VIDEO: Sara Bareilles on How Starring in INTO THE WOODS Compares to WAITRESS

Sara Bareilles sat down on CBS Mornings to discuss starring in the new Broadway revival of Into the Woods.

Bareilles discussed the show's importance and how it's "timely" in our country's current social climate.

"James Lapine, who is the book writer, the script writer, shared this story with us when we were in our meet and greet for the City Center production of the show. He said it was written in and around the AIDS crisis, so that was the first time it came to be, and the second time it was revived was after 9/11 and here we are in the third time on Broadway."

Bareilles also discussed Waitress with co-host Gayle King, revealing how starring on Broadway in Into the Woods compares to her experiences on Broadway writing and starring in Waitress.

"Waitress is the great love of my artistic life but it was really amazing to come in just as an interpreter. My relationship to the material at Waitress was years and years and years of workshops and watching it on other people and so this was a really interesting kind of experiment as an actor and to come in and find who's my Baker's Wife."

Bareilles also discussed a possible third season of Girls5Eva and revealed her favorite song that she has written.

Into the Woods is now in previews for its limited Broadway engagement at the St. James Theatre, ahead of an official opening night on July 10. The production will also star Brian D'Acry James, Patina Miller, Phillipa Soo, Gavin Creel, Julia Lester, Joshua Henry, Annie Golden, Cole Thompson, and more.

Watch the new interview here: