeling the pressure from everywhere.

Catch the East Egg yourself by watching Alexandra Shipp and Vanessa Hudgens sing "Come to Your Senses" here: