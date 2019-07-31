Podcast: Listen to Michael C. Hall, Martha Plimpton, and Hamish Linklater in New Play, NUDITY RIDER

Gold Globe winner Michael C. Hall ("Dexter," Broadway's Hedwig & The Angry Inch) and Emmy winner Martha Plimpton ("The Real O'Neals," "The Good Wife") star alongside playwright and actor Hamish Linklater (FX's "Legion, The Big Short) in the world premiere production of Linklater's audio play NUDITY RIDER. Helmed by Tony-nominated director Moritz von Stuelpnagel (Hand to God, Bernhardt/Hamlet), the showbiz comedy is available now on the Playing on Air podcast. Click here to listen to the full play!

The cameras are ready to roll on the set of a New Orleans basic cable show, but the high-strung leading man, Keith Saturday, has a problem: his most up-close-and-personal scene has been unexpectedly rescheduled for today. And he's been eating. A lot. Now, an incisive production assistant (Hall) and no-nonsense makeup artist (Plimpton) must battle the clock - and assuage Saturday's ego - to save the shoot. After the episode, host Claudia Catania joins the cast and director for an in-studio interview about writing for radio and the secrets of successful actors.

On public radio and podcast, Playing on Air is the home of America's greatest playwrights, actors, and directors - a new way to experience theater. Each short audio play features electric performances and intimate conversations with stars from stage & screen. Recent episodes have featured Timothée Chalamet, Audra McDonald, Michelle Williams, Zoe Kazan, Adam Driver, Denis O'Hare, and David Harbour in plays by Lynn Nottage, David Auburn, Julia Cho, David Lindsay-Abaire, Donald Margulies, Ngozi Anyanwu, and David Ives.

To listen, subscribe on iTunes (http://bit.ly/PlayingOnAir), search 'Playing on Air' in your favorite podcasting app, or stream at playingonair.org





