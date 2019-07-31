Broadway Mourns The Passing Of Hal Prince

Jul. 31, 2019  

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the legendary theatrical producer and director Hal Prince has passed away at the age of 91. Prince, whose career spanned over seven decades, impacted the Broadway musical as we know it today, and members of the theatre community took to social media to mourn the loss and speak on the impact of the legend. Check out posts from Andrew Lloyd-Webber, Kristin Chenoweth, Joe Iconis, and more below!



