Wake Up With BWW 7/6: THE KITE RUNNER Begins Previews, Broadway Grosses, and More!

Today's top stories include The Kite Runner, which begins previews on Broadway tonight!

Plus, check out this week's Broadway grosses, get a first look at pre-Broadway A Beautiful Noise, and more!

Broadway Grosses

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/3/22

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 7/3/2022.. (more...)

ABC to Present Live BEAUTY & THE BEAST 30th Anniversary Special

by Michael Major

The special presentation includes live musical performances and features brand-new sets and costumes inspired by the classic story. Each performance is created to pay homage while also adding to the iconic story for viewers at home. Songs from the original animated classic will be performed in front of a live audience at Disney Studios.. (more...)

VIDEO: Sara Bareilles on How Starring in INTO THE WOODS Compares to WAITRESS

by Michael Major

Sara Bareilles sat down on CBS Mornings to discuss starring in the new Broadway revival of Into the Woods. Bareilles discussed the show's importance and how it's 'timely' in our country's current social climate. Bareilles also discussed a possible third season of Girls5Eva and revealed her favorite song that she has written.. (more...)

VIDEO: Myles Frost Teaches TODAY Hosts How to Dance Like Michael Jackson

by Michael Major

Tony Award-winner Myles Frost appeared on the TODAY Show this morning to discuss starring as Michael Jackson in MJ on Broadway. Frost joined Hoda Kotb and guest co-host Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, revealing how he taught himself how to dance. Frost discussed when he got the call that he would be starring in MJ and joined tWitch for a dance-off.. (more...)

VIDEO: Chita Rivera & Cynthia Erivo Honor WEST SIDE STORY on PBS' A CAPITOL FOURTH

by Michael Major

Rivera, the legendary Tony Award winner and one of the most nominated performers in Tony history, lead the anniversary celebration by honoring the musical's composer, Stephen Sondheim, and presenting the the National Symphony Orchestra performing a special musical tribute. The celebration concluded with Erivo performing a rendition of 'Somewhere.'. (more...)

VIDEO: Watch the Queens of SIX in the Broadway Bares xx Finale

by Team BWW

In a finale that was 'one-of-a-kind, no category,' Keirsten Nicole Hodgens, Andrea Macasaet, Brittney Mack and Courtney Mack of Broadway's Six led the Broadway Bares xx company in an energetic and exhilarating number choreographed by Gabriella Sorrentino. Watch the full number!. (more...)

Photos: First Look at A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL Pre-Broadway World Premiere

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The world premiere engagement of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical will resume performances on Thursday, July 7 at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre. Opening night for the new musical will remain Sunday, July 10 with tickets for the extended engagement now available through Sunday, August 7. Get a first look at production photos here!. (more...)

Photos: First Look at Danai Gurira, Ali Stroker & More in RICHARD III at Free Shakespeare in the Park

by Nicole Rosky

Just last week, The Public Theater celebrated opening night of Free Shakespeare in the Park production of RICHARD III at The Delacorte Theater in Central Park. Check out production images of Danai Gurira and company in action!. (more...)

Jodi Picoult & More Announced For Creative Team of THE BOOK THIEF World Premiere Musical

by Stephi Wild

Coming to the Octagon Theatre Bolton this autumn, the musical adaptation of The Book Thief has announced its full creative team. This beloved book is brought to life with a script by award-winning author Jodi Picoult (My Sister's Keeper and Small Great Things) and Timothy Allen McDonald (adaptor of Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka and James and the Giant Peach).. (more...)

The Kite Runner begins previews on Broadway tonight!

