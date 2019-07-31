Broadway Mourns The Passing Of Hal Prince

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the legendary theatrical producer and director Hal Prince has passed away at the age of 91. Prince, whose career spanned over seven decades, impacted the Broadway musical as we know it today, and members of the theatre community took to social media to mourn the loss and speak on the impact of the legend. Check out posts from Andrew Lloyd-Webber, Kristin Chenoweth, Joe Iconis, and more below!

This brilliant man, came to fine me after a performance of Sweetee and brought me to tears. Thank you for your contributions to this earth! - JelaniAlladin (@JelaniAlladin) July 31, 2019

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our legendary director, Hal Prince. Our condolences to his family at this time. With love, the entire Phamily pic.twitter.com/jQwcziCsS9 - The Phantom Of The Opera (@PhantomOpera) July 31, 2019

pic.twitter.com/703nlvFjf7 - Jason Robert Brown (@MrJasonRBrown) July 31, 2019 One of the things #HalPrince did that I loved was...he always scheduled a meeting about a new on the morning after opening night. If the reviews were bad, he'd have a new show to ease the pain, and if not, he'd have a new show to focus on and celebrate Broadway! - Seth Rudetsky (@SethRudetsky) July 31, 2019

It is literally impossible to say that you love musicals without having been influenced by the work of this giant. Directly and indirectly, he touched everything that came after him. #riphalprince - Julia Murney (@JuliaMurney) July 31, 2019

Sharing my enormous sadness for the loss and gratitude for the life of Hal Prince. He was truly a friend. I will miss him. RIP, Hal. - Andrew Lippa (@lippaofficial) July 31, 2019

RIP #HalPrince. One of the giants of Broadway and a deeply kind and inspiring human being. - Tony Goldwyn (@tonygoldwyn) July 31, 2019

RIP Hal. The father of all of it. Modern musical theatre exists largely because of this man's genius as producer AND director. https://t.co/3bnyvGszBd - Stephen Oremus (@stephenoremus) July 31, 2019

So sad. Just heard the news of the passing of the genius that was Hal Prince. No one person has shaped the course of theatre quite like he did. I'm honoured to have known and worked with you, Hal. I'm sure wherever you are your light will keep on shining bright. #halprince pic.twitter.com/OEvH5Gra2D - Michael D. Xavier (@michaelxavierUK) July 31, 2019

No words. I did not know him well, but this indelible man shaped all of what we know as the American theatre. Thank you, sir. #RIP https://t.co/EI39NQN9xN - Kate Shindle (@AEAPresident) July 31, 2019

Absolutely devastated at the news of the great Hal Prince's passing. He was a brilliant, generous soul & he changed my life (and so many lives) with his genius. Love to his family. He will live forever in our lives and deeply in my heart. RIP Uncle Hal. You had a glorious run. - Donna Lynne Champlin (@DLChamplin) July 31, 2019

RIP Hal Prince. What a legend! ? - Alyssa Fox (@AlyssaFox) July 31, 2019





