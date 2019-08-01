Wake Up With BWW 8/1: Broadway Mourns Hal Prince, and More

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Legendary Broadway producer and director, Hal Prince, passed away yesterday, July 31. Read his full obituary and see how Broadway mourned this huge loss, below.

Keala Settle is hitting the road with Hugh Jackman! Settle will perform on the 12 North American dates of The Man. The Music. The Show. beginning with the Oct. 1 performance in Boston's TD Garden arena and ending Oct 19 and 20 in Mexico City's Arena Ciudad de México.

Broadway in Bryant Park continues today with performances from the casts of Broadway Bounty Hunter, Rock of Ages, The Cher Show, and The Prom!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report the passing of legendary Broadway director and producer Hal Prince at 91 years of age after a brief illness, in Reykjavik, Iceland.. (more...)

2) Photo Flash: Barry Manilow Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway

Barry Manilow celebrated his latest Broadway engagement with friends and family on Tuesday, July 30. Check out the photos of the stars enjoying the evening!. (more...)

3) Keala Settle Joins Hugh Jackman's THE MAN. THE MUSIC. THE SHOW. for October Shows

Actress, singer and Tony Award Nominee Keala Settle will perform on the 12 North American dates of Hugh Jackman's live tour of The Man. The Music. The Show. beginning with the Oct. 1 performance in Boston's TD Garden arena and ending Oct 19 and 20 in Mexico City's Arena Ciudad de México. Settle, who earned standing ovations when she appeared on-stage with Jackman earlier this month at the Hollywood Bowl and Madison Square Garden, will perform the Academy Award® nominated and Golden Globe Award winning song a?oeThis Is Mea?? from The Greatest Showman and more. . (more...)

4) Broadway Mourns The Passing Of Hal Prince

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the legendary theatrical producer and director Hal Prince has passed away at the age of 91. Prince, whose career spanned over seven decades, impacted the Broadway musical as we know it today, and members of the theatre community took to social media to mourn the loss and speak on the impact of the legend. Check out posts from Andrew Lloyd-Webber, Kristin Chenoweth, Joe Iconis, and more!. (more...)

5) All Broadway Theatres Dim Lights for Hal Prince 7/31

The Broadway community mourns the loss of prolific producer, director, writer, and the individual recipient of the most Tony Awards in multiple categories in history, Harold Prince, who passed away on July 31, 2019 at age 91. To commemorate his life and work, the Committee of Theatre Owners dimmed the lights of Broadway theatres in New York for one minute on Wednesday, July 31 at exactly 7:45pm.. (more...)

Annie Golden, Isabelle McCalla, and more perform at Broadway in Bryant Park today!

Broadway in Bryant Park returns this summer for its 20th year!

This week's performances will feature the casts of Broadway Bounty Hunter (Annie Golden, Omar Garibay, Badia Farha, Jasmine Forsberg, Emily Borromeo, Christina Sajous, Jared Joseph); Rock of Ages (CJ Eldred, Kirsten Scott, PJ Griffith, Tiffany Engen, Matt Ban, Justin Colombo, Dane Biren, Kevin Raponey, Mikey Mahany, Autumn Guzzardi, Katie Webber, Ashley Matthews, Leah Read); The Cher Show (Dee Roscioli, Aléna Watters, Michael Tacconi); The Prom (Isabelle McCalla, Gabi Campo, Courtney Balan, Jerusha Cavazos, Shelby Finnie, Fernell Hogan, Joomin Hwang, Becca Lee, Nick Eibler, Drew Redington, Jack Sippel, Teddy Toye, Brittany Conigatti).

Tony Shalhoub will appear on LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers tonight!

What we're listening to: Listen to Michael C. Hall, Martha Plimpton, and Hamish Linklater in New Play, NUDITY RIDER

Gold Globe winner Michael C. Hall ("Dexter," Broadway's Hedwig & The Angry Inch) and Emmy winner Martha Plimpton ("The Real O'Neals," "The Good Wife") star alongside playwright and actor Hamish Linklater (FX's "Legion, The Big Short) in the world premiere production of Linklater's audio play NUDITY RIDER. Helmed by Tony-nominated director Moritz von Stuelpnagel (Hand to God, Bernhardt/Hamlet), the showbiz comedy is available now on the Playing on Air podcast. Click here to listen to the full play!

What we're watching: Get a sneak peek of BAT OUT OF HELL!

Like a bat out of hell, Bat Out of Hell is flying to New York City Center, where the Jim Steinman musical officially it begins its run tomorrow, August 1, 2019. The musical is set to open on August 8, and will play a six-week engagement through September 8, 2019.

Under the direction of Jay Scheib, the New York engagement for Bat Out of Hell - The Musical stars Andrew Polec who thrilled London and Toronto critics with his powerhouse performance as Strat. Joining him are Christina Bennington who originated the role of Raven in London, Lena Hall as Sloane, Bradley Dean as Falco,Avionce Hoyles as Tink, Danielle Steers as Zahara, and Tyrick Wiltez Jones as Jagwire. The ensemble for Bat Out of Hell- The Musical includes Will Branner, Lincoln Clauss, Kayla Cyphers, Jessica Jaunich, Paulina Jurzec, Adam Kemmerer, Nick Martinez, Harper Miles, Erin Mosher, Aramie Payton, Andres Quintero, Tiernan Tunnicliffe, and Kaleb Wells.

