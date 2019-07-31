Broadway Mourns The Passing Of Hal Prince
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the legendary theatrical producer and director Hal Prince has passed away at the age of 91. Prince, whose career spanned over seven decades, impacted the Broadway musical as we know it today, and members of the theatre community took to social media to mourn the loss and speak on the impact of the legend. Check out posts from Andrew Lloyd-Webber, Kristin Chenoweth, Joe Iconis, and more below!
Farewell Hal- Andrew Lloyd Webber
Not just the prince of musicals, the crowned head who directed two of the greatest productions of my career, Evita and Phantom.
This wonderful man taught me so much and his mastery of musical theatre was without equal.
RIP our dear Hal Prince. You inspired. You will ALWAYS inspire.- Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) July 31, 2019
I am saddened beyond words. There are some people you feel we will never be without. Hal is one of them. I owe so much to him. He knows my love for him. #HalPrince #Broadway pic.twitter.com/G2uhhHPMZ6- Chita Rivera (@Chita_Rivera) July 31, 2019
Rest In Peace, Hal Prince. Thank you for all the great work you gave us.- Lea Salonga (@MsLeaSalonga) July 31, 2019
What a sad day
Hal, you taught me so much. You inspired and encrouraged me on a daily basis. Thank you for showing me what a real leader can be like. So kind, so gracious, and a real visionary for the theatre. Your heart was seen in everything you created and imagined. I will miss you greatly!- Tony Yazbeck (@TonyYazbeck) July 31, 2019
This brilliant man, came to fine me after a performance of Sweetee and brought me to tears. Thank you for your contributions to this earth!- JelaniAlladin (@JelaniAlladin) July 31, 2019
We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our legendary director, Hal Prince. Our condolences to his family at this time. With love, the entire Phamily pic.twitter.com/jQwcziCsS9- The Phantom Of The Opera (@PhantomOpera) July 31, 2019
One of the things #HalPrince did that I loved was...he always scheduled a meeting about a new on the morning after opening night. If the reviews were bad, he'd have a new show to ease the pain, and if not, he'd have a new show to focus on and celebrate Broadway!- Seth Rudetsky (@SethRudetsky) July 31, 2019
It is literally impossible to say that you love musicals without having been influenced by the work of this giant. Directly and indirectly, he touched everything that came after him. #riphalprince- Julia Murney (@JuliaMurney) July 31, 2019
Sharing my enormous sadness for the loss and gratitude for the life of Hal Prince. He was truly a friend. I will miss him. RIP, Hal.- Andrew Lippa (@lippaofficial) July 31, 2019
Rest in enormous peace, Hal Prince.- Alex Brightman (@ABrightMonster) July 31, 2019
A true theatre titan.
Joe Iconis
RIP #HalPrince. One of the giants of Broadway and a deeply kind and inspiring human being.- Tony Goldwyn (@tonygoldwyn) July 31, 2019
RIP Hal. The father of all of it. Modern musical theatre exists largely because of this man's genius as producer AND director. https://t.co/3bnyvGszBd- Stephen Oremus (@stephenoremus) July 31, 2019
So sad. Just heard the news of the passing of the genius that was Hal Prince. No one person has shaped the course of theatre quite like he did. I'm honoured to have known and worked with you, Hal. I'm sure wherever you are your light will keep on shining bright. #halprince pic.twitter.com/OEvH5Gra2D- Michael D. Xavier (@michaelxavierUK) July 31, 2019
No words. I did not know him well, but this indelible man shaped all of what we know as the American theatre. Thank you, sir. #RIP https://t.co/EI39NQN9xN- Kate Shindle (@AEAPresident) July 31, 2019
Absolutely devastated at the news of the great Hal Prince's passing. He was a brilliant, generous soul & he changed my life (and so many lives) with his genius. Love to his family. He will live forever in our lives and deeply in my heart. RIP Uncle Hal. You had a glorious run.- Donna Lynne Champlin (@DLChamplin) July 31, 2019
RIP Hal Prince. What a legend! ?- Alyssa Fox (@AlyssaFox) July 31, 2019